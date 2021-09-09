U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.46
    -0.61 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,029.60
    -1.47 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,320.07
    +33.43 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.84
    +17.12 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.28
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    -0.0120 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0076 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7760
    -0.4840 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,926.04
    +894.34 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,210.52
    +19.84 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·6 min read

Facebook's first foray into the world of smart glasses is here. Confusingly dubbed Ray-Ban Stories, they start at $299 and bring together much of the technology we've already seen in smart eyewear. They'll let you take first-person photos and videos on the go, like Snap's Spectacles. And, similar to Bose and Amazon's speaker-equipped glasses, you'll be able to listen to media, as well as take calls.

But what's most impressive is that Facebook and Ray-Ban owner Luxottica have crammed the hardware components into frames that look and feel almost exactly like a pair of typical designer glasses. The only difference is that the pair of cameras mounted along the corners. 

The Ray-Ban Stories in the iconic Wayfarer style — those chunky '50s-era frames that still look fashionable today — weigh just five grams more than the standard version. And that's including its dual 5-megapixel cameras, Snapdragon processor, touchpad, speakers, three-microphone array and other hardware. I'll be honest, I was a bit shocked when I learned how much they weighed. We're used to smart glasses being thick and heavy, even when they're coming from major brands like Bose. The Ray-Ban Stories look, well, normal.

I suppose that shouldn't be too surprising, though, as both Facebook and Ray-Ban ultimately want to normalize smart frames to the point where they're as common as wireless earbuds. That also helps the companies avoid the mistake Google made with Glass: Those things looked so alien and Borg-like that they were almost instantly reviled. 

Ray-Ban Stories
Ray-Ban Stories

Privacy remains a concern with all smart glasses, though. The Ray-Ban Stories have a bright LED that lights up when you're taking photos and video, but I could see many people taking issue with the subtle camera placement. We're all used to people capturing everything with their smartphones these days, but doing so still requires more effort than tapping your glasses or issuing a voice command to an all-seeing social network. 

If Facebook can successfully deliver the first smart glasses that don't make the wearer feel like a joke, and which the general public doesn't want to throw in a fire, it could gain a serious foothold in the augmented reality market. And, well, we know how much Mark Zuckerberg wants to transform it into a "metaverse company." 

In addition to the Wayfarer style, Ray-Ban Stories will be available in the brand's Round and Meteor frames, five different colors, and your typical array of lenses: Clear, sun, prescription, transition and polarized. I'm surprised Ray-Ban isn't offering polarized sunglass lenses by default though, which can reduce glare far better than lenses that are just tinted dark. As for battery life, Facebook claims the Ray-Ban Stories will last for around a day of use (around three hours of audio streaming), while the bundled charging case adds another three days of use.

As ambitious as they may seem, Ray-Ban Stories are also yet another example of how Facebook seemingly can't help but imitate Snapchat, which has been dabbling in smart glasses since 2016. Even their name hearkens back to the social story format that Snap kicked off and was later copied by Facebook, Instagram and pretty much every other social media outfit. But at this point, I don't think Facebook cares if everyone calls them copycats if it ultimately leads to more engagement.

Ray-Ban Stories Samples
Ray-Ban Stories Samples

After testing out the Ray-Ban Stories for a few days, I found them far more compelling than any smart glasses today. They don't look as goofy as the Snap Spectacles, and they're far more comfortable to wear than Bose and Amazon's Frames. I could only use the Stories in limited situations though, since I need prescription lenses to actually see well.

Still, I was surprised by how smooth video footage looked; it reminded me of YouTube professionals like J. Kenji Lopez-Alt who use head-mounted GoPros. It was also nice to have both hands free to capture fleeting moments of play with my daughter. I was less impressed with the Stories' photo quality, but I suppose it could be useful if you wanted to take a pic without pulling out your phone. You can import your photos and videos from the smart glasses into Facebook View, a new app that lets you quickly edit your media and share it to practically every social media site (yes, even Snapchat!).

Ray-Ban Stories Samples
Ray-Ban Stories Samples

While I didn't expect much when it comes to audio playback, the Stories surprised me with sound that was good enough for listening to light tunes or podcasts. I could see them being particularly useful while jogging or biking outdoors, where you want to maintain situational awareness. During the day, I'm never too far from my wireless earbuds, but being able to get a bit of audio from my glasses in a pinch could be genuinely useful.

To control the Ray-Ban Stories, you can either invoke the Facebook assistant by saying "Hey Facebook" or by tapping the button on the right arm, or swiping on the side touchpad. Personally, I never want to be caught in public talking to Facebook, so I mostly relied on touch controls. But the voice controls worked just fine during the few occasions when nobody could hear my shame.

Ray-Ban Stories
Ray-Ban Stories

While they're not exactly perfect, the Ray-Ban Stories are the first smart glasses I'd recommend to someone looking for a pair. But the Facebook of it all is still concerning. While the company says the glasses will only collect basic information to be functional — things like the battery level, your Facebook login and Wi-Fi details — who knows how that'll change as its future smart glasses become more fully featured. Perhaps that's why there's no Facebook branding on the Ray-Ban Stories case and frames: It's probably better if people forget these are also Facebook-powered products.

You'll be able to buy Ray-Ban Stories today in 20 different styles in the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy and the UK. Even though the Ray-Ban Stories may seem to have limited availability right now, Facebook and Luxottica have a multi-year partnership that will result in even more products. It's likely that true AR glasses, which can display information on your lenses, aren't far off. And you can be sure of that, since Snapchat has already shown off its own AR Spectacles

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin prices just got smashed, but this crypto insider still sees $160,000

    The bullish outlook for bitcoin prices remains intact despite a recent sell-off, argues one industry insider on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Netflix stock has been on a tear — here's why

    Netflix shares are on one mighty run. Here's why.

  • Facebook developing machine learning chip - The Information

    The company has developed another chip for video transcoding to improve the experience of watching recorded and live-streamed videos on its apps, according to the report. Facebook's move comes as major technology firms, including Apple Inc Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, are increasingly ditching traditional silicon providers to design their own chips to save up on costs and boost performance. In a 2019 blog https://engineering.fb.com/2019/03/14/data-center-engineering/accelerating-infrastructure, Facebook said it was building custom chip designs specially meant to handle AI inference and video transcoding to improve performance, power and efficiency of its infrastructure, which at that time served 2.7 billion people across all its platforms.

  • Voyager Digital Partners with Football Star Rob Gronkowski to Expand Crypto Platform & Support Gronk Nation

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States, announced a market-leading partnership with four-time Super Bowl champion and the greatest tight end in history, Rob Gronkowski (Gronk). Gronk will become a brand ambassador, Voyager shareholder, and holder of the Voyager Token, VGX, which recently completed one of the largest token swaps in history and powers the Voyager Loya

  • UPDATE 1-Set of "Bored Ape" NFTs sells for $24.4 mln in Sotheby's online auction

    A set of 107 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing images of cartoon apes sold for $24.4 million in an online sale at Sotheby's auction house on Thursday, as the market for the niche crypto asset continues to heat up. The images were part of the "Bored Ape Yacht Club" collection of NFTs - a set of 10,000 computer-generated cartoon apes, made by the U.S.-based company Yuga Labs. Owners of the ape NFTs become members of an online club.

  • Piper Rockelle, 14, criticized for her social media presence. Experts warn parents about digital freedom.

    Piper Rockelle, 14, is in the middle of a controversy after Pink accused her family of exploiting her for Instagram likes.

  • U.S. Antitrust Cops Unveil Data Backing Facebook Monopoly Case

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust officials made public for the first time the data they’re using to bolster their case that Facebook Inc. has monopoly power over social networking.The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday revealed figures that it said shows Facebook is far and away the most dominant company in the market. The numbers had been redacted in an earlier complaint. From September 2012 through December 2020, Facebook’s share of time spent by users of social media apps in the U.S. has aver

  • YouTube Paid Subscriptions Kick In Amid Booming Advertising Growth

    Google stock is getting a boost from paid subscriptions for YouTube's video and music services as ad revenue benefits from connected TV.

  • This Top Growth Stock Could Double in the Coming Years

    Shares of this tech stock have obliterated the market this year -- and there's likely more upside to come.

  • Facebook slams UK antitrust watchdog over call to sell Giphy

    Facebook has criticized the U.K. competition watchdog's provisional decision ordering that it sell off Giphy because it said the acquisition of the company stifles competition for animated images. The social network's strongly worded response to the Competition and Markets Authority sets the stage for a battle over the future of Giphy. In the Wednesday letter, Facebook said the watchdog's decision contained “fundamental errors.”

  • GoDaddy and Main Street America Partner on the Launch of New E-Commerce Tool to Help More Small Businesses Get Online

    GoDaddy, the company empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online, has partnered with Main Street America (MSA), an organization dedic...

  • Twitter Unveils Moderated ‘Communities’ for Group Conversations

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is experimenting with creating private group conversations, part of the social network’s effort to keep people engaged and encourage them to interact with other users.The San Francisco-based company on Wednesday unveiled Communities, groups of Twitter users who are interested in chatting about a particular topic -- such as dogs, weather, sneakers or astrology, according to a blog post. Under the program, users can tweet directly to the group instead of to all their fo

  • LinkedIn doubles down on development with new learning hub, free courses and new search fields for hybrid working

    The wider world of employment has seen a huge shift in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Looking for a job, finding someone to fill a role, or simply developing professionally are just not the same as they used to be for many of us. It's launching a new Learning Hub aimed at organizations to provide professional development and other training to employees.

  • Bitcoin price plummets $10,000 on what should’ve been a banner day

    September 7th should have had a big day in El Salvador. Today’s accomplishment will still be remembered, bitcoin price drop notwithstanding. The government announced plans to make the digital currency legal tender alongside the US dollar starting on September 7th. El Salvador went ahead with the project, making history in the process. The country is … The post Bitcoin price plummets $10,000 on what should’ve been a banner day appeared first on BGR.

  • Standard Chartered sees bitcoin hitting $100,000 by early next year

    A new cryptocurrency research team at Standard Chartered has predicted bitcoin will double in value and hit $100,000 by early next year and that it could be worth as much as $175,000 longer-term. The bank also said it "structurally" valued Ethereum, the second-most traded crypto asset, at $26,000-$35,000 although to reach that level bitcoin would have to be near $175,000. "As a medium of exchange, bitcoin may become the dominant peer-to-peer payment method for the global unbanked in a future cashless world," Standard Chartered's new crypto research unit headed by Geoffrey Kendrick who is also the global head of its emerging market currency research said in a note sent to clients on Tuesday.

  • Facebook accused of discrimination after mechanic and pilot jobs targeted at men

    Facebook has been accused of breaching equality laws after its technology was found to favour men when targeting job adverts for male-dominated roles such as mechanics and pilots.

  • Gen Z turns to TikTok, Instagram for personal finance advice despite misleading investment tips

    USA TODAY examines the aspirations and anxieties of young Americans as some turn to social media for investment advice despite potential schemes.

  • Facebook and Snapchat Still Dominant in Middle East but Chinese Social Apps like Newborn Town Gain Ground

    With surging smartphone growth in the Middle East and a massive rise in its youth population, mobile internet companies are scrambling to attract downloads from the region for their social networking apps. Among the top contenders are JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) and Newborn Town Inc. (HKSE: 09911). While still growing in the West, they have already cemented their positions on the charts in emerging markets and continue to make inroads globally with their portfolio of innovative social video and datin

  • Beat the Odds with OSOM

    Crypto is the first time anyone has early access to invest in the next wave of tech disruptors. It creates an opportunity to make serious money - like the pre-IPO startups of years passed - but it also means the market is a risky place. Investing in young projects means volatility and constant change. OSOM is an all-in-one crypto asset management app that minimizes market risks by using an innovative and proprietary algorithm to build crypto portfolios for the long term and that it calls Crypto

  • Daily Crunch: Google rolls out new Workspace features for all users

    Wright tests its electric engine for passenger planes: Electric planes face challenges that electric cars don't, like … you know, needing to get off the ground. Devin Coldewey has a profile on Wright, a startup looking to tackle this by making an electric engine that produces more thrust from less energy. Howard University cancels classes after ransomware attack: "Sorry class, lessons are canceled for the day because we got hacked."