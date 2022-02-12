U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,026.04
    -414.52 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Facebook removed anti-vaccine trucker protest groups run by overseas actors

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Nick Iwanyshyn / reuters

As anti-vaccine groups in the US attempt to stage their own version of Canada’s disruptive “Freedom Convoy,” foreign content mills have worked to bolster those efforts for their own gains. This week, Facebook parent company Meta told Reuters and NBC News it recently removed several “trucker convoy” groups and pages run by scammers in Vietnam, Bangladesh, Romania and other countries.

The company said many of those groups had recently changed their names to adopt ones that involved terms like “trucker,” “freedom,” and “convoy” in hopes of taking advantage of the sudden interest in the rallies occurring across the border. Many of those same pages included links to websites that sold pro-Trump and anti-vaccine merchandise. At the same time, most of the accounts that took part in those groups were tied to real people. And so you have a situation where foreign players are trying to monetize radicalized individuals.

“Voicing opposition to government mandates is not against Meta’s policies,” a Meta spokesperson told the network. “However, we have removed multiple groups and Pages for repeatedly violating our policies prohibiting QAnon content and those run by spammers in different countries around the world.”

The company said it would monitor the situation. “We continue to see scammers latch onto any hot-button issue that draws people’s attention, including the ongoing protests,” a spokesperson for Meta told Engadget. “Over the past week, we’ve removed groups and pages run by spammers from different countries around the world who used abusive tactics to mislead people about the origin and popularity of their content to drive them to off-platform websites to monetize ad clicks.”

In the more than two weeks since the “Freedom Convoy” descended on Ottawa, Ontario, Canada’s capital has been paralyzed by anti-vaccine protestors who have used their trucks and cars to block entry into the city’s downtown core. The protest has attracted a motley crew of far-right individuals and groups, including Canada’s QAnon “Queen.” In Toronto and other cities throughout the country, police have warned healthcare workers not to wear their scrubs in public while the rallies continue. Those same protests have also clogged up critical border crossings between the US and Canada, prompting the Biden administration to push the federal government to take action.

According to NBC News, anti-vaccine groups in the US plan to stage similar protests in cities across the country. On Facebook, Telegram and voice chat app Zello, those groups have called on their members to travel to Washington DC and Los Angeles on March 5th. The involvement of foreign actors attempting to bolster those efforts mirrors in some ways what happened in 2016 when Russia meddled with the presidential election.

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    As protests against Canada's pandemic measures enter their third week on Friday, police say they are dealing with sophisticated demonstrators blocking vital U.S.-Canada border crossings. The "Freedom Convoy" by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, mirrored by the U.S. government, began with the occupation of the Canadian capital, Ottawa. The truckers then blocked the key Ambassador Bridge earlier this week, and shut down two other smaller border crossings.

  • 'You now need to understand you're breaking laws': PM Trudeau issues a warning to trucker convoy

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Doug Ford's recent declaration of a state of emergency in Ontario and additional consequences for participants of the illegal blockades, saying this was "responsible and necessary."

  • Lamborghini wants to continue manufacturing gas-powered cars into the 2030s

    Lamborghini hopes it can continue producing cars with internal combustion engines into the next decade.

  • Is Trudeau losing his fight against truckers?

    Anti-vaccine mandate protests are in their third week and Mr Trudeau is under pressure to stop them.

  • Google+ is dead again, maybe for good this time

    Google Workspaces announced that it has killed off Google+ spinoff Currents, marking the final end of its social network or whatever G+ was.

  • Populism's new inferno: Copycat convoys spread after Canada truckers block border crossing

    What began as a small-but-loud truck convoy protest against Canadian pandemic restrictions has snowballed into an international crisis that's been choking the busiest border crossing in North America all week.Driving the news: Copycat convoys are arising in other countries, including the United States, where officials warned of a potential disruption to Sunday's Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Factories facin

  • Canadian trucker protest forces some companies to use air transport

    (Reuters) -Automakers and some manufacturers are looking to the skies as they seek alternatives for moving products caught up in Canadian trucking protests that have hit supply chains on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border, union and industry executives said. Protesters have occupied key border crossings between the United States and Canada as part of two-week old demonstrations against pandemic measures and vaccine mandates. With more than two-thirds of the C$650 billion ($511 billion) in goods traded annually between Canada and the United States moving via roads, the choking of key arteries has upended already stressed supply chains.

  • US conservative figures cheer on Canadian trucker protest

    Several conservative media figures in the U.S. have taken up the cause of Canadian truckers who have occupied parts of Ottawa and blocked border crossings to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates. Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity cheered the truckers on while showing four live reports from Ottawa this week. Tucker Carlson's online store is selling “I (heart) Tucker” T-shirts edited to say “I (heart) Truckers.”

  • Biden administration purchases 600k doses of new COVID-19 antibody drug

    The Biden administration on Thursday said it purchased 600,000 treatments worth of a new COVID-19 antibody drug that officials said works against the omicron variant.The drug from Eli Lilly has not yet been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. But the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said if the authorization occurs, the treatment will be made available to states immediately, free of charge."We want to make sure if an...

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. THE FACTS: On the contrary, no Ottawa police officers have resigned in support of a convoy of truckers against vaccine mandates in the city, both the Ottawa Police Service and a union representing its members told The Associated Press. A protest advocate named Patrick King made the false claim in a livestreamed Facebook video Sunday night.

  • Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

    The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Idaho police raid protest in downtown Boise, arrest one, and seize more camping items

    State police arrested one man and cited five people, while Department of Administration workers seized camping possessions, police said.

  • Germany and Austria told to curb boom in home prices

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany and Austria should curb a boom in house prices by setting caps on mortgages and forcing banks to build up more capital, the European Union's financial stability watchdog said on Friday. The European Systemic Risk Board's recommendations, published on Friday but dating back to early December, were designed to speed up action by authorities in the two countries. "Austria and Germany...had already received ESRB warnings in 2016 and 2019, respectively (but their) vulnerabilities have not been addressed sufficiently," the ESRB said.

  • NATO will continue to 'reinforce Eastern flanks'

    Speaking alongside Romania's president Klaus Iohannis at a military airbase where additional U.S. troops are being deployed, Stoltenberg said the NATO was ready to deploy more troops at short notice and was considering possible battlegroups in Romania and elsewhere in the south-east.Stoltenberg said a final decision on a longer-term NATO deployment would likely be taken in spring.He said the presence of American troops showed the United States' commitment to the security of Europe.A Stryker squadron of 1,000 U.S. service members, which arrived at the Mihail Kogalniceau base on Friday, will add to the 900 soldiers the U.S. currently has rotating in the country. Italian, German and Polish troops are also serving in Romania.

  • Looking for a great Kentucky bourbon bargain? You can buy this reborn whiskey now.

    The distillery was founded in 1885 and relaunched in 2020 and is already getting rave reviews. Here’s where to find it.

  • Formula E is a great cure for F1 withdrawal

    The F1 offseason can be brutal for the newly indoctrinated. Formula E's earlier start has certainly helped.

  • Researchers warn that social media may be 'fundamentally at odds' with science

    A special set of editorials published in today's issue of the journal Science argue that social media in its current form may well be fundamentally broken for the purposes of presenting and disseminating facts and reason. The algorithms are running the show now, they argue, and the systems priorities are unfortunately backwards. In an incisive (and free to read) opinion piece by Dominique Brossard and Dietram Scheufele of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the basic disconnect with what scientists need and what social media platforms provide is convincingly laid out.

  • Third US-Canada border crossing blocked by 'Freedom Convoy' protests

    A third border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been blocked by the "Freedom Convoy" protest by truck drivers in Canada. "A demonstration involving a large number of vehicles & farm equipment is blocking the Emerson Port of Entry," the Royal Canadian Mountain Police in Manitoba tweeted Thursday morning, referring to the border to North Dakota. "No traffic is getting through either northbound or southbound. The Port of Entry is shut...

  • ‘Dangerous moment’: Russian naval buildup near Ukraine hits Cold War levels

    While the world watches Russia's tanks and troops, a quiet and remarkable flotilla is growing.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rallies Support For Progressive Texas Candidates

    Campaigning for Jessica Cisneros and Greg Casar, Ocasio-Cortez sent a message to the Democratic establishment: "Do not mess with Texas progressives."