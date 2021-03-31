U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.89
    +14.34 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,981.55
    -85.41 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,246.87
    +201.48 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.52
    +24.72 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.35
    -1.20 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.10
    +23.10 (+1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    +0.31 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    +0.0200 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7130
    +0.3600 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,157.31
    +70.47 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.92
    +15.38 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

Facebook says Trump can't skirt its ban through daughter-in-law's account

Taylor Hatmaker
·1 min read

Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump promoted a new interview with the former president on Facebook and Instagram Tuesday, but a workaround to Trump's ban on two of the world's most popular social networks wasn't long for this world.

She was apparently swiftly cautioned by Facebook that anything posted "in the voice of President Trump" is not currently allowed on Facebook or Instagram and would be subject to removal. Trump himself remains banned on Facebook pending a decision by the Oversight Board, the external governing body the company set up to tackle it thorniest platform policy decisions.

Those rules apply to any accounts or pages associated with the Trump campaign as well as any belonging to former surrogates for the campaign, two categories that Lara Trump's account falls into. Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch that screenshots depicting emails from the company were legitimate.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump)

Facebook does still make a news exemption for Trump, presumably for something more akin to a "60 Minutes" interview, but in this case he was being interviewed by someone involved in his campaign who then planned to promote the video on a campaign-associated account.

While Facebook won't host the video itself, Lara Trump opted for a workaround to the workaround, linking to the interview on Rumble, a video sharing website that saw an influx of Trump supporters late last year.

She also posted to the video on The Right View, a web-based show previously produced by the Trump campaign that the Washington Post describes as "a sort of pro-Trump answer to ABC’s 'The View.'"

Fox News announced this week that it would bring Lara Trump into the fold, hiring the member of the Trump family on as a paid contributor.

Extra Crunch members get unlimited access to 12M stock images for $99 per year

Mark Zuckerberg announces Trump banned from Facebook and Instagram for ‘at least the next two weeks’

