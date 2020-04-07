Facebook's latest app experiment is a 'private space' for couples

If you have a special someone but don’t live with them, you’re probably feeling a bit stranded during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Facebook might have a way to help you stay connected beyond the usual phone calls and video chats. Its experiment-oriented NPE Team has released Tuned, an iPhone “private space” (sorry, Android lovebirds) meant solely for couples. It revolves around a scrapbook-like feed where you can share notes, photos, cards and voice clips. You can also send Spotify songs that remind you of your sweetie, or even share your mood if you need a pick-me-up.

You add your partner through their phone number. You won’t have to worry about people intruding on your space, then, although Tuned adheres to Facebook policies that allow using data for ad targeting.

Apptopia told The Information that Tuned is currently available only in the US and Canada. We’ve asked Facebook if there are plans for a wider release. With that said, we wouldn’t count on this living forever. Although the NPE Team has been releasing a flurry of experimental apps as of late, Facebook has a habit of shutting down apps if it thinks they’ve run out of steam. Use Tuned to keep the romance burning, then, but you might not want to lean on it unless it’s clear Facebook is as committed as you are.