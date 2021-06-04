U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,222.82
    +29.97 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,686.47
    +109.43 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,802.05
    +187.54 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,282.24
    +2.99 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.22
    +0.41 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.60
    +23.30 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    27.92
    +0.44 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2171
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5720
    -0.0530 (-3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4169
    +0.0065 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4350
    -0.8570 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,850.98
    -1,685.58 (-4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.86
    -35.29 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,069.93
    +5.58 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,941.52
    -116.59 (-0.40%)
     

Facebook's use of ad data triggers antitrust probes in UK and EU

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

Facebook is facing a fresh pair of antitrust probes in Europe.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the EU's Competition Commission both announced formal investigations into the social media giant's operations today -- with what's likely to have been co-ordinated timing.

The competition regulators will scrutinize how Facebook uses data from advertising customers and users of its single sign-on tool -- specifically looking at whether it uses this data as an unfair lever against competitors in markets such as classified ads.

The pair also said they will seek to work closely together as their independent investigations progress.

With the UK outside the European trading bloc (post-Brexit), the national competition watchdog has a freer rein to pursue investigations that may be similar to or overlap with antitrust probes the EU is also undertaking.

And the two Facebook investigations do appear similar on the surface -- with both broadly focused on how Facebook uses advertising data. (Though outcomes could of course differ.)

The danger for Facebook, here, is that a higher dimension of scrutiny will be applied to its business as a result of dual regulatory action -- with the opportunity for joint working and cross-referencing of its responses (not to mention a little investigative competition between the UK and the EU's agencies).

The CMA said it's looking at whether Facebook has gained an unfair advantage over competitors in providing services for online classified ads and online dating through how it gathers and uses certain data.

Specifically, the UK's regulator said it's concerned that Facebook might have gained an unfair advantage over competitors providing services for online classified ads and online dating.

Facebook plays in both spaces of course, via Facebook Marketplace and Facebook Dating respectively.

In a statement on its action, CMA CEO, Andrea Coscelli, said: "We intend to thoroughly investigate Facebook’s use of data to assess whether its business practices are giving it an unfair advantage in the online dating and classified ad sectors. Any such advantage can make it harder for competing firms to succeed, including new and smaller businesses, and may reduce customer choice."

The European Commission's investigation will -- similarly -- focus on whether Facebook violated the EU's competition rules by using advertising data gathered from advertisers in order to compete with them in markets where it is active.

Although it only cites classified ads as its example of the neighbouring market of particular concern for its probe.

The EU's probe has another element, though, as it said it's also looking at whether Facebook ties its online classified ads service to its social network in breach of the bloc's competition rules.

In a separate (national) action, Germany's competition authority opened a similar probe into Facebook tying Oculus to use of a Facebook account at the end of last year. So Facebook now has multiple antitrust probes on its plate in Europe, adding to its woes from the massive states antitrust lawsuit filed against it on home turf also back in December 2020.

Facebook hit with massive antitrust lawsuit from 46 states

"When advertising their services on Facebook, companies, which also compete directly with Facebook, may provide it commercially valuable data. Facebook might then use this data in order to compete against the companies which provided it," the Commission noted in a press release.

"This applies in particular to online classified ads providers, the platforms on which many European consumers buy and sell products. Online classified ads providers advertise their services on Facebook's social network. At the same time, they compete with Facebook's own online classified ads service, 'Facebook Marketplace'."

The Commission added that a preliminary investigation it already undertook has raised concerns Facebook is distorting the market for online classified ads services. It will now take an in-depth look in order to make a full judgement on whether the social media behemoth is breaking EU competition rules.

Commenting in a statement, EVP Margrethe Vestager, who also heads up competition policy for the bloc, added: “Facebook is used by almost 3 billion people on a monthly basis and almost 7 million firms advertise on Facebook in total. Facebook collects vast troves of data on the activities of users of its social network and beyond, enabling it to target specific customer groups. We will look in detail at whether this data gives Facebook an undue competitive advantage in particular on the online classified ads sector, where people buy and sell goods every day, and where Facebook also competes with companies from which it collects data. In today's digital economy, data should not be used in ways that distort competition.”

Reached for comment on the latest European antitrust probes, Facebook sent us this statement:

"We are always developing new and better services to meet evolving demand from people who use Facebook. Marketplace and Dating offer people more choices and both products operate in a highly competitive environment with many large incumbents. We will continue to cooperate fully with the investigations to demonstrate that they are without merit.”

Up til now, Facebook has been a bit of a blind spot for the Commission's competition authority -- with multiple investigations and enforcements chalked up by the bloc against other tech giants, such as (most notably) Google and Amazon.

But Vestager's Facebook 'dry patch' has now formally come to an end. (The EU's informal investigation into Facebook Marketplace had been ongoing since March 2019.)

The CMA, meanwhile, is working on wider pro-competition regulatory reforms aimed squarely at tech giants like Facebook and Google under a UK plan to clip the wings of the adtech duopoly.

The UK’s plan to tackle big tech won’t be one-size fits all

Facebook hit with antitrust probe for tying Oculus use to Facebook accounts

UK to set up ‘pro-competition’ regulator to put limits on big tech

 

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook faces competition probe into digital advertising dominance

    The competition watchdog has launched an investigation into whether Facebook is abusing its dominance over the digital advertising market in a move that could trigger huge fines. The Competition and Markets Authority said it will examine whether Facebook’s monopoly over social media and advertising data gives it an unfair advantage in online classified advertising. It is the latest salvo against America's tech giants by the UK regulator. It is also investigating whether Apple's App Store gives i

  • Assessing the Longshots in Saturday's Belmont

    While they don't look particularly competitive on paper, Matt Bernier lays out the cases for the three longshots in Saturday's Belmont Stakes. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Analysis: Global funds feel the heat over Belarus 'blood' bonds

    When Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko intensified his crackdown on protesters in February, activists turned their attention to one of the country's sources of funds: international bond markets. Hashtag #BelarusBloodBonds - which had first emerged around the country's disputed 2020 elections - gathered steam again on Twitter, targeting big banks and funds, reminding them of their sustainable investment pledges and calling on them to shun Minsk's debt. One portfolio manager at a major global asset management company which had bought into Belarus' most recent bond in June 2020, said their clients saw the social media chatter in February and pressed them to sell.

  • Ackman’s SPAC Is in Talks to Take Universal Music Public

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check company backed by billionaire Bill Ackman is in talks to merge with Universal Music Group, setting the stage for the Vivendi SE-owned record label to become a separate business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The combined entity would be valued at about $40 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Deliberations are ongoing and the talks could still fall apart, they said.Ackman’s special purpose ac

  • ECB Seen Pushing Ahead With Faster Bond Buying Until September

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank will extend its phase of faster bond-buying through the summer to ensure the economic rebound after coronavirus lockdowns morphs into a sustained recovery, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.The majority expects the ECB to keep purchasing about 20 billion euros ($24.4 billion) worth of debt a week until September before slowing down. Most expect the

  • Bitcoin Drops After Musk Tweets of Breakup

    Bitcoin fell Friday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk put out a cryptic tweet hinting at a breakup with the largest cryptocurrency. Also read: Bitcoin’s Bull Market ‘May Have Come to an End,’ Says MRB Partners Correction (Jun. 4, 2021 15:03 UTC): Bitcoin is down more than 40% from its all-time highs reached on April 14, […]

  • Billionaire David Tepper Places Bet on 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some key to unlock the best returns in the markets. For some, that key can be found in following the market’s legendary investors, the stock gurus who have leveraged their intuition and knowledge to build up billion-dollar fortunes. And among those legendary investors, David Tepper stands tall. Tepper is the co-founder of Appaloosa Management, which he launched in 1993 after leaving Goldman Sachs. The hedge management firm took off with $57 million initial seed mone

  • Elon Musk breaks up with bitcoin? Cryptic tweet has some crypto bulls fearing the worst.

    Crypto bull Elon Musk on Thursday evening issued a cryptic tweet that many in the crypto world were interpreting as the billionaire's breakup with bitcoin, the world's most prominent digital asset.

  • Deutsche’s DWS, Generali Said to Vie for NN’s Asset Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- DWS Group and Assicurazioni Generali SpA are among suitors that submitted initial bids this week for the asset management arm of NN Group NV, people familiar with the matter said.The unit, known as NN Investment Partners, has separately attracted early interest from UBS Group AG and Allianz SE, the people said. Several other international asset managers, including some U.S. firms, are also pursuing a deal, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the informa

  • AMC stock seesaws to a loss after completing share-sale program, then asks investors for OK to issue more stock

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. seesawed to a loss in volatile trading Thursday, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • Elon Musk Unveiled Bitcoin's Weakness, Says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

    According to Miami mayor Francis Suarez, tech tycoon and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk highlighted a problem with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) that reduces its utility as a financial asset. What Happened: Suarez told During a CNBC interview, Suarez said that he's a "big fan of Elon Musk" but suggested that him being able to move Bitcoin's price by 10% to 20% with a single tweet is a problem. He explained that this kind of price volatility shows that Bitcoin can't be used as a hedge against fi

  • The S&P 500 would be below 1,600 without these 3 pillars and those supports are now weakening

    Investors may need to consider private equity to capture the returns that publicly traded stocks have provided.

  • Forgiving student loan debt is still on Biden's agenda, just not in his budget

    Instead of answering the $50,000 question, the administration is tinkering.

  • Let the crypto price wars begin, as Robinhood touts ‘commission free’ trade vs. Coinbase rivals

    Robinhood Markets on Thursday may have delivered the first shot across the bow in the trading of virtual assets, highlighting that buying and selling assets like bitcoin (BTCUSD) carries no transaction fees on its venue, pointing to fees that exist at competitors Coinbase Global (COIN) and Gemini and PayPal’s (PYPL) Venmo. Coinbase explains its transaction fee structure here, noting that it also varies by region. “With Robinhood Crypto, you get all of what you pay for,” writes the platform run by CEO Vladimir Tenev.

  • Why Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan could be a win for real estate investors

    New roads, bridges and public transportation could give local markets a big boost.

  • Ultrarich Fleeing to Puerto Rico Find the IRS Already Waiting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review.The country’s tax collector quietly launched a coordinated campaign in late January to examine individuals who took advantage, starting in 2012, of tax incentives designed to lure high net-worth individuals and corporations to

  • Steely Meme-Stock Short Sellers Stare Down $4.5 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- The capacity of short-sellers to withstand pain is being tested anew by day traders driving up the share prices of meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.Paper losses from the bearish wagers on 10 of the most-shorted U.S. shares amounted to $4.5 billion Wednesday, according to Peter Hillerberg, co-founder of analytics provider Ortex. That includes $2.75 billion in unrealized losses for AMC following the stock’s 95% surge, rising to nearly $4 billion after adding in GameSt

  • David Beckham takes stake in electric-vehicle company powering vintage cars

    Niche electric-vehicle company Lunaz announced on Thursday soccer star David Beckham has purchased a stake in its business. The privately owned British auto maker, which coverts petrol-powered vintage Range Rovers, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Jaguars into clean-energy autos, said the former Manchester United striker had taken 10% equity. The company didn’t say how much Beckham paid for the stake.

  • Jefferies Blocks Short Sells in GameStop, AMC, MicroVision

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies told clients Wednesday its prime brokerage arm will no longer allow the execution of short sells in GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and MicroVision Inc., according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.“Until further notice, Jefferies Prime Brokerage will no longer offer custody on naked options in GME, AMC and MVIS,” the memo noted. The firm will no longer allow the execution of short sells of those securities, the memo continued, noting that other stocks may