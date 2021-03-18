U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,960.03
    -14.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,183.45
    +168.08 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,344.19
    -181.01 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,336.34
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.78
    -2.82 (-4.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.00
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1925
    -0.0061 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7280
    +0.0870 (+5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3944
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0300
    +0.1750 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,056.51
    +3,909.00 (+7.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,175.49
    +1.28 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,778.90
    +16.23 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     

Facebook teases wrist-controlled augmented reality

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·3 min read

Last year, Facebook showed off Project Aria, the research project that will help the company create augmented reality glasses. At the time, Facebook presented a vision in which such a device could eventually take over many of the functions we currently use smartphones for, like calling friends or looking up directions. Now, the company is offering a new peek into how users could ultimately control AR: via their wrists.

The idea, according to researchers at Facebook’s Reality Labs, is to use a technique known as electromyography or EMG, which can detect nerve signals that travel through the wrist. A wrist worn device with specialized sensors would be able to interpret these signals and translate them into “digital commands” that can then be used to control a device or AR interface.

“This is not akin to mind reading,” Facebook explains in a blog post. “Think of it like this: You take many photos and choose to share only some of them. Similarly, you have many thoughts and you choose to act on only some of them. When that happens, your brain sends signals to your hands and fingers telling them to move in specific ways in order to perform actions like typing and swiping. This is about decoding those signals at the wrist — the actions you’ve already decided to perform — and translating them into digital commands for your device.”

EMG Typing
EMG Typing

One advantage of using such a system, Facebook says, is that EMG is so precise it can “understand finger motion of just a millimeter.” Eventually, it might not even be necessary to move a finger at all as long as there’s an “intention” to do so. This precision could also potentially make navigating AR interfaces a much faster experience than the way we currently interact with technology. For example, Facebook’s researchers say that EMG could enable people to type on a virtual keyboard at a higher speed than what’s possible on a mechanical one.

For now, though, Facebook is still fine tuning the basics of interacting with EMG. The company showed off an interaction it’s calling the “intelligent click,” which allows users to “click” on a menu by subtly moving their fingers. The interface may also adapt based on contextual information and what it knows about you, like queuing up a playlist when you’re about to go for a run. “The system will be able to make deep inferences about what you might want to do in various situations based on the information you choose to share about yourself and your surroundings,” says Sean Keller research director at Facebook Reality Labs.

Keller and other researchers emphasized that this work is still in a very early stage, and that any kind of consumer-level device is still years away. And there are other issues the company will need to address outside the mechanics of how wrist-controlled AR will operate. Namely, the immense privacy concerns that accompany an always-on Facebook-run AR platform. But it does offer an intriguing glimpse into how Facebook is thinking about the future of augmented reality and what might one day be possible.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's Rivian-made electric vans start deliveries in San Francisco

    Amazon is now using Rivian's electric vans to deliver packages in San Francisco — the first time the EVs have been put to use beyond LA.

  • These are Sony's PS5 VR controllers

    Sony has unveiled the VR controllers for the PlayStation 5, and they represent a dramatic leap in control over the earlier Move wands.

  • All the tools you need to make a better podcast

    So you started a podcast? The gear you use can make the difference between someone subscribing or moving onto the next show. In our guide, we give you a host of recommendations to help you take things to the next level.

  • BMW offers a first look at its production i4 electric sedan

    After showing off a concept last year, BMW has unveiled the final version of the i4.

  • Epic Games Store lines up new social features including a party system

    The Epic Games Store is building in a party system with voice and text chat.

  • 'Disco Elysium' arrives on PS4, PS5 and Stadia on March 30th

    Sony offered a look at several other indie games during a day-long showcase.

  • Every episode of 'The Office' will be free on Peacock for one week

    Peacock has made every episode of 'The Office' free to stream for one week starting on March 18th to both mark the anniversary and boost viewership.

  • Google Chrome's real-time captions are now available on PC and Mac

    Google' Live Captions is now available on desktop through Chrome 89.

  • Google's plan to block third-party cookies has drawn attention from the DoJ

    There are concerns the move will harm rival ad networks.

  • Motorola is trying that 'your phone can be a PC' thing again

    Motorola's new 'Ready For' platform for the Edge Plus smartphone creates a desktop-style experience on a monitor or TV.

  • AT&T blames net neutrality law for HBO Max counting against data caps

    AT&T has announced that subscribers will no longer be able to stream HBO Max without the data counting against their caps, and has blamed the situation on California's net neutrality laws.

  • The Lucid Air EV will be the first car equipped with Dolby Atmos

    When the Lucid Air arrives in 2022, some models will be equipped with immersive Dolby Atmos sound -- the first time it will be available in a car.

  • Homebrew backs Higo's effort to become the "Venmo for B2B payments" in LatAm

    The B2B payments space has been on fire for a while, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only fueled mass adoption of digitizing finances. In regions like Latin America, the need for innovation in the sector is even more paramount than in the United States with so many people still relying on outdated processes. One Mexico City-based startup, Higo.io, is out to transform B2B payments for SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses) in Latin America, starting with its home country.

  • Fender's hybrid Acoustasonic guitar is more than an experiment

    The hybrid acoustic-electric guitar line from Fender grows to become more than an experiment.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • FOREX-Spiking yields steady dollar after post-Fed wobble

    Spiking U.S. bond yields boosted the dollar on Thursday, helping it to revive from two-week lows, after the Federal Reserve pushed back against speculation over interest rate hikes. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in 13 months early in London trade, climbing above 1.70% for the first time since Jan. 24, 2020. The dollar index, which measures it against a basket of its peers, rose as much as 0.4% to 91.761, off a two-week low of 91.300 hit after Wednesday's Fed meeting.

  • Vanguard Scraps China Mutual Fund Plan And Pivots to Ant Tie-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, global money managers have been clamoring for a chance to run their own businesses in China, unshackled from local partners to gain a bigger slice of the $13 trillion investment market. Vanguard Group Inc. is going the other way.In a surprise about face, the U.S. giant dropped its bid to set up a wholly-owned mutual fund company in China, scrapping months of planning for what a former executive said could be a $5 trillion business one day.Instead, the firm said Tuesday it will focus on a joint venture robo adviser platform with Ant Group Co., Jack Ma’s embattled fintech giant that’s facing a regulatory crackdown to overhaul its business and create more competition.The pivot underscores the challenges facing global firms as they try to navigate China’s $45 trillion financial services market, where entrenched local competition, low brand recognition and joint venture limitations have hampered expansion plans.“It won’t be easy for Vanguard to replicate the success of its low-cost strategy in China even though exchange-traded funds have expanded rapidly in recent years,” said Fuxin Wang, a senior analyst with Shanghai Securities Co., citing a lack of competitive edge for the U.S. money manager.Market ShareA year after foreign firms were given the green light to shed their local partners -- and decades since Wall Street firms first entered the China market -- they remain dwarfed in the asset management space by domestic banks and brokerages.Funds backed by international firms raised less than half the $967 billion haul of their 100-plus Chinese rivals in the first eight months of 2020, according to data compiled by Morningstar Inc. and Bloomberg. Of the top 10 biggest funds raised, only two were backed by foreign companies.Z-Ben Advisors Ltd., a Shanghai-based consultancy, last year lowered its forecast for foreign companies’ market share in China’s mutual fund industry by 10 percentage points to just 15% by 2030.To be sure, many Wall Street firms are banking on the chance to run their own fund units to gain market share in the $3.2 trillion mutual fund industry. BlackRock Inc. was the first global firm to win approval for a 100%-owned money manager last year. More than 40 companies have set up joint ventures and some have applied for greater control. UBS Group AG has said it’s weighing options to expand, including taking full control of its Chinese joint venture.Vanguard was expected to do the same, planning to apply for its own mutual fund business to pitch the low-cost index funds that have turned the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based firm into a $7 trillion global juggernaut.Vanguard’s Asia CEO Charles Lin said in a July 2018 interview with China’s Securities Times that the enormous size and potential of the Chinese market meant that the firm’s assets under management could eventually grow to $5 trillion. After inking the deal with Ant in 2019, Lin abruptly resigned later that year, followed by at least 10 senior executive departures, including staff in legal affairs, human resources, risk management and sales.The passive model that has made Vanguard so successful was always going to be a tougher sell in China, where the stock market is dominated by fast-trading retail investors latching on to the latest craze. The buy-and-hold mantra of index investing is growing, but remains a small part of the China market.Active FundsGlobal giants like Vanguard and rival BlackRock need to tap the boom in active funds, where market inefficiencies still allow managers to capture above average returns, according to Peter Alexander, managing director of Z-Ben Advisors.“If they’re doing anything on the passive side, it will fail,” he said in an interview.Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley, who took over in 2018, has shown less enthusiasm for Asian expansion.The world’s second-biggest money manager withdrew from Japan and Hong Kong last year to focus on retail investors in faster-growing parts of the region, the company said. The changes impacted 70 positions in the two markets.Vanguard also returned about $21 billion in managed assets to government clients in China as part of a global shift to low-cost funds for individuals, people familiar with the matter said in October.Vanguard and other U.S. firms also face a minefield of geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing. Vanguard said in January it liquidated its holdings of U.S.-sanctioned Chinese companies, complying with a November executive order from former President Donald Trump.Vanguard is now taking a step back from the stand-alone fund unit and will focus on a robo adviser platform rolled out last year with Ant to target the fintech firm’s more than 1 billions users.Luo Dengpan, the former CEO of Dacheng Fund Management Co. who was hired last year to head the fund business, will stay on to lead the remaining team in Shanghai and support the joint venture, the company said. A “small number” of staff members who were working on the mutual fund strategy were let go.The platform started offering an automated service called “Bang Ni Tou” (Help You Invest) in April, targeting clients with at least 800 yuan ($113) to invest.New CustomersBang Ni Tou’s client base almost doubled to 940,000 at the end of February from about 500,000 at the end of last year, as retail investors plowed into mutual funds amid a stocks rally, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. The assets under management jumped 60% during the same period to 6.9 billion yuan, the person said.The robo adviser recommends a portfolio selected from 6,000 mutual funds, after assessing the user’s risk appetite and investment horizon.“We are confident that we can bring additional value to Chinese investors through the JV advisory service,” Vanguard said in a statement Tuesday. “We also remain committed to China as a market for us in the long-term.”China’s robo-ad­vi­sory market is expected to reach 737 billion yuan by 2022, according to a report by Lufax and consultant iResearch. Traditional financial institutions and a slew of fintech startups are gearing up to grab market share, including state-backed giants such as Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., according to the report.While Alexander called Vanguard’s tie-up with Ant a “beautiful relationship,” he cautioned on the feasibility of joint ventures, especially since China now allows full foreign ownership. An equity-based “marriage” lacks strong constraints on the Chinese partner to deliver, he said, citing an earlier joint venture between Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. and Russell Investments that ended in 2015.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock ups focus on 'natural capital' ahead of AGM season

    BlackRock on Thursday warned companies that rely on nature or have an impact on natural habitats to publish a "no deforestation" policy and their strategy on biodiversity or face pushback from the asset manager at their annual meetings. The world's biggest asset manager is keen to position itself as a leader in sustainable finance and over the last year has looked to take a tougher position on companies not performing on environmental, social and governance related issues. How companies manage 'natural capital,' such as water and forests, is seen as an integral part of their response to climate change and a driver of value for shareholders.