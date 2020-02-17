Facebook pushes EU for dilute and fuzzy internet content rules

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MAY 22: An Avaaz activist attends an anti-Facebook demonstration with cardboard cutouts of Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, on which is written "Fix Fakebook", in front of the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarter on May 22, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Avaaz.org is an international non-governmental cybermilitating organization, founded in 2007. Presenting itself as a "supranational democratic movement," it says it empowers citizens around the world to mobilize on various international issues, such as human rights, corruption or poverty. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Corbis via Getty Images)

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is in Europe this week -- attending a security conference in Germany over the weekend where he spoke about the kind of regulation he'd like applied to his platform ahead of a slate of planned meetings with digital heavyweights at the European Commission.

“I do think that there should be regulation on harmful content,” said Zuckerberg during a Q&A session at the Munich Security Conference, per Reuters, making a pitch for bespoke regulation.

He went on to suggest "there’s a question about which framework you use", telling delegates: “Right now there are two frameworks that I think people have for existing industries -- there’s like newspapers and existing media, and then there’s the telco-type model, which is ‘the data just flows through you’, but you’re not going to hold a telco responsible if someone says something harmful on a phone line."

“I actually think where we should be is somewhere in between," he added, making his plea for Internet platforms to be a special case.

At the conference he also said Facebook now employs 35,000 people to review content on its platform and implement security measures -- including suspending around 1 million fake accounts per day, a stat he professed himself "proud" of.

The Facebook chief is due to meet with key commissioners covering the digital sphere this week, including competition chief and digital EVP Margrethe Vestager, internal market commissioner Thierry Breton and Věra Jourová, who is leading policymaking around online disinformation.

The timing of his trip is clearly linked to digital policymaking in Brussels -- with the Commission due to set out its thinking around the regulation of artificial intelligence this week. (A leaked draft last month suggested policymaker are eyeing risk-based rules to wrap around AI.)

More widely, the Commission is wrestling with how to respond to a range of problematic online content -- from terrorism to disinformation and election interference -- which also puts Facebook's 2BN+ social media empire squarely in regulators' sights.

Another policymaking plan -- a forthcoming Digital Service Act (DSA) -- is slated to upgrade liability rules around Internet platforms.

The detail of the DSA has yet to be publicly laid out but any move to rethink platform liabilities could present a disruptive risk for a content distributing giant such as Facebook.

Going into meetings with key commissioners Zuckerberg made his preference for being considered a 'special' case clear -- saying he wants his platform to be regulated not like the media businesses which his empire has financially disrupted; nor like a dumbpipe telco.

On the latter it's clear -- even to Facebook -- that the days of Zuckerberg being able to trot out his erstwhile mantra that 'we're just a technology platform', and wash his hands of tricky content stuff, are long gone.

Russia's 2016 foray into digital campaigning in the US elections and sundry content horrors/scandals before and since have put paid to that -- from nation-state backed fake news campaigns to livestreamed suicides and mass murder.

Facebook has been forced to increase its investment in content moderation. Meanwhile it announced a News section launch last year -- saying it would hand pick publishers content to show in a dedicated tab.

The 'we're just a platform' line hasn't been working for years. And EU policymakers are preparing to do something about that.

With regulation looming Facebook is now directing its lobbying energies onto trying to shape a policymaking debate -- calling for what it dubs "the 'right' regulation".

Here the Facebook chief looks to be applying a similar playbook as the Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai -- who recently tripped to Brussels to push for AI rules so dilute they'd act as a tech enabler.

In a blog post published today Facebook pulls its latest policy lever: Putting out a white paper which poses a series of questions intended to frame the debate at a key moment of public discussion around digital policymaking.

Top of this list is a push to foreground focus on free speech, with Facebook questioning "how can content regulation best achieve the goal of reducing harmful speech while preserving free expression?" -- before suggesting more of the same: (Free, to its business) user-generated policing of its platform.

