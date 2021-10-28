U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,591.16
    +39.48 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,671.54
    +180.85 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,428.35
    +192.51 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.91
    +40.42 (+1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.85
    +0.19 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0080 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    +0.0370 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.3300 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,028.52
    +2,079.54 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,476.69
    +57.32 (+4.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

'Project Cambria' is a high-end VR headset designed for Facebook's metaverse

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Facebook is working on a new high-end VR headset codenamed Project Cambria. The company teased the device during its recent Connect conference on Thursday. It plans to release the headset sometime next year. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it will be a separate "high-end" product from the company's $299 Quest 2 headset. It will also cost more than that device.

Cambria will include capabilities that currently aren't possible on other VR headsets. New sensors in the device will allow your virtual avatar to maintain eye contact and reflect your facial expressions. The company says that's something that will allow people you're interacting with virtually to get a better sense of how you're feeling. Another focus of the headset will be mixed-reality experiences. With the help of new sensors and reconstruction algorithms, Facebook claims Cambria will have the capability to represent objects in the physical world with a sense of depth and perspective.

Cambria will also feature new optics that the company said will increase visual fidelity. Facebook promised to share more details about the headset next year. In the meantime, it mentioned that third-party developers are already working on experiences for the device.

Recommended Stories

  • VR hit 'Blade & Sorcery' comes to Oculus Quest 2 on November 4th

    The VR swordfighting hit 'Blade & Sorcery' is coming to Oculus Quest 2 headsets on November 4th through a new game, 'Nomad.'

  • Facebook will invest $150 million in VR learning experiences

    Facebook is investing $150 million to build a robust ecosystem for learning in the metaverse.

  • Panasonic GH5 II review: A vlogging classic gains speed and streaming powers

    Panasonic’s GH5 II is an update and not an overhaul of the original GH5, but it brings enough new technology to justify its existence.

  • Oculus' Active Pack makes your Quest 2 headset more fitness-friendly

    The Oculus Quest 2 will soon get an Active Pack that improves your VR workouts — sweat won't be as much of a problem.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Phunware Shares Are Rising Today

    Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced its Digital Front Door solution is now available on the Epic App Orchard marketplace. Digital Front Door enables hospital systems and clinicians to contextually engage with their patients and visitors via mobile while providing optimal care, driving operational efficiency and ensuring patient satisfaction. ”With almost a third of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market and more than 40% of all hospital beds, Ep

  • Dogecoin Skyrockets While Shiba Inu Pulls Back After Huge Rally

    Dogecoin made an attempt to settle above $0.32.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 28th, 2021

    After Wednesday’s sell-off, failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave the majors under pressure in the day ahead.

  • All Eyes on Apple Stock Ahead of Earnings Today

    Big drum roll please, the world’s biggest company by market cap is about to enter the earnings arena; today after the close, Apple (AAPL) will report the September quarter’s (FQ4) financials. The tech giant is now only fractionally ahead of Microsoft as both compete for the title of the world’s most valuable company, after MSFT closed the gap following its recent Q3 results. Can Apple match its rival’s exceptional print? That remains to be seen, but while Microsoft’s cloud business has seen stro

  • Tariff, supply chain dealing one-two punch to iRobot

    The "recent developments on the tariff front" that iRobot CEO Colin Angle shared with analysts were not as positive as he forecasted three months ago.

  • Dogecoin Hits Two-Month High as Shiba Inu Lags in Crypto Rankings

    Diverging price trends help DGOE consolidate its position as the ninth largest coin. But SHIB isn’t far away

  • Shiba Inu Whale Purchase Sends Crypto to New Highs, But Should You Buy?

    Shiba Inu, which is the latest altcoin to go on a roller coaster ride, is now up again, following one single enormous transaction that sent the crypto up 20% yesterday. See: Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency...

  • Intel, Microsoft brining Android apps & developer tool chain to Windows

    Panos Panay, Microsoft Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer & Gregory Bryant “GB”, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Client Computing Group at Intel, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss technology advancements from Microsoft and Intel, the gaming space, and the demand for PC's.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks Soaring Through the Cloud

    The growth in cloud computing suggests it might be one of the best technologies to bet on over the long term.

  • What Do Spotify's New Video Capabilities Mean for Shareholders?

    While adding videos might seem like a small feature, advertising on podcasts just became much more appealing.

  • Nintendo Stock Looks Like an Early Holiday Season Deal

    Nintendo shares are trading off their 2020 highs, but Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter says the videogame giant is "well-positioned to have a strong holiday season and fiscal year-end."

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Bumble Stock?

    Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) recently generated a lot of buzz after two developments jolted the online dating company's stock. First, Bumble's stock hit its highest levels in more than a month on Oct. 21 after Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google reduced its Play Store fees for subscription-based apps. Bumble and its larger rival Match (NASDAQ: MTCH) both generate most of their revenue from subscription fees.

  • Samsung Sees Chip Crunch Persisting After Profit Tops Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said the tight supply of chips that’s hurting industries worldwide is set to persist through next year, as it reported quarterly profit boosted by rising prices at its semiconductor business.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe S

  • Got $10,000? 2 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Whether it's through application software, infrastructure, or fintech payment platforms, software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology stocks are going to continue playing a crucial role in helping business operate in the future. The following pair of tech stocks are the leaders at what they do and will not only lift up businesses trying to meet their customers on their own terms, but will richly reward the investors who back them. It has a 19.5% share of the revenue spend on CRM applications, according to IDC, or more than the share of Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, and Adobe combined.

  • Intel launches new PC chips, says U.S. supercomputer will double expected speeds

    Intel Corp on Wednesday introduced a new, faster family of processor chips for personal computers and said that the supercomputer it is helping the U.S. government to build will reach double previously expected speeds. Intel is working to regain its lead in making the fastest computing chips after having lost its title to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices and Apple Inc, both of which use outside partners to make their chips while Intel has struggled with its internal manufacturing operations. Santa Clara, California-based Intel made the announcement at an event aimed at persuading software developers to write code for its chips.