Facebook predicts 'significant' obstacles to ad targeting and revenue in 2021

While Facebook's fourth quarter earnings report included solid user and revenue numbers, the company sounded a note of caution for 2021.

In the "CFO outlook" section of the earnings release, Facebook said it anticipates facing "more significant advertising headwinds" this year.

"This includes the impact of platform changes, notably iOS 14, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape," the company wrote. "While the timing of the iOS 14 changes remains uncertain, we would expect to see an impact beginning late in the first quarter."

Facebook has already been waging a bit of a campaign against Apple's upcoming privacy changes, which will require app developers to ask users for permission in order to use their IDFA identifiers for ad targeting — although the PR focus has been the impact on small businesses, not Facebook.

Facebook also highlighted two broad economic trends that it says it has benefited from during the pandemic: The "ongoing shift toward online commerce" and "the shift in consumer demand toward products and away from services." But again, it took a cautious stance, writing that "a moderation or reversal in one or both of these trends could serve as a headwind to our advertising revenue growth."

As for those fourth quarter earnings earnings, Facebook reported $28.1 billion in revenue, of which $27.2 billion came from ads, with earnings per share of $3.88. Wall Street analysts had predicted EPS of $3.22 and revenue of $26.4 billon.

Facebook also reported an average of 1.84 billion daily active users and 2.8 billion monthly active users for the quarter, up 11% and 12% year over year, respectively.

"We had a strong end to the year as people and businesses continued to use our services during these challenging times," said CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement. "I'm excited about our product roadmap for 2021 as we build new and meaningful ways to create economic opportunity, build community and help people just have fun."

As of 4:45 p.m. EST, Facebook shares were up 0.7% in after-hours trading.