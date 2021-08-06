Facebook still isn't a friend to publishers: Gannett CEO

U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

Facebook (FB) may be opening its wallet to the legacy news publishers it has taken traffic from over the years, but way more needs to be done to level the playing field. 

"[Facebook] is not a friend to the industry, not at all. We do over $3 billion in sales per year between subscriptions, digital marketing solutions and that's on the back of the great content we produce and 150 million people driving to us. It's not even a drop in the bucket what the likes of Facebook talks to us about today," said Gannett (GCI) Chairman and CEO Michael Reed on Yahoo Finance Live

Added Reed, "We are driving a billion and a half of subscription revenue"

Suffice it to say, Facebook sees it a little bit different. 

"Facebook is more than willing to partner with news publishers. We absolutely recognize quality journalism is at the heart of how open societies function — informing and empowering citizens and holding the powerful to account. That’s why we’ve invested $600 million since 2018 to support the news industry, and plan at least $1 billion more over the next three years," said Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, in a blog post earlier this year. 

Even without Facebook being a friend, the turnaround at Gannett continued under Reed in the second quarter as he pivots to digital subscriptions.

Here is how Gannett performed compared to Wall Street analyst estimates for the second quarter:

  • Net Sales: $804.3 million vs. $767 million

  • Diluted EPS: $0.10 vs. loss per share of $0.23

Gannett set new records in the second quarter by ending with 1.4 million digital subscriptions, up 41% from a year ago. Total sales rose 4.9% from a year ago, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) surged 48.4%. 

Meanwhile, Gannett said it hauled in 174 million average monthly unique visitors in the quarter across its USA Today Network and U.K. digital properties.

Gannett shares surged 13% on Friday's session following the much better than expected second quarter. Shares are up 86% year-to-date, outperforming the 7.5% drop in rival The New York Times. 

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

  • Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Is Surging Today

    The natural-gas fuel technology company's second-quarter numbers appear good, but there's more than meets the eye.

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Sank 17.6% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sank 17.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite debuting a new product offering for its Foundry data analytics platform and announcing continued collaboration with the U.S. government on vaccine distribution projects, the stock lost ground amid market volatility. With concerns related to faster-than-anticipated inflation and the coronavirus delta variant, investors shied away from riskier tech stocks, and Palantir ended the month down double digits as a result of these trends.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • Why the Nasdaq's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Just Charged Up

    The stock market was generally up on Friday, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) didn't get to join in the fun. As of just before 11 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down more than half a percent, even though just about every other major market benchmark was up on the day. Hydrogen fuel cell stocks got a lift on favorable earnings and other factors, and below, we'll look more closely at some of the most popular companies in the space.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • This May Be Chevron's Biggest Move in Years, and Nobody's Talking About It

    Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is profiting from the global economic and travel recovery. CEO Michael Wirth described this business unit as reflecting Chevron's "higher returns, lower carbon" strategy, and said that "... the dedication of resources in a new organization will accelerate growth in multiple business lines that we expect to be part of a lower carbon energy system."

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Why Robinhood’s stock was destined for the ‘meme treatment’

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the July jobs reports and Robinhood after stockholders filed to sell 97.9 million shares over time.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Beyond Meat’s Q2 loss, Shake Shack tops estimates, DraftKings raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down earnings which include: Beyond Meat lowering its Q3 outlook after reporting mixed earnings, Shake Shack topping estimates as restaurants gain more customer traffic, Carvana delivering its first quarterly profit, DraftKings raising guidance, and Virgin Galactic Q2 earnings falling short of estimates.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

    Artificial intelligence systems have become a critical ingredient in the tech sector's recipe for growth, with applications that help boost the capabilities of everything from search engines to autonomous vehicles. Investors looking to profit from the ever-increasing use of AI might want to take a close look at companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).

  • BigCommerce Holdings' (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shareholders Are Down 24% On Their Shares

    BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIGC ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 47...

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's Management Believes Copper Could Be Headed Higher

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is an attractive way for investors to benefit from rising raw material prices. In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted several reasons to invest in Freeport. Let's take a look at what was said and why investors have cause for optimism over Freeport-McMoRan.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Novavax Reverses Winning Spree On Yet Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine

    Novavax said it won't ask the FDA to authorize its Covid vaccine until late this year, and NVAX stock slumped Friday.

  • FireEye Stock Tumbles After ‘Underwhelming’ Results. Some Analysts Are Staying Cautious.

    Investors and analysts are reassessing the FireEye as it focuses on services and spins off a slower growing, but more profitable, software arm.