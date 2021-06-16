U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,236.44
    -10.15 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,205.95
    -93.38 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,046.13
    -26.73 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,308.96
    -11.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.31
    +0.19 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.80
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    27.86
    +0.17 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2117
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    -0.0100 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4102
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9070
    -0.1270 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,867.16
    -1,273.50 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.13
    -30.35 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.95
    +12.47 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,291.01
    -150.29 (-0.51%)
     

Facebook says it removed fake Ethiopia account network ahead of election

Elizabeth Culliford
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo

By Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) -Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it had removed a network of fake accounts in Ethiopia targeting domestic users ahead of next week's elections, which it linked to individuals associated with the country's Information Network Security Agency.

Facebook said the network posted mainly in Amharic about news and current events, including about Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Prosperity Party. It said the network posted critical commentary about opposition politicians and groups including the Oromo Liberation Front, Ethiopian Democratic Party, and the Tigray People's Liberation Front among others.

The head of INSA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The agency, which was set up years before Abiy came to power, is responsible for monitoring telecommunications and the internet.

"INSA is under the ministry of peace and an independent institution - you can address your question there," Billene Seyoum, the prime minister's spokeswoman, told Reuters when asked about Facebook's action.

Facebook said the network of accounts, groups and pages on Facebook and Instagram had violated its rules against "coordinated inauthentic behavior" and had accelerated its posting in 2020 and into 2021. It said the network had recently commented on U.S. sanctions on Ethiopia.

The June 21 vote is the first time Abiy will face voters at the ballot box in Africa's second most populous nation. Just over a fifth of parliamentary constituencies are not voting due to logistical problems, low-level violence or due to the war in the northern region of Tigray.

Facebook said the network's activity on its platforms was not directly focused on the Tigray region or the ongoing conflict in Tigray.

Facebook said about 1.1 million accounts followed one or more of the network's pages and about 766,000 accounts joined one or more of the groups. It also said the network had spent about $6,200 in ads on the platforms, paid for in U.S. dollars.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York, additional reporting by Dawit Endeshaw in Jimma; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates’s beach reads: The fall of GE, Obama’s latest memoir and the ‘complicated relationship’ between humans vs. nature

    It seems Bill Gates has conflict on the brain. “Whatever the reason, most of the books on my summer reading list this year touch on what happens when people come into conflict with the world around them,” the Microsoft founder wrote in a blog post on Monday, where he revealed his summer 2021 reading list. Gates says that he has been drawn to works analyzing the “complicated relationship between humanity and nature,” which he suggests could be driven by how the coronavirus has upset lives and livelihoods over the past year, as well as his own push to prevent a climate disaster.

  • Ice Cube's trademark infringement lawsuit against Robinhood dismissed by federal judge

    A California judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by rapper Ice Cube against trading platform Robinhood claiming the trading platform used his image to promote its products, without his consent. The rapper sued Robinhood in March, alleging that it was damaging his reputation and violating trademark law by using his image and a take on his musical lyrics, and making it appear as if he endorsed the company, without his consent, in its "Robinhood Snacks" newsletter.

  • Fourth Stimulus Update Likely This Week

    Congress is in session this week for the first time since May 20, and all eyes are watching for comments regarding a fourth stimulus update. See: Fourth Stimulus Checks Rumors Are Everywhere - Here's...

  • Federal judge in Louisiana lifts Biden suspension of new oil and gas leases on U.S. land and water

    Judge orders that plans be resumed for lease sales that were delayed for the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

  • China’s Campaign to Control Commodities Goes Into Overdrive

    (Bloomberg) -- China has stepped up its campaign to rein in commodity prices and reduce speculation in a bid to ease the threat to its pandemic rebound from soaring raw material costs.State-owned enterprises were ordered to control risks and limit their exposure to overseas commodities markets by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The companies have been asked to report their futures positions for Sasac to review, s

  • Biden urged to make next stimulus checks automatic, to meet the country's needs

    A fourth stimulus check and others would be put on autopilot, under proposals in Congress.

  • India slams Twitter for not complying with new IT rules

    India's technology minister said on Tuesday that Twitter Inc had deliberately defied and failed to comply with the country's new IT rules, which became effective in late May. The new rules or the so-called Intermediary Guidelines, announced in February, are aimed at regulating content on social media firms such as Facebook, its WhatsApp messenger and Twitter, making them more accountable to legal requests for swift removal of posts and sharing details on the originators of messages. The rules also require big social media companies to set up grievance redressal mechanisms and appoint new executives to coordinate with law enforcement.

  • Big Tech critic Khan becomes U.S. FTC chair

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Lina Khan, an antitrust researcher focused on Big Tech's immense market power, was sworn in on Tuesday as chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, a victory for progressives seeking a clampdown on tech firms who hold a hefty share of a growing sector of the economy. Hours earlier, the U.S. Senate had confirmed Khan, with bipartisan support. She recently taught at Columbia Law School.

  • Crypto Lode of $100 Billion Stirs U.S. Worry Over Hidden Danger

    (Bloomberg) -- Follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.Regulators are worried about hidden risks to investors and even the financial system stemming from a fast-growing corner of the crypto market meant to be immune from volatility.Their focus is on so-called stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency that has a fixed price, typically one dollar, and is backed by real-money reserves.At the end of May, the total market capitalization of stablecoins, which include ones offered by crypto firms Tether

  • Oil prices climb as U.S. crude supplies post a more than 7 million-barrel decline

    Oil futures climb on Wednesday, looking to extend their rise to the highest prices in more than two years, after official U.S. government data showed a more than seven million-barrel weekly decline in crude inventories --- the fourth weekly fall in a row.

  • China’s Recovery Steadies as Economy Slowly Starts to Rebalance

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy steadied for a second month, a sign that the post-pandemic recovery is in a more stable phase and that growth is slowly rebalancing toward the consumer..The recovery from the pandemic has been led by a property-fueled construction boom and surging industrial production for export, with consumer spending remaining the weak link -- and the key to more sustainable growth. The latest data released Wednesday by the statistics bureau showed a shift toward consumption-dri

  • Heidi Klum Shows Some Major Underboob in Cutoff Jersey to Cheer on German Soccer Team

    The model left little to imagination in a barely-there cropped tee worn without a bra

  • China's government issues warning after sending record 28 planes over Taiwan

    China's government issued a warning to "foreign forces" after Taiwan reported a record 28 Chinese military planes flew over the self-governed island's airspace Tuesday, per Reuters.Why it matters: The warning and deployment of aircraft including fighter jets and bombers comes after G7 leaders issued a statement Sunday urging the Chinese government to respect human rights and calling on peace and "stability across the Taiwan Strait."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • 3 Reasons Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

    If you recently started receiving Social Security benefits, here are three reasons you may be getting less than you expected.

  • IRS opens online tool to register for the monthly Child Tax Credit payments

    Families who don’t file tax returns can now register for the monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments through the Internal Revenue Service's online portal.

  • Here’s what Biden will likely tell Putin about cyberattacks

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down what President Biden will most likely tell Russian President Vladimir Putin about ransomware attacks in their first high-stakes summit meeting.&nbsp;

  • Import prices soar to fastest annual pace since 2011 and add to mounting U.S. inflation

    The cost of imported goods climbed again in May and contributed to the biggest flareup in U.S. inflation in more than a decade --- a flareup the Federal Reserve insists will die out once the economy fully returns to normal.

  • TikTok dad warms up for daddy-daughter dance in adorable routine: ‘Such a beautiful relationship!’

    This talented dad and his little girl are melting hearts all over TikTok!

  • Panama to Present Crypto-Related Bill in July

    Following El Salvador, opposition politician Gabriel Silva says he is seeking consensus to make cryptocurrency legal tender in Panama.

  • U.S. Pushing China to Get Boeing 737 Max Planes Back in Air

    Jun.15 -- The Biden administration is engaging with China to get Boeing 737 Max planes back in service there. They were banned after several crashes. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also talks about broader trade issues with China and Europe. She's in Belgium with President Biden for the U.S.-EU summit. She spoke to Bloomberg's David Westin.