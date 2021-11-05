U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

Facebook to shutter its facial recognition features: Talking Tech podcast

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there listeners, it's Mike Snider here. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Brett Molina is off today. Facebook has been in the news a lot lately. For one thing, we are still seeing the results of the documents released by whistleblower Frances Haugen and secondly, the parent company changed its name from Facebook to Meta. You can catch up on all those stories on tech.usatoday.com. But this week, the company said it will quit using its facial recognition system that identifies your face if you are one of the 640 million or so who have opted in when pictures, videos and memories pop up on Facebook. So in the coming weeks, Facebook says that that function will cease, and it will delete the face prints of about one billion users. The reason? Societal concerns about the use of facial recognition technology. Now you may already know that some states and cities have banned facial recognition technology by police and other law enforcement, and companies such as Amazon have ended their use of the technology amid concerns about the misidentification of people, particularly minorities, with the technology. Now Facebook isn't saying it won't ever use facial technology again, but it wants to wait until regulators provide "a clear set of rules governing its use."

There were some interesting responses to Meta's pronouncement. The Electronic Privacy Information Center, one of several consumer privacy groups that had criticized Facebook's use of facial recognition technology and had actually called for Facebook to quit using the technology 10 years ago, called the move welcome news, and said, "For far too long, internet users have suffered personal data abuse at the whims of Facebook and other platforms." EPIC's president and executive director Alan Butler also said the government needs to establish a federal data protection authority with oversight of comprehensive regulations. Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent Meta's lawyers a letter calling for them to not delete any data that is relevant to an anti-trust suit that 46 states filed against Facebook last year.

So we may not have heard the last on this front of facial recognition technology used by Facebook. Anyway, listeners, let's hear from you. Have any comments, questions or show ideas? Any thoughts about facial recognition technology and its use that you want to share with us? You can find me on Twitter at MikeSnider, and please don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Facebook to shutter its facial recognition features: Talking Tech podcast

