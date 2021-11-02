U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,630.05
    +16.38 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,041.67
    +127.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,643.98
    +48.06 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.49
    +0.37 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.49
    -0.56 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.51 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9240
    -0.0740 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,513.57
    +2,494.29 (+4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,556.57
    +57.41 (+3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Facebook says it will delete facial recognition data on more than a billion users

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

Just days after rebranding itself, Facebook announced plans to delete a trove of the most worrisome data that the world's biggest social network collected on more than a billion individuals.

In a blog post Tuesday, Facebook's newly named parent company Meta explained that it would close shop on its facial recognition systems and delete a massive collection of more than a billion facial recognition templates used to pair faces with photos and videos. Facebook will no longer do that pairing moving forward for users who previously opted in.

Facebook introduced facial recognition in 2010 to automatically tag photos with names. The feature was automatically enabled at launch, and Facebook only made the system explicitly opt-in in 2019, a choice that explains how it managed to compile more than a billion facial recognition profiles.

"Looking ahead, we still see facial recognition technology as a powerful tool, for example, for people needing to verify their identity, or to prevent fraud and impersonation," Facebook VP of artificial intelligence Jerome Pesenti wrote in a blog post. "... But the many specific instances where facial recognition can be helpful need to be weighed against growing concerns about the use of this technology as a whole."

Pesenti noted the uncertain environment for facial recognition technology in the decision to limit Meta's facial recognition work to a narrower set of applications.

At this point, Facebook's face recognition system was probably more trouble than it was worth. Many proposals to regulate online privacy in the U.S. remain hypothetical, particularly at the federal level, but existing laws can complicate the use of facial recognition technology. Among them is an Illinois privacy law known as the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), which has ensnared some of tech's biggest companies.

Earlier this year, Facebook was ordered to pay $650 million in a BIPA settlement for using facial recognition to identify Illinois residents' photos without their consent. The controversial facial recognition firm Clearview AI is also currently facing a BIPA lawsuit in the state. The FTC also cited Facebook's use of facial recognition in its record-breaking but ultimately toothless $5 billion settlement with the company over deceptive privacy practices.

Facebook's decision to turn away from facial recognition is a symbolic gesture on the heels of the company's big rebrand around the metaverse. Concerns about Facebook's privacy and moderation failings have done little to dent its business, but public distrust and looming regulation will follow the company into its next chapter, rebrand or no.

As the company now known as Meta tries to reposition itself as a trustworthy steward for the next internet era, it has its work cut out for it. Attempting to cast off some baggage from previous privacy scandals is a shrewd move — and ultimately a win for users — even if nobody buys the sudden change of heart.

Facebook will pay $650 million to settle class action suit centered on Illinois privacy law

Facebook changes its corporate branding to Meta

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. judge dismisses most money laundering charges against Maduro ally Saab

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge in Florida on Monday dismissed money laundering counts against Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, but he remains accused of one count of conspiracy to launder money, a court filing showed. The order was issued by U.S. District Judge Robert Scola. Prosecutors say Saab, a Colombia-born businessman and top dealmaker for Maduro's socialist government, siphoned around $350 million out of Venezuela via the United States as part of a bribery scheme linked to Venezuela's state-controlled exchange rate.

  • 'People are over it': Covid vanishes from the campaign trail

    Polls suggest the pandemic is fading as a voter priority. Covid-related political advertising has fallen off sharply as a result and strategists are advising candidates to shift their focus.

  • Hard-hit Russia sets another daily record for COVID deaths

    Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit another daily record Tuesday, four days since a nationwide order for many Russians to stay off work took effect. Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 39,008 new confirmed cases and 1,178 COVID-19 deaths. The task force has reported record daily infections or deaths almost every day for the last month.

  • The Tragedy of the Third Coin

    There is always the “third coin” in cryptocurrency. This is the rotating coin that occupies the third position in market capitalization behind bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). The third coin is usually characterized as a challenger to the two incumbents.

  • Squid Game based crypto collapses in $3m scam

    Squid launched in late October and saw its price surge from one cent to as high as around $2,800, before plunging to $0.

  • Yahoo pulls out of China, citing ‘challenging’ operating environment

    Yahoo Inc. said Tuesday it has pulled out of China, citing an increasingly challenging operating environment.

  • Facebook working on ways to protect users in the 'metaverse' -senior exec Clegg

    Facebook Inc's head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said the company was working on ways to protect users in the metaverse, speaking in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. The company last week changed its name https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebooks-zuckerberg-kicks-off-its-virtual-reality-event-with-metaverse-vision-2021-10-28 to Meta Platforms Inc to reflect its focus on building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet. Clegg, who said it could take up to 15 years for the metaverse to come to fruition, said there would be time for the company to build in safety and privacy protections.

  • The Bitcoin ecosystem upgrades: Financial applications are now possible with Mintlayer

    San Marino, Republic of San Marino, 2nd November, 2021, Chainwire The sidechain announces its testnet on the 10th of November 2021. It enables tokenization, staking, lending, and DEXs for native BTC.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Back to $64,000 Would Bring $65,000 Levels into Play

    It’s been a relatively bullish morning for the crypto majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $64,000 levels would bring $65,000 and beyond into play.

  • Bitcoin trial prompts a fascinating question: Who actually developed the cryptocurrency?

    Billions of dollars of Bitcoin are the centre of the legal dispute

  • Yahoo Pulls Out of China, Citing ‘Challenging Business and Legal Environment’

    Yahoo has officially exited China, shutting down all of its services in the communist country as of Monday, Nov. 1. “In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed […]

  • Chinese Streamer iQiyi Ready to Halt Taiwan Operations

    OTT Entertainment, the local agent of mainland Chinese streaming giant iQiyi, says it will not apply to renew its contract to operate in Taiwan, citing Taiwanese government opposition. The decision highlights the political currents that underpin so much of the entertainment industry in Asia. And it brings to an end a chapter of messy corporate […]

  • ‘Squid Game’ Crypto Crashes in Apparent Scam — Creators Stole Reported $2.1 Million

    The Squid Game crypto SQUID has completely crashed as it was revealed it was an apparent scam, following a 33,600% surge last week, which had raised several red flags and had triggered a warning from...

  • Is Virgin Media down? How to know if the internet has stopped working – or if it’s just you

    While internet companies have largely dealt with the change in habits from the lockdown and other developments in recent years, they do occasionally experience issues – and they can be stressful and confusing without the right information. Thankfully, it is relatively easy to find out whether any internet problems are really with your internet provider – or just you, the websites that you’re trying to access. If you’re with Virgin Media, then there are a range of ways – both those offered by the company as well as by others – to find out what is going on with your connection.

  • Bitcoin price news – live: Bitcoin and ethereum slightly rise, Polkadot surges

    All the latest cryptocurrency news, updates and analysis

  • Yahoo pulls out of China, citing 'challenging' environment

    Yahoo Inc. said Tuesday it has pulled out of China, citing an increasingly challenging operating environment. The withdrawal was largely symbolic, as many of the company's services were already blocked by China's digital censorship. “In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,” the company said in a statement.

  • Yahoo leaves China for good, cites "challenging" environment

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Yahoo said it had stopped allowing its services to be accessible from mainland China "in recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment", the second Western tech brand to quit the country in recent weeks. The company stopped providing content for users in mainland China as of Nov. 1, according to a statement published on its website, which directed users of Yahoo and AOL mail to other links. Local Chinese media reported Yahoo's move on Tuesday.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) Official Launch With Super Representatives Election

    San Francisco, CA, 30th October, 2021, TRON, one of the world’s largest and most popular blockchain-based operating systems, and BitTorrent, the leader in peer-to-peer protocols and products, announced the official launch of BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) on October 30th, 2021.

  • Polychain, Three Arrows Back Avalanche’s $200 Million-Plus Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Backers of the Avalanche platform used for creating blockchain networks and decentralized applications started Blizzard, a fund of about $220 million dedicated to accelerating development, growth and innovation across the ecosystem for the protocol. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives t