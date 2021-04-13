U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,131.90
    +3.91 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,629.22
    -116.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,916.98
    +66.99 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.17
    -14.61 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.30
    +0.60 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.50
    +10.80 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.52 (+2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1937
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6570
    -0.0180 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2060
    -0.1700 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,431.06
    +3,230.23 (+5.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,351.38
    +57.39 (+4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,894.31
    +5.19 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,751.61
    +212.88 (+0.72%)
     

Facebook's speed-dating app gives you four minutes to impress

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Facebook is dipping its toes further into the world of dating. The company's New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team, which creates experimental apps, has released a video speed-dating app called Sparked.

It sounds a little like both Chatroulette and the video chat features that major dating apps have added since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. You'll go on a rapid-fire series of four-minute dates and, if you and the other person enjoy your time together, you can go on a 10-minute second date. At that point, you'll need to exchange contact details if you want to stay in touch.

According to Sparked's website, which The Verge spotted, the free app has no public profiles, direct messages or Tinder-style swiping, though you do need to have a Facebook profile. There's no iOS or Google Play Sparked app yet. It's browser-based, at least for now.

Sparked appears to place an emphasis on kindness. During the signup process, you'll be asked to keep Sparked a safe space and you'll need to explain "what makes you a kind dater." Someone working on Sparked will review your response before you're allowed to start going on dates. You'll also be asked whether you want to date men, women or nonbinary people. Once you have access, Sparked will show you speed dating events that are relevant to you.

The launch of Sparked follows the rollout of Facebook Dating, which is part of the social network's main app. The feature arrived in the US in 2019 and Facebook has brought it to dozens of other markets since then. Whether Sparked sticks around quite as long remains to be seen, as Facebook has a history of killing NPE Team apps that don't gain much traction.

Recommended Stories

  • Android's latest feature reminds you to avoid distracted walking

    Google is rolling out a 'Heads Up' feature on Android that will remind you to stop using your phone while you're walking.

  • Google is working to bring Sony's 360 Reality Audio to Android

    Google could be working with Sony to integrate 360 Reality Audio into its Android software.

  • Microsoft's new 'Modern' accessories include its first webcam in years

    Microsoft is launching a range of new workplace-oriented accessories, including a webcam and Surface Headphones 2+, that are certified to work with Teams.

  • Facebook's Portal+ smart display is on sale for $200 right now

    Save big on Facebook's Portal+ smart display at QVC, where you can get it for 29 percent off.

  • You can now store PS5 games on a USB drive

    Sony is rolling out the first major PS5 system update on April 14th, and it adds support for storing the new console's games on USB drives.

  • Playpulse's smart exercise bike lets you choose between workout classes and Netflix

    The Playpulse One lets you attend classes, play games, and watch TV all while riding.

  • Facebook's Oversight Board will consider appeals to remove content

    Facebook's Oversight Board now accepts appeals to remove content, not just restore it.

  • Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 features 11th-gen Intel CPUs

    Almost a year and a half since launching the Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft is finally ready with a follow-up. The Surface Laptop 4 continues the line's tradition of being, well, kind of basic.

  • Tech talent can thrive in the public sector but government must invest in it

    Building, scaling and launching new tools and products is the lifeblood of the technology sector. When we consider these concepts today, many think of Big Tech and flashy startups, known for their industry dominance or new technologies that impact our everyday lives. Long before garages and dorm rooms became decentralized hubs for innovation, local and state governments, along with many agencies within the federal government, pioneered tech products with the goal of improving the lives of millions.

  • ConsenSys raises $65M from JP Morgan, Mastercard, UBS to build infrastructure for DeFi

    ConsenSys, a key player in crypto and a major proponent of the Ethereum blockchain, has raised a $65 million funding round from J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, and UBS AG, as well as major blockchain companies Protocol Labs, the Maker Foundation, Fenbushi, The LAO and Alameda Research. Additional investors include CMT Digital and the Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund. The fundraise looks like a highly strategic one, based around the idea that traditional institutions will need visibility into the increasingly influential world of ‘decentralized finance’ (DeFi) and the Web3 applications being developed on the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Syrian leader sacks Central Bank chief amid currency crash

    President Bashar Assad sacked the governor of war-ravaged Syria’s Central Bank on Tuesday amid a crash in the currency in recent months. State media did not give a reason for the removal of Hazem Qarfoul from the post he held since late 2018. The Syrian pound set a record in March trading on the black market at 4,600 pounds to one U.S. dollar before improving to 3,100.

  • Netflix gives its Kids' profiles a visual upgrade

    Netflix is giving its Kids’ profiles a revamp, the company announced today. While adults’ profiles are personalized with horizontal rows of recommendations that appear as they scroll down, the Kids profiles’ redesign is more visual in nature. When kids now log in to their account on a TV, they’ll be greeted with their favorite titles and characters right at the top of the screen, Netflix says.

  • Kansas man battling terminal cancer is freed from prison in rare release, ACLU says

    The man’s family members said they were grateful to the Kansas Department of Corrections for “this measure of mercy.”

  • Blue Origin's 15th New Shepard test flight serves as an astronaut rehearsal

    The launch window for New Shepard's 15th test flight opens on April 14th, 9AM Eastern time. That particular test, aptly codenamed NS-15, will serve as a verification step for the vehicle and its operations prior to flying astronauts to suborbital space.

  • The Morning After: Even NASA’s Mars drone needs software updates

    Today’s headlines: Domino’s starts making autonomous pizza deliveries, Apple is reportedly working on a speaker with Apple TV built-in and NASA’s Mars drone needed a software update.

  • Credit Suisse to pay out another $1.7 billion of Greensill-linked fund assets

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse has made further progress in winding down funds connected with Greensill Capital and is able to distribute another $1.7 billion to investors, the bank said on Tuesday. The bank said it has so far collected $2 billion from receivables redeemed when the four supply chain finance funds (SCFFs) were suspended on March 1. This, along with the cash position in the SCFFs and the earlier payout, comes to $5.4 billion - equivalent to more than half of the total assets under management when the funds were suspended, Credit Suisse said.

  • Coinbase’s CEO got paid three times Goldman’s CEO in 2020—and other pre-IPO surprises

    It’s good to the be the top dog at Coinbase—better than it is to be the chief of JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs, if CEO Brian Armstrong’s total pay is anything to go by. The direct listing won’t raise any money, which is fine because Coinbase doesn’t need any: The exchange has more than a $1 billion on its balance sheet and raked in about $1.8 billion in revenue during the first three months of the year. How much does Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong get paid?

  • Instant View: India's March inflation accelerates on higher food, transportation costs

    Further, core inflation too accelerated to more than a 2-year high, at close to 6.0% which does not offer comfort. Continued comfort on food and goods inflation as production continues to normalize should prove supportive. "Upside from crude oil prices, if any, could be offset by a likely hold or reduction in duties on petroleum products, softening of demand due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, and likelihood of a normal monsoon outturn (as per private weather forecasting firm AccuWeather) in 2021."

  • China forces Jack Ma's Ant Group to restructure

    The overhaul will force the Alibaba-backed group to become a financial holding firm.

  • Air Canada Gets $4.7 Billion as Government Takes Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Air Canada reached a deal with the Canadian government for loans and equity worth nearly C$5.9 billion ($4.7 billion), a package to help the airline get through the pandemic and restore flights to remote parts of the country.The state, which sold off its ownership interest in the 1980s, will once again own a piece of Canada’s largest airline, buying C$500 million of shares at a discount. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government also negotiated warrants as part of a broad financing agreement that makes Air Canada eligible for five new credit facilities totaling C$5.38 billion, according to a company statement.Air Canada was down 4.3% to C$25.85 as of 10:03 a.m. in Toronto. The dilution for shareholders “was greater than we had anticipated,” Kevin Chiang, an analyst at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a note. If all the warrants were exercised, the government would own 9.7%, he said.In return for the money, Air Canada agreed to restrict share buybacks and dividends, keep employment at April 1 levels and follow through on a deal to buy 33 Airbus SE A220s made at a factory in Quebec. Executives won’t be allowed to earn more than C$1 million. And the airline will resume service on routes its suspended to distant locations such as Gander, Newfoundland and Yellowknife, in the country’s far north.The long-anticipated announcement will ease tensions between the industry and Trudeau’s government, which since last March has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country and recently made the rules even tougher.Air Canada repeatedly complained that its home country was the only Group of Seven member without an aid plan specifically for the aviation sector -- although the company has used federal wage subsidies available to all industries hit by the pandemic.“We wanted a good deal, not just any deal. And getting a good deal can sometimes take a little time,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference Monday evening.Air Canada also committed to paying back customers who didn’t take flights they had booked because of Covid-19. One of the credit facilities, a C$1.4 billion line, is dedicated to financing refunds.‘Solid Guarantees’Air Canada will issue 21.6 million new shares. While the equity component is “somewhat surprising,” the package is “the money that’s needed,” said Robert Kokonis, managing director of Toronto-based aviation consulting firm AirTrav Inc.“It’s going to take a lot of aid for carriers. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve been on standby while airlines in countries around the world have received one or more aid packages,” Kokonis said.Freeland said talks are ongoing with other airlines, including WestJet Airlines Ltd., controlled by Toronto-based investment firm Onex Corp. Tour operator Transat AT Inc. also needs money and has said it’s talking to the government after a deal to be taken over by Air Canada fell apart.“Wherever and whenever the federal government provides public aid, the supported company will have to give solid guarantees, as Air Canada did, that the public interest will be respected, workers protected, and travelers’ interest defended,” Freeland said.As of March 18, government financing for the airline industry globally -- including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash -- has totaled more than $183 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., an aviation finance and investment consultancy.Before Monday’s agreement, Canada’s most visible lifeline to the industry was a combined C$375 million in emergency loans to Sunwing Airlines Inc. and Sunwing Vacations Inc., a small vacation operator.Air Canada said it will only draw down the new credit facilities “as required”. The package includes C$2.48 billion in unsecured loans.“This program provides additional liquidity, if required, to rebuild our business to the benefit of all stakeholders and to remain a significant contributor to the Canadian economy through its recovery and for the long term,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau said in a statement.(Updates with share move in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.