U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,233.77
    +29.46 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,245.93
    +301.74 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,906.97
    +63.16 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.02
    -10.65 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.14
    -7.19 (-6.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.00
    -27.00 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    -0.90 (-3.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0963
    +0.0048 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0990
    +0.0950 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3049
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9680
    +0.6880 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,085.81
    +285.24 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.24
    +15.06 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.73
    +18.09 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Facebook users in Ukraine are, in fact, banned from calling for Putin's death

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Meta may be walking back a temporary exemption that let Facebook users in Ukraine call for Russian President Putin's death. Reuters claims to have seen an internal post from Meta global affairs President Nick Clegg indicating the company was "narrowing" its moderation to make clear that it wouldn't allow calls for the death of any head of state. While Meta didn't appear to have changed its mind on Russian soldiers, the firm also wanted to make it "explicitly clear" that hate speech and threats against the general Russian population were also forbidden.

When asked for comment, Meta confirmed the new policy to Engadget but didn't add details. Clegg said Meta would share the change in policy with the Oversight Board that helps shape the social media giant's moderation practices.

The rethink comes just as Russia has banned Instagram in response to Meta's earlier stance on calls for violence. The country had already blocked Facebook, but Interfax and Reuters reported that state prosecutors had called on a court to label Meta as an "extremist organization" with that previous company policy in mind.

We wouldn't count on Russia lifting any bans following Meta's revised approach. The state has blocked or limited multiple foreign internet services to stifle political dissent, including Twitter and Zello, and CNBC said prosecutors had opened a criminal investigation of the company in answer to the previous Ukraine policy. Meta doesn't have much support in the Kremlin, and that opinion is unlikely to change any time soon.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia follows through on retaliation promise, bans Instagram

    Russia has banned Instagram as it promised days earlier.

  • Hong Kong rules out tightening COVID curbs for now as death toll soars

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday there were no plans to tighten strict social distancing measures as the Chinese-ruled territory battles to contain a coronavirus surge that has submerged its health system amid soaring deaths. Lam said there was limited room to tighten further, with the global financial hub already having put in place the strictest measures since the pandemic started. "The government has to be very careful before tightening social distancing measures further ... with the need to consider the mental health of citizens," she told a daily briefing.

  • A surprise PC update makes ‘Chrono Trigger’ playable on ultrawide screen displays

    Earlier this week, Square Enix updated the Steam version of Chrono Trigger for the first time in four years to add ultrawide screen support.

  • 'Harrowing figures': Yemen report says 161K to face famine

    More than a dozen U.N. agencies and international aid groups said Monday that 161,000 people in war-torn Yemen are likely to experience famine over the second half of 2022 — a fivefold increase from the current figure. The stark warning came in a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, ahead of an annual fund-raising conference that the United Nations is hosting on Wednesday. The IPC is a global partnership of 15 U.N. agencies and humanitarian organizations working in Yemen and funded by the European Union, the USAID and UKAID.

  • Russia dropped from ship certification body as sanctions bite

    The world's top association of ship certifiers has withdrawn membership from the Russia Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) due to the impact of sanctions on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine, in another blow to the country's vital shipping sector. In recent days, Britain's LR and Denmark's DNV, have both announced they were stopping or winding down their business ties with Russia. The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), which had 12 members previously including LR and DNV and forms the top tier of ship certifiers globally, said late on Friday it was withdrawing RS' membership with immediate effect, which it said was "no longer tenable", citing UK sanctions on Russia where IACS is domiciled.

  • Hong Kong reports 32,430 COVID cases, 264 deaths

    Hong Kong health authorities reported 32,430 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the city's leader said her government was trying build capacity to deal with the crisis that has swept through care homes. Although Chief Executive Carrie Lam said government efforts were improving, she said they had yet to reach everybody in isolation to see whether people needed help. Health authorities reported 32,430 new positive cases in Hong Kong on Sunday, versus 27,647 new infections on Saturday and 29,381 new infections on Friday.

  • U.S. pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

    The State Department says it has been paying over $2 million per month to provide security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former top aide. Both men reportedly face “serious and credible” threats from Iran.

  • Russian spy chiefs ‘under house arrest’ as Putin turns on his security chiefs over invasion setback

    Source reveals that Russian intelligence “miscalculated” the resistance expected in Ukraine in the run-up to invasion

  • The IMF says a Russian debt default is no longer ‘improbable’ after banks freeze half of Moscow’s foreign reserves

    Russia says it will pay back its foreign debt in rubles, as sanctions mean the country can't access the funds it needs to avoid a default.

  • Ukrainian farmers tow away abandoned Russia tanks and missile launchers worth millions

    Ukrainian farmers have taken to their tractors to tow away military hardware worth millions of pounds as the beleaguered Russian forces continue their assault on the country.

  • Marketmind: COVID comes back

    There's arguably never a good time for the COVID-19 pandemic to make a comeback but the surging cases in China over the weekend come at a moment when the global economy could do without another layer of stress to its already stretched supply chains. Ukraine's two leading providers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted operations, threatening to raise prices and to aggravate the semiconductor shortage. This morning, Chinese stocks fell as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing's technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions.

  • Gold futures skid sharply lower as investors watch Ukraine-Russia, await Fed decision

    Gold futures on Monday head sharply lower as investors watch the third week of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and awaited a crucial Fed decision.

  • Oil Retreats Near $103 With Focus on Ukraine-Russia Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators showed some signs of becoming more substantive, and China grappled with a major Covid-19 outbreak. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoFutures

  • Fed to Start Rate Hikes With License to Turn Aggressive Later

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will this week begin a multi-month campaign to conquer inflation that could see Chair Jerome Powell moving even more aggressively after Russia’s war on Ukraine fanned prices further.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russ

  • COVID Finally Spins Out of Control in China as New Variant Takes Hold

    STRINGERChina appears to be losing the battle to contain COVID-19, but it’s not yet ready to admit defeat.Facing the worst national outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic, authorities have introduced lockdown restrictions in cities across the country, with production lines falling idle in the tech hub of Shenzhen and offices shuttered in the financial capital Shanghai.Under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has stuck to a strict zero-COVID policy since the virus emerged in Wuha

  • Zelensky describes 'fundamentally different approach' from Moscow in talks

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russia, which invaded his country on February 24, has adopted a "fundamentally different approach" in talks to end the conflict. In a media briefing, Zelensky says that the approach is in contrast to earlier talks at which Moscow only "issued ultimatums" and that he is "happy to have a signal from Russia" after President Vladimir Putin said he saw "some positive shifts" in their dialogue.

  • Putin is living in the past

    Putin didn’t seem to account for universally available apps that can allow anyone anywhere to track aircraft or view satellite imagery of battlefield.

  • Exclusive-World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war, Russian billionaire Melnichenko says

    LONDON (Reuters) -A global food crisis looms unless the war in Ukraine is stopped because fertiliser prices are soaring so fast that many farmers can no longer afford soil nutrients, Russian fertiliser and coal billionaire Andrei Melnichenko said on Monday. Several of Russia's richest businessmen have publicly called for peace since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24, including Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and Oleg Deripaska. The United States and its European allies have cast Putin's invasion as an imperial-style land grab.

  • Germany to buy up to 35 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will purchase F-35 fighter jets built by U.S. firm Lockheed Martin to replace its ageing Tornado aircraft, according to two government sources, with one of the sources saying Berlin aims to buy up to 35 of the stealth jets. A German defence source told Reuters in early February that Germany was leaning toward purchasing the F-35 but a final decision had not been taken. But the air force has been flying the jet since the 1980s, and Berlin is planning to phase it out between 2025 and 2030.

  • AP PHOTOS: Day 18: Images capture widespread destruction

    As Russian shells hit Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, two Ukrainian soldiers took cover against a wall Sunday, heads down on the bare ground. In an Irpin park, a woman's body lay amid downed trees and debris. Irpin is also where Russian troops on Sunday opened fire on the car of U.S. video journalist Brent Renaud, killing him and wounding a colleague.