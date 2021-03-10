U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,907.60
    +32.16 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,345.24
    +512.50 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,088.74
    +14.92 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.19
    +44.13 (+1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.53
    +0.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.10
    +7.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1926
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5140
    -0.0320 (-2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3929
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.3850
    -0.1250 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,130.71
    +3,222.12 (+5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,141.81
    +65.70 (+6.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.60
    -4.74 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,036.56
    +8.62 (+0.03%)
     

Facebook files to dismiss FTC antitrust charges

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Facebook says the antitrust lawsuits targeting the company’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp should be dismissed. The company issued its first official response to antitrust charges from the Federal Trade Commission and 48 state attorneys general, saying that the government was seeking a “do-over.” Facebook filed motions to dismiss both cases.

In a statement, the company said neither lawsuit had made a credible case for antitrust. “Antitrust laws are intended to promote competition and protect consumers,” Facebook wrote. “These complaints do not credibly claim that our conduct harmed either.” The response comes three months after the company was hit with antitrust charges from the FTC and the state attorneys general.

Both cases allege that Facebook has engaged in anti-competitive behavior and that its deals to acquire Instagram and WhatsApp were meant to neutralize companies they saw as a threat. Facebook said this amounted to a "do-over" as both acquisitions were scrutinized, and approved, by the FTC years ago.

In a new court filing, Facebook’s lawyers say that the FTC “has not alleged facts amounting to a plausible antitrust case,” and that the charges come amid a “fraught environment of relentless criticism of Facebook for matters entirely unrelated to antitrust concerns.” Regarding the case from state AGs, Facebook says that the states “lack standing to bring the case” and that they “waited far too long to act.” In its motion to dismiss the state charges, Facebook referred to the states’ case as “afterthought claims.”

In addition to its acquisitions, both cases also pointed to Facebook’s platform policies, and how it treated third-party developers. The state case and the FTC lawsuit both called out Facebook’s treatment of Twitter-owned Vine, which saw its access to Facebook’s API cut off in 2013 in a decision that was approved by Mark Zuckerberg. In its motion to dismiss the FTC case, Facebook lawyers said the company “had no duty to make its Platform available to any other app.”

Developing...

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter tests full-size images previews in your feed on iOS and Android

    Before the start of today’s test, Twitter cropped all non-16:9 images to maintain uniformity on your timeline.

  • iPhone 12 mini 'production cut' hints demand was lower than hoped

    Apple is slashing production by at least 70 percent, according to Nikkei.

  • Polestar's latest EV concept is an adorable three-wheeled cargo sled

    Re:Move is a three-wheeled electric sled that could eventually

  • Russia slows down Twitter for not removing 'illegal content'

    Russia is slowing down Twitter's speed for allegedly failing to remove illegal content and materials with prohibited information.

  • Xbox language tags will make it easier to find games you understand

    Microsoft is making it easier to find Xbox games you can understand with language tags.

  • T-Mobile will start automatically enrolling customers in an ad targeting program

    In a recent privacy policy update, the carrier said it would start sharing that information with marketing agencies starting April 26th unless customers opt out.

  • Twitter sues Texas AG alleging political retaliation for Trump ban

    Twitter has sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for allegedly abusing his office to retaliate against former President Trump's ban.

  • Volkswagen's ID.4 EV is the basic people mover you've been waiting for

    Volkswagen has invested invest nearly $40 billion into EV R&D since Dieselgate broke. The initial result of that massive investment has now hit the streets in the form of a compact crossover SUV, the ID.4

  • If you’re self-employed, don’t file your taxes without taking advantage of these two new tax breaks

    There are two big taxpayer-friendly changes on the 2020 Form 1040 that self-employed people may be 'blissfully unaware of.'

  • Adobe Photoshop is now available natively on M1 Macs

    Adobe has released a native Photoshop app for Apple's M1 Macs after launching the photo-editing software in beta last year.

  • How to organize your desk at home

    Organize your desk with these accessories and improve your WFH setup.

  • ‘Reddit Raider’ Favorite GameStop Soars on Latest Cohen Push

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. mania was reignited Monday after the video-game retailer tapped Chewy Inc. founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen to helm its e-commerce business shift.The stock surged 41% to $194.50, the highest in five weeks and its fourth consecutive day of gains. The rally came after the Grapevine, Texas-based company said Cohen would spearhead a new committee to help the transition to e-commerce.While the latest push from Cohen spurred retail investors to pile into the stock, some skeptics like Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter argued that the update was expected. He said he didn’t “see anything new there at all.”Instead, the stock’s position as a “Reddit Raider favorite” likely spurred the rally, according to Pachter. “And it appears shorts can’t help themselves, they keep piling on,” he said by email.The follow-through from Cohen comes after a pair of tweets from the investor spurred a wave of trading in the past two weeks. Most recently, shares spiked on Thursday after Cohen tweeted an apparent screenshot from a Pets.com television ad. A picture of an ice cream cone tweeted by Cohen on Feb. 25 helped spark a massive rally, with the stock doubling at one point during the session.Monday’s rally came despite short interest being near the lowest level in at least a year. Roughly one-quarter of shares available for trading are currently sold short, according to data compiled by S3 Partners. That compares to a peak of more than 140% in January.“Shorts will continue to be squeezed out of their positions as GameStop’s stock price continues to trend upwards,” said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.Shorts sellers are down nearly $6 billion in year-to-date mark-to-market losses, including $609 million in Monday’s trading alone, Dusaniwsky said by email.GameStop’s market value jumped to $13.6 billion as retail investors praised Cohen’s move on social media sites like Twitter and Reddit. The swing in the retailer’s size is still a far cry from the $33.7 billion value it hit on on Jan. 28 when it briefly became the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index.GameStop’s rally marked a fourth day of gains, which has resulted in a 65% climb for the retailer compared to the broader market’s roughly 1.3% decline. Monday’s jump came as trading volume roared back. With more than 62 million shares changing hands, volume was almost double what had been seen in the past week.(Updates share movement throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar snapback may jolt post-pandemic recovery

    A pause in the U.S. dollar's steep downtrend shows signs of morphing into a more robust rebound, posing a threat to post-pandemic economic recovery and investment flows into emerging markets. The dollar had been weakening, falling 4.4% in the final quarter of 2020, a trend that usually heralds an economic recovery. Emerging markets will bear the brunt of the dollar strength as it leads to sizeable outflows from these countries as seen last year.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • The meme stock rollercoaster just reached new heights of volatility

    GameStop Corp. shares were on track for their longest winning streak since the videogame retailer's stock became the poster child for the clash between social-media organized retail investors and Wall Street hedge funds.

  • Roblox surges 43% in debut on NYSE

    Shares of U.S. gaming company Roblox Corp jumped 43% in its New York Stock Exchange trading debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at around $42 billion. San Mateo, California-based Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and gaming consoles. "This is a milestone along a journey that started over 15 years ago," Roblox Chief Executive Officer David Baszucki said in an interview before the stock started trading.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • U.S. gaming platform Roblox seen surging in NYSE debut

    Shares of U.S. gaming company Roblox Corp were set for a jump of up to 60% in its New York Stock Exchange trading debut on Wednesday, which would value the company at more than $46 billion. San Mateo, California-based Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and gaming consoles. At 11:02 a.m. ET (1600 GMT), Roblox's stock was indicated to open at a range between $67 and $72, up from the reference price of $45 per share which was set on Tuesday and is based on where its stock had been trading in less liquid private markets.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.