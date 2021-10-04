U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Facebook whistleblower reveals identity, says company 'chooses profits over safety'

Steve Dent
·3 min read

Internal documents published by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) recently revealed that Facebook allowed VIPs to break its rules and that it was aware of how Instagram affected the mental health of teens. Now, the whistleblower who brought that information to light has revealed herself as Frances Haugen in an interview with 60 Minutes, the New York Times has reported.

"I’ve seen a bunch of social networks and it was substantially worse at Facebook than what I had seen before," Haugen told 60 Minutes. "Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety."

Haugen joined Facebook in 2019, working on democracy and misinformation issues, while also handling counterespionage, according to a personal websiteand Twitter account she and her team set up. She worked as a Facebook product manager and left the company in May.

She first brought "tens of thousands" of pages of internal Facebook documents to Whistleblower Aid founder John Tye, requesting legal protection and help in releasing the information. The trove included internal company research, slide decks, cover letters and more. She also filed a whistleblower complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), accusing Facebook of taking internal actions that didn't match its public statements.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In the SEC complaint, Haugen compared Facebook's internal research and documents to public statements and disclosures made by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives. In one example, she said that Facebook contributed to election misinformation and the January 6th US Capitol insurrection.

"Facebook has publicized its work to combat misinformation and violent extremism relating to the 2020 election and insurrection," she wrote in a cover letter on the subject. " In reality, Facebook knew its algorithms and platforms promoted this type of harmful content, and it failed to deploy internally recommended or lasting countermeasures."

The site allows divisive content because it promotes engagement, she noted. "Its own research is showing that content that is hateful, that is divisive, that is polarizing, it’s easier to inspire people to anger than it is to other emotions,” Haugen told 60 Minutes. “Facebook has realized that if they change the algorithm to be safer, people will spend less time on the site, they’ll click on less ads, they’ll make less money."

On top of being in touch with the SEC's whistleblower office, which normally provides protections for corporate tipsters, she and her legal team contacted Senators Richard Blumenthal (D) and Marsha Blackburn (R). She also spoke to lawmakers in France and Britain, along with a member of the European parliament.

Facebook, which has struggled to quell leaks of late, preemptively pushed back ahead of the 60 Minutes interview, calling the accusations "misleading." VP for policy and global affairs Nick Clegg told CNN that Facebook represented "the good, the bad and the ugly of humanity" and that it was trying to "mitigate the bad, reduce it and amplify the good." He added that it was "ludicrous" to blame January 6th on social media.

In a statement to Engadget, Facebook spokesperson Lena Pietsch said the "segment also disregards the significant investments we make to keep people safe on our platform... to suggest we encourage bad content and do nothing is just not true." The company also pushed back against any claims it was misleading the public or regulators. "We stand by our public statements and are ready to answer any questions regulators may have about our work."

In the end, Haugen said she wants to help fix Facebook, not see it taken down. "The path forward is about transparency and governance,” she said in the video. “It’s not about breaking up Facebook." Haugen is set to testify in Congress about issues surrounding Facebook's impact on young users on Tuesday, December 5th.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Whistleblower says Facebook put profit before reining in hate speech

    A Facebook Inc whistleblower on Sunday accused the social media giant of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation, and said her lawyers have filed at least eight complaints with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Frances Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic misinformation team at Facebook, appeared on Sunday on the CBS television program "60 Minutes," revealing her identity as the whistleblower who provided the documents that underpinned a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teen girls. Facebook has been under fire after the Journal published a series of stories based on Facebook internal presentations and emails that showed the social media company contributed to increased polarization online when it made changes to its content algorithm, failed to take steps to reduce vaccine hesitancy and was aware that Instagram harmed the mental health of teenage girls.

  • Facebook whistleblower claims company puts profits before public safety 'over and over again'

    On 60 Minutes Sunday, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen called out the social media giant for prioritizing profits over public safety. Haugen, who worked on the company’s Civic Integrity team until it was dissolved shortly after the 2020 election, said that Facebook has been a major contributor to divisions in society. “Facebook has realized that if they change the algorithm to be safer, people will spend less time on the site, they’ll click on less ads, they’ll make less money,” Haugen said, later adding, “Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety. It is subsidizing — it is paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen is not alone in the belief that Facebook is dangerous. In 2018, the United Nations blamed the site for playing a “determining role” in the spread of hatred against Rohingya in Myanmar, a sentiment Haugen echoed, but on a global scale. “When we live in an information environment that is full of angry, hateful, polarizing content, it erodes our civic trust, it erodes our faith in each other, it erodes our ability to want to care for each other,” Haugen said. “The version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart, and causing ethnic violence around the world.”

  • How a Pro-BLM, Rainbow Flag-Waving TikToker Became a Conspiracy Theory Super-Spreader

    "This guy isn't Alex Jones," says one researcher. "He’s looking for a very different audience.”

  • Why Disney Looks Unstoppable Over the Next Decade

    Disney+ has yet to truly hit its stride in the streaming market, which is good news for long-term investors.

  • Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s accusations against the social network

    Ex-product manager comes forward as source of internal documents leaked to The Wall Street Journal

  • Nicole Kidman Makes Jaws Drop as She Embraces Her Natural Hair on the Red Carpet

    Nicole Kidman attended an event with a look that we're obsessed with—curly hair. Let's just say that she is rocking it.

  • Facebook hastily switched off safeguards after Biden beat Trump, helping pave path to deadly Capitol riot: whistleblower

    '[T]he incentives are misaligned, right?' says says former product manager Frances Haugen. ‘Like, Facebook makes more money when you consume more content. People enjoy engaging with things that elicit an emotional reaction. And the more anger that they get exposed to, the more they interact and the more they consume.’

  • Why Facebook Stock Is Still a Buy Despite Controversies

    The latest controversies haven’t changed opinions on Wall Street. Why the latest dip in the stock could be a buying opportunity.

  • China’s ‘Battle at Lake Changjin’ Claims Global Box Office Crown With $203 Million Weekend

    China’s ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’ was the highest grossing film anywhere in the world over the past weekend, with a $203 million haul. That score was fractionally lower than the combined total earned by “No Time to Die” ($119 million in international markets) and by “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90.2 million in North […]

  • Is Netflix Stock A Buy Before Video Streamer's Q3 Earnings Report?

    Internet television network Netflix has taken a commanding lead in the streaming video market and investors have bid up the company's stock as a result. But is Netflix stock a buy right now?

  • Michelle and Barack Obama Posted Touching Anniversary Tributes— And We're in Tears

    Michelle Obama posted a heartwarming “How it Started vs How it’s Going” post of her and Barack Obama in honor of the couple’s anniversary — and honestly, she beat the trend with this one. On Oct. 3, for their 29th wedding anniversary, Michelle posted a collage photo of her and Barack. The top photo was […]

  • R. Kelly survivor details rules the singer set out for her

    Clary, who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview, sat down once again with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King to detail some of the abuse in the relationship and how she got out of it.

  • Geraldo Rivera calls out 'vaccinated d*** heads who urge the unvaccinated to fight for their freedom'

    The Fox New personality says he has "zero tolerance" for people who oppose the vaccine.

  • From 'Animal Crossing' to Netflix: Unilever and P&G search for young consumers in a pandemic

    Unilever Plc  and Procter & Gamble, the world's top two  advertisers, are seeking out younger audiences by reallocating some 2021 spending away from traditional TV and into video games, streaming services and media programs operated by retailers like Walmart and Tesco. As they continue to look at their digital ad budgets and try to appeal to younger shoppers - who have during the pandemic convened around Nintendo Switch game consoles and in front of Netflix screens - the two consumer giants have turned to tie-ups with popular services like Hulu and HBO Max and games like Fortnite and Animal Crossing. Unilever is “rethinking” how it spends its advertising budget as the prolonged pandemic has accelerated a shift in the way people shop and entertain themselves, Luis Di Como, Unilever’s executive vice president of global media, told Reuters.

  • José Andrés is launching a media company. Here's what its first project will be.

    Restaurateur and humanitarian José Andrés is launching a new media company to produce everything from podcasts to scripted television. According to Variety, the first project from José Andrés Media will be a six-episode docuseries set in the chef’s native Spain and developed exclusively for discovery+, the streaming service from Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA). The program is being produced in association with production company Nutopia, a London company with a hub located in D.C. Sam Bakhshandehpour, who replaced Kimberly Grant as the president of Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup last year, will serve as president of the media venture, according to Variety.

  • A Theory About How the Squid Game Workers and Players Are Chosen Is Going Viral

    A theory about how the Squid Game workers and players are chosen is going viral, and it actually makes so much sense.

  • The best episodes of 'Seinfeld' as classic sitcom arrives on Netflix

    Seinfeld, the show famously about "nothing” is about to get a huge revival in the UK as it drops on Netflix for the first time.

  • NFTs are good for bringing non-crypto users on board, says Metaplex CEO

    Metaplex Studios recently announced it had appointed Adam Jeffries as the Chief Executive Officer of a new organisation formed to help onboard numerous artists onto its NFT platform.

  • Barack and Michelle Obama Share Sweet Tributes for 29th Wedding Anniversary: 'Can't Imagine Life Without You'

    "How it started vs. how it's going," Michelle Obama shared in her Instagram throwback post. "Happy anniversary, Barack—love you! ❤️😘"

  • Kacey Musgraves Bares All in Cowboy Boots for ‘SNL’ Performance

    Musgraves performed onstage at 'Saturday Night Live' wearing only cowboy boots.