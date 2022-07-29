U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,131.32
    +58.89 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,851.68
    +322.05 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,389.03
    +226.44 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.25
    +11.23 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.69
    +2.27 (+2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.70
    +12.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    +0.40 (+2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0221
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6430
    -0.0380 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3830
    -0.9370 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,922.58
    +122.30 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.67
    -0.72 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Facebook risks ban in Kenya for failing to stop hate speech

Annie Njanja
·4 min read

Kenya’s ethnic cohesion watchdog, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), has directed Facebook to stop the spread of hate speech on its platform within seven days or face suspension in the East African country.

The watchdog was reacting to a report by advocacy group Global Witness, and Foxglove, a legal non-profit firm, which has fingered Facebook’s inability to detect hate speech ads. This comes as the country’s national general elections approach.

The Global Witness report corroborated NCIC’s own findings that Meta, Facebook’s parent company, was slow to remove and prevent hateful content, fanning an already volatile political environment. The NCIC has now called on Meta to increase moderation before, during and after the elections, while giving it one week to comply or be banned in the country.

TikTok found to fuel disinformation, political tension in Kenya ahead of elections

"Facebook is in violation of the laws of our country. They have allowed themselves to be a vector of hate speech and incitement, misinformation and disinformation," said NCIC commissioner Danvas Makori.

Global Witness and Foxglove also called on Meta to halt political ads, and to use “break glass” measures – the stricter emergency moderation methods it used to stem misinformation and civil unrest during the 2020 U.S. elections.

In Kenya, Facebook has a penetration of 82%, making it the second most widely used social network after WhatsApp.

Facebook's AI models fail to detect calls for violence

To test Facebook’s claim that its AI-models can detect hate speech, Global Witness submitted 20 ads that called for violence and beheadings, in English and Swahili, all of which, except for one, were approved. The human rights group says it used ads because, unlike posts, they undergo a stricter review and moderation process. They could also take down ads before they went live.

“All of the ads we submitted violate Facebook’s community standards, qualifying as hate speech and ethnic-based calls to violence. Much of the speech was dehumanizing, comparing specific tribal groups to animals and calling for rape, slaughter and beheading,” Global witness said in a statement.

Following the findings, Ava Lee, the leader of the Digital Threats to Democracy Campaign by Global Witness said, “Facebook has the power to make or break democracies and yet time and time again we’ve seen the company prioritize profits over people.”

“We were appalled to discover that even after claiming to improve its systems and increase resources ahead of the Kenyan election, it was still approving overt calls for ethnic violence. This isn’t a one off. We’ve seen the same inability to function properly in Myanmar and Ethiopia in the last few months as well. The possible consequences of Facebook’s inaction around the election in Kenya, and in other upcoming elections around the world, from Brazil to the US mid-terms, are terrifying.”

Facebook glitch hides users’ comments on pages, draws mixed speculations

Amongst other measures, Global Witness is calling on Facebook to double down on content moderation.

In response, the social media giant says it is investing in people and technology to stop misinformation and harmful content.

It said it had “hired more content reviewers to review content across our apps in more than 70 languages — including Swahili.” In six months to April 30, the company reported taking down over 37,000 pieces of content violating hate speech policies, and another 42,000 for promoting violence and incitement on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta told TechCrunch that it is also working closely with civic stakeholders such as electoral commissions and civil society organizations to see “how Facebook and Instagram can be a positive tool for civic engagement and the steps they can take to stay safe while using our platforms.”

Other social networks like Twitter and recently TikTok are also in the spotlight for not playing a more proactive role in moderating content and stemming the spread of hate speech, which is perceived to fuel political tension in the country.

Just last month, TikTok was found to fuel disinformation in Kenya by this Mozilla Foundation study. Mozilla reached the conclusion after reviewing 130 highly watched videos sharing content filled with hate speech, incitement and political disinformation -- contradicting TikTok’s policy against hate speech and sharing of discriminatory, inciteful, and synthetic content.

In TikTok’s case, Mozilla concluded that content moderators’ unfamiliarity with the political context of the country was among the leading reasons why some inflammatory posts were not taken down, allowing the spread of disinformation on the social app.

Calls for the social media platforms to employ stricter measures come as heated political discussions, divergent views and outright hate speech from politicians and citizens alike increase in the run-up to the August 9 polls.

On Twitter, political disinformation clouds Kenya’s trending topics

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya orders Meta's Facebook to tackle hate speech or face suspension

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's ethnic cohesion watchdog has given Meta's Facebook seven days to tackle hate speech and incitement on the platform relating to next month's election, failing which its operations will be suspended. Advocacy group Global Witness said in a report published on Thursday that Facebook had accepted and carried more than a dozen political advertisements that breached Kenya's rules. Kenya's National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) said the report corroborates its own internal findings.

  • Mexico's economy grows by 1% in 2nd quarter

    Mexico’s economy grew by 1% in the second quarter, Mexico’s national statistics agency said Friday. Mexico’s central bank has raised domestic interest rates to 7.75%, buoying the peso but making credit expensive.

  • Bob Dylan Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Following Allegations of Destroyed Evidence

    The woman requested the case be dismissed "with prejudice," or permanently. Bob Dylan Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Following Allegations of Destroyed Evidence Carys Anderson

  • Mark Zuckerberg: “Many Teams Are Going to Shrink” at Meta Amid Revenue Decline

    Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported $28.8 billion in second-quarter revenue, falling within its projections of reaching $28 billion–$30 billion for the quarter but representing a roughly 1 percent decline in revenue year over year. The company also saw net income fall by 36 percent, landing at $6.7 billion for the second […]

  • Bill Ackman calls carried interest loophole an 'embarrassment' after new tax bill

    Washington Democrats may have found an unlikely ally in their bid to end a long time tax rule enjoyed by some of Wall Street’s richest executives: hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

  • Cannabis News Week: Tilray's Quarter, Brittney Griner Swap

    The U.S. is proposing to trade a convicted Russian arms dealer for Griner and a Marine that has been in custody since 2018.

  • Chips bill advances to Biden's desk — Here's what's in the soon-to-be law

    After more than a year of negotiations, Congress has passed a bill to alleviate the chip shortage and shore up U.S. competitiveness with China — in part by giving $50 billion to the semiconductor industry.

  • Democrats Ready Carried-Interest Tax Hike After 15-Year Lobbying Campaign

    Sens. Joe Manchin and Charles Schumer agree to a $14 billion tax increase on investment managers in their larger fiscal deal.

  • U.S. inflation surges again and stays at 40-year high, key price gauge shows

    A key gauge of U.S. inflation rose a sharp 1% in June, led by higher fuel prices, in a sign that price pressures in the economy are still intense and unlikely to relent quickly.

  • Jon Stewart Expertly Trolls Fox News Viewers While on Fox News

    Fox NewsA day after calling out the network for not hosting him to discuss the GOP blocking a veteran’s health care bill, Jon Stewart appeared on Fox News on Friday to assure the conservative cable giant’s viewers that the legislation had no added spending in it.“This bill is utterly and completely focused on veterans’ issues. There is no pork in it. It is a kosher bill. I'd say ‘halal,’ but I know how that might play on this network,” the former Daily Show host slyly quipped at one point.Senate

  • What’s in, and out, of Democrats’ $739 billion inflation-fighting package

    Lawmakers are pouring over the $739 billion proposal struck by two top negotiators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Sen. Joe Manchin, the conservative West Virginia Democrat who rejected Biden's earlier drafts but surprised colleagues late Wednesday with a new one.

  • Marvel Studios Box-Office Slump Shows Limits of Disney’s Superhero Universe

    “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Walt Disney’s latest superhero epic, crushed box-office expectations on its opening weekend, but second-weekend ticket sales fell sharply—pointing to a slump for Marvel Studios, Disney’s most profitable studio.

  • Proposed U.S. corporate tax hike won't save global minimum tax deal

    A corporate minimum tax proposed this week in a congressional spending bill would not bring the United States into compliance with a separately negotiated 137-country deal for a global minimum tax. Although both taxes are the same rate - 15% - they are separate items that apply differently to companies. Maverick Senator Joe Manchin, who on Wednesday struck the legislative deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, his fellow Democrat, has not backed the global tax plan.

  • Rich Wall Streeters Face Shock Tax Hike While Rest of Wealthy Escape

    (Bloomberg) -- Wealthy Americans, who were girding for the biggest set of tax increases in three decades just a year ago, now look mostly safe from higher levies for years to come.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75

  • What to Know About the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act

    The scaled-down version of the Build Back Better Act aims to address climate change, healthcare, taxes, the deficit, and more.

  • U.S. Reaches $1.74 Billion Deal With Moderna for Updated Covid-19 Shots

    The Biden administration said it would spend $1.74 billion to buy 66 million doses of Moderna updated Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the option to purchase up to 234 million additional doses, as part of a fall booster campaign. The deal Friday, which follows an agreement to buy 105 million doses of updated vaccines from Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE is expected to give the federal government enough shots for a booster push as early as September. Under the latest deal, the U.S. government has the option to buy up to an additional 234 million doses from Moderna.

  • Two US Cost Gauges Surpass Estimates, Stoking Inflation Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Two key US inflation gauges posted larger-than-forecast increases on Friday, heightening concerns that prices will remain persistently high and prompt continued aggressive interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In

  • U.S. Senate Democratic electric vehicle tax credit plan faces questions

    Automakers and lawmakers on Thursday were closely reviewing details of a proposed expansion of the electric vehicle tax credit that could help cut greenhouse gas emissions and retool factories to build green vehicles. Under a deal announced by Senators Chuck Schumer, the 200,000-vehicle per manufacturer cap on the $7,500 EV tax credit would be lifted and a new $4,000 used EV tax credit adopted. Lawmakers and automaker executives want to know more about whether content sourcing requirements will bar many EVs from getting tax credits and if consumers will be able to use it at the time of sale.

  • The average recession lasts 10 months: Truist

    The average recession since 1950 has lasted 10 months, and the longest recession was the Great Financial Crisis, according to Truist's Keith Lerner. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains today's stat.

  • Stock market’s post-Fed bounce is a ‘trap,’ warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    Don't buy into the stock market's big bounce after Wednesday's Fed decision, says one of Wall Street's biggest bears.