Facebook VR exec Hugo Barra is leaving

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

Four years after joining as Facebook's first VP of VR, ex-Xiaomi exec Hugo Barra has left the company, he said in a social media post Tuesday.

Barra led Facebook's VR efforts during a particularly tumultuous time for Oculus, coming aboard to helm the division as the once independent arm was folded deeper into its parent company after the departure of co-founder and CEO Brendan Iribe. During Barra's time at Facebook, the company pivoted from PC-based VR systems toward all-in-one designs, relying on a partnership with Barra's previous employer Xiaomi to help the company scale its entry-level Oculus Go headset, which has since been discontinued.

The executive was eventually replaced in his role leading AR/VR inside Zuck's inner circle by longtime Facebook veteran Andrew Bosworth and subsequently moved to a role leading partnerships. Barra leaves months after the launch of Facebook's $299 Quest 2 headset, which arrived to positive reviews, and on the cusp of the company's first foray into AR-based smart glasses.

"When Mark Zuckerberg approached me 5 years ago to come to Facebook to lead the Oculus team and work on virtual reality, I knew I was jumping into an ambitious journey to help build the next computing platform but I couldn't have imagined just how much this team would get done in just a few years," Barra wrote in a public Facebook post.

Barra didn't detail where he'll be landing next, but said he's joining an effort in the healthcare technology space.

Facebook AR/VR product head Hugo Barra is being replaced

Will Apple, Facebook or Microsoft be the future of augmented reality?

 

