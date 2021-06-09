U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

Facebook's first smartwatch will reportedly have a detachable camera

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

More details have emerged about the smartwatch Facebook is said to be working on. The company's next move into hardware could feature a display with two cameras that can be detached from a stainless steel frame to capture photos and videos.

You'd be able to share your captures across Facebook's services, according to The Verge. That includes Instagram, which has only officially supported phone uploads since it debuted in 2010. The display unit will reportedly have a front camera for video calls and a rear 1080p one with auto-focus. There might be third-party accessories to which you could attach the unit. A drone accessory would make a lot of sense.

Facebook's smartwatch is expected to arrive next summer. It's not yet clear how much Facebook plans to charge for its first smartwatch, but it could be around $400.

The watch could have a heart rate monitor, which might make it a hard sell for some, given the company's handling of user data over the years. The device is also said to offer LTE connectivity. As such, those who buy it wouldn't necessarily have to pair it with a phone, which would reduce Facebook's reliance on iPhone and Android devices to a certain degree. That said, the watch will likely use a custom version of Android and there'll probably be an accompanying phone app.

According to the report, later versions of the smartwatch (which are already said to be in development) will offer a way for people to interact with another product Facebook has mentioned publicly: augmented reality glasses

It's somewhat possible that Facebook could decide not to move forward with its watch plans. However, given that the company has reportedly plowed around $1 billion into smartwatch development, it seems there's a slim chance of that happening.

Facebook has had mixed success with hardware over the years. Although Oculus appears to be performing well, Portal smart displays don't seem to have set the world on fire. Facebook's brief foray into smartphones alongside HTC was a failure. The HTC First reportedly only sold around 15,000 units.

Facebook's vice president of augmented and virtual reality Andrew Bosworth responded to the latest report on Twitter. Although he didn't confirm plans to release a smartwatch, he didn't exactly deny the details either.

"We’ve said we want AR glasses to be truly useful — we’re investing in technologies across the board that will make that interaction feel more natural and intuitive," Bosworth wrote. "This includes research like EMG, haptics, adaptive interfaces that could come together in a wrist-based form factor."

  • Civilized Cycles' Model 1 is a posh, surprisingly practical e-bike

    For many, e-bikes have become a fixture of life in New York City. Couriers use them to zip between apartments, bags of fragrant takeout in tow. Tourists grab them from CitiBike stands to lazily loop around parks. And more recently, an uptick in sales has proven residents are embracing these easy rides as they contend with streets that still aren’t quite as full as they used to be. Point is, we’ve seen a lot of them cruising through the boroughs in the last year. But none of them look like the Civilized Cycles Model 1.

  • Motorola reveals yet another Moto G Stylus, this time with 5G

    We weren’t quite sure to make of Motorola’s first Moto G Stylus way back in 2020, but the company was clearly onto something: the subsequent 2021 model quickly became the best-selling phone in its G-series lineup. Maybe that’s why Motorola was so keen to announce yet another new Moto G Stylus today. The new Moto G Stylus 5G will set you back $400 when it goes on sale on June 14th, and we went hands-on to see if it has the chops to compete with a new wave of affordable 5G devices.

  • Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' series starts streaming this fall

    3, 2, 1, let's jam.

  • Android 12's second public beta is here

    The second public beta of Android 12 arrives today, and it brings features like Privacy Dashboard and mic and camera toggles.

  • The Morning After: Ford made a small hybrid truck that sells for $21,495

    The Ford Maverick is here, and so is Amazon's Sidewalk mesh network -- we'll get you up to speed on both of them.

  • The Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale for $329 right now

    Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon and Walmart.

  • Uber's updated app makes it easier for drivers to pick you up

    They'll also be able to choose alternate routes to help complete trips faster.

  • President Biden revokes Trump orders aimed at TikTok and WeChat

    President Biden has revoked Trump executive orders meant to limit TikTok and WeChat, but has issued his own orders reviewing security for these apps.

  • NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti review: A solid replacement for the 2070 Super

    NVIDIA's RTX 3070 Ti is a solid upgrade for owners of the RTX 2070 Super, but not a huge leap from the 3070.

  • Keystone Light made the must-not-have wearable of the summer

    It's a beer cooler vest with a Bluetooth speaker and solar power banks for charging devices.

  • 'Battlefield 2042' trailer pays tribute to one player's legendary maneuver

    The trailer for Battlefield 2042 is a celebration of "Only in Battlefield" moments.

  • Bitcoin Fall Has Strategists Eyeing Possible Drop to $20,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Follow us @crypto for our full coverage.Another bad week for Bitcoin could be a precursor of more pain to come, according to strategists watching the selloff in cryptocurrencies.Further weakness in its price may bring the $20,000 zone into view as a downside target, according to Oanda Corp., Evercore ISI and Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC. Bitcoin has dropped about 7% this week and was trading at about $34,200 as of 10:16 a.m. in London.The largest cryptocurrency is “dangerously

  • BOE’s Haldane Warns of ‘Dangerous Moment’ for Monetary Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central bankers are at their most dangerous moment in decades, with the risk of a “bad mistake” if they don’t act to quell accelerating inflation, according to Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane.Haldane, who is leaving the role this month, wrote in the New Statesman that the balance of risks have “shifted decisively” on inflation in recent months, and a rapid resurgence was no

  • Column: More proof that a wealth tax on billionaires is desperately needed

    ProPublica's tax investigation shows why billionaires should be taxed on their wealth.

  • Volkswagen to get $351 million in dieselgate settlement with former execs

    Volkswagen said on Wednesday it had agreed with former executives, including ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn, to settle claims related to the dieselgate scandal that will see the carmaker receive 288 million euros ($351 million) in compensation. The settlement comes as Winterkorn was charged by Berlin prosecutors with giving false testimony to the German parliament when he said he was unaware of the carmaker's diesel emissions cheating before it became public. Winterkorn stepped down as Volkswagen CEO in September 2015, a week after the scandal, in which the company admitted using illegal software to rig U.S. diesel engine tests, broke.

  • China’s Qinghai Province Has Ordered All Crypto Miners to Shut Down

    It follows other provinces, including Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, in ordering miners to shut down.

  • Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion with debut sukuk

    Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco locked in another $6 billion on Wednesday to help fund a large dividend as it returned to the international debt markets with its first U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk sale, a document showed. The debt issuance, which will help fund a $75 billion dividend commitment that will mostly go to the government, comprises tranches of three, five and 10 years, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal and seen by Reuters showed. Aramco sold $1 billion in the three-year tranche at 65 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST), $2 billion in the five-year portion at 85 bps over UST and $3 billion in 10-year paper at 120 bps over UST.

  • Exxon, union negotiators to meet over U.S. refinery lockout -official

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Negotiators for the United Steelworkers union (USW) and Exxon Mobil Corp will meet on Thursday for the first time since a May 1 lockout of Beaumont, Texas, refinery workers. A contract covering 650 union workers expired earlier this year and Exxon locked out workers, citing its fear of a sudden walkout. The 2,700-acre complex, Exxon's third-largest U.S. refinery, continues to operate with managers and replacement workers producing gasoline and Mobil 1 motor oil.

  • Brussels sues Germany for defying European Court of Justice ruling

    Brussels is taking legal action against Germany for defying it over a massive European Central Bank stimulus programme in a challenge to the supremacy of EU law. In an unprecedented move, the European Commission retaliated on Wednesday by starting infringement proceedings against its most powerful member state. Unless the dispute is resolved, the legal action could ultimately lead to huge, daily fines levied by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg. It comes after the German constitu

  • China's highest producer inflation in over 12 years highlights global price pressures

    China's May factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years due to surging commodity prices, highlighting global inflation pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalise COVID-hit growth. China's producer price index (PPI) increased 9.0%, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday, as prices bounced back from last year's pandemic lows. The PPI rise in May - the fastest on-year gain for any month since September 2008 - was driven by significant price increases in crude oil, iron ore and non-ferrous metals, the NBS said.