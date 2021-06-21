U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.00
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,764.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,143.50
    +13.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.90
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.44
    -0.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1906
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0340 (+2.34%)
     

  • Vix

    17.89
    -2.81 (-13.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3904
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2850
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,939.90
    -2,480.50 (-7.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    791.33
    -59.01 (-6.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.29
    +44.82 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,573.76
    +562.83 (+2.01%)
     

Facebook's entry into VR advertising isn't going too well

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

Facebook's efforts to bring advertising to the Oculus virtual reality platform it has spent billions of dollars building out doesn't seem to be off to a great start.

The company announced last week that they were planning to roll out their first in-game ads inside the title "Blaston" from the prolific VR game developer Resolution Games, and just days later the game studio has shared that after hearing an earful from users they've decided to abandon the ad rollout.

"After listening to player feedback, we realize that Blaston isn’t the best fit for this type of advertising test," a tweet from the Blaston account read. "Therefore, we no longer plan to implement the test. We look forward to seeing you in the arena and hope you try the Crackdown Update that went live today!"

This potential ad rollout had been particularly noteworthy because the ads were being tested inside a title from a third-party developer. Facebook has purchased a handful of VR studios in recent months and owns a number of the most popular Quest titles inside its marketplace, so the opportunity to roll out advertising with a third-party partner gave Facebook a chance to frame the advertising rollout as a way for other developers to open up their monetization channels, rather than for Facebook to do so.

The announcement last week still brought out plenty of critics in the VR community who weren't thrilled about Facebook's broader struggles with balancing advertising efforts with user privacy, but other users seemed to be more annoyed by the prospect of ads being rolled out inside a paid title they had already purchased. Blaston retails for $9.99 in the Oculus store.

Update: Resolution Games reached out to TechCrunch with a statement, floating the possibility of further ad tests down the road inside one of the developer's free apps. "To make it clear, we realize that Blaston isn’t the best fit for this type of advertising test. As an alternative, we are looking to see if it is feasible to move this small, temporary test to our free game, Bait! sometime in the future."

Resolution Games abandoning the test before it even started is an early setback for Facebook's VR advertising efforts that showcases just how skeptical the Oculus platform's most vocal users still are of Facebook. In a blog post last week, Facebook sought to address early concerns with what user data would be used to serve up advertising in VR, specifically noting that conversations recorded by the headset's microphone and images analyzed by the onboard tracking cameras would not be used.

Facebook saw considerable backlash last year from virtual reality fans when they shared that new headset owners would need a Facebook account in order to activate their devices. While criticism poured in following the announcement, the recently released $299 Quest 2 headset has already outsold all of Facebook's previous VR devices combined, the company has said.

We've reached out to Facebook for comment.

Facebook will begin beaming advertisements into virtual reality

Will Apple, Facebook or Microsoft be the future of augmented reality?

 

Recommended Stories

  • Mobile commerce startup Via rounds up $15 million in Series A funding

    Mobile commerce is where it's at, and rising investment in so-called conversational commerce startups underscores the opportunity. First, more e-commerce sales will be on mobile phones this year than desktops (as much as 70% by some estimates), people tend to read text messages almost immediately and consumers spend upwards of 30 minutes a day engaging with mobile messaging apps. Indeed, according to co-founder and CEO Tejas Konduru -- a Brigham Young grad whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from India and who have themselves worked at tech startups -- one insight his now 50-person company had early on was that despite that so many of their customers now use the mobile browser to visit and shop from their stores, many retailers use website builders like Shopify or BigCommerce to "cram everything everything into mobile, leaving only enough space for, like, one picture and a Buy button."

  • AMC Theatres Offering All You Can Eat Popcorn During Cinema Week

    Popcorn lovers, rejoice! AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest cinema chain, is offering its customers “all you can eat” popcorn with the purchase of any size tub starting June 22. The promotion, one of several deals that AMC is running through the first-ever Cinema Week, will extend through June 30. It will be available at all […]

  • Tiny Texas Oil Driller Hyped on Reddit Surges 130% in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Tiny oil company Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. saw its shares more than double in a week after it became the latest stock touted on Reddit as a possible short squeeze.The Plano, Texas-based company jumped as much as 74% to $10.88 a share on Monday before paring some gains. Torchlight, which has a market capitalization of about $1.2 billion, is the second-biggest gainer on the Nasdaq this year. At the end of the first quarter, its market value was about $266 million.In December,

  • Kamala Harris To Headline Celebrity-Filled Pride Celebration Fundraiser For DNC

    Vice President Kamala Harris will headline a Pride Celebration fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee next week, an event that will include a number of performances and an introduction by Barbra Streisand. The DNC traditionally does a Pride month event, but the fundraiser also speaks to the desire among party activists to have a large […]

  • Reopening slows use of social media: Morgan Stanley

    Social media usage has decreased since reopening efforts began, a new report from Morgan Stanley Research found.

  • 20-year-old claims bar manager 'humiliated' her because of her 'inappropriate' shirt: 'I wasn't topless'

    Two young women on TikTok said they were left feeling "humiliated" after allegedly being kicked out of a bar over their outfits.

  • Real Estate Mogul to Spend $100M on Decentralized Social Networking Protocol

    Project Liberty will utilize blockchain technology to build a new type of internet infrastructure aiming to democratize social media data.

  • L Brands to call new company Victoria's Secret & Co.

    L Brands Inc. announced Monday that Victoria's Secret & Co. will be the new name of the spun-off lingerie brand. L Brands is in the process of separating Bath & Body Works from Victoria's Secret to create two different businesses. The company announced last week that Victoria's Secret is taking a new women-focused and inclusive direction with the creation of the VS Collective, a panel of brand ambassadors that includes soccer star Megan Rapinoe and actor/producer Priyanka Chopras Jonas, and a ne

  • A Real Estate Mogul Has a $100 Million Plan to Save the Internet

    (Bloomberg) -- Frank McCourt, the billionaire real estate mogul and former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is pouring $100 million into an attempt to rebuild the foundations of social media. The effort, which he has loftily named Project Liberty, centers on the construction of a publicly accessible database of people’s social connections, allowing users to move records of their relationships between social media services instead of being locked into a few dominant apps. The undercurrent to Pro

  • Women starved themselves to reach Victoria's Secret 'virtually inhuman' standard of beauty; now the iconic Angels are gone

    Shiny hair. Big breasts. Flat stomachs. Protruding collarbones. Long, tanned legs. Jazmine Moreno would examine their bodies on her lunch break at work, watching them catwalk across the stage in thongs and bras made of Swarovski crystals. At age 17, in Moore, Okla., she tortured herself with one question: "Why can't I look like a Victoria's Secret Angel?"Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Moreno, now 26, did everything s

  • Khloé Kardashian confirms she had a nose job: 'No one's ever asked me'

    During part two of the 'KUWTK' reunion, Khloé opened up about all those plastic surgery rumors.

  • Chrissy Teigen Posts Pic Of Herself On Father’s Day And Fans Aren’t Happy

    "Also this is like a totally important designer."

  • 'Losers Of The World': Trump Roasted Over Bizarre Father's Day Rant

    Donald Trump is being roundly mocked on social media after the former president attacked “Losers of the world” in a Father’s Day message that seemed especially strange given that he lost the 2020 election by 7 million votes. Trump on Saturday used Father’s Day to try to sell tickets to his upcoming tour with disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, where plenty of seats remain in most facilities, claiming they make excellent gifts for the holiday. Then, on Sunday, he issued a statement to a right-wing media network wishing a happy Father’s Day “to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs and other Losers of the world.”

  • Woman blown away by mother-in-law’s ‘unnecessary’ vacation demand: ‘Completely ridiculous’

    She couldn't believe her mother-in-law was behaving this way.

  • What to Know About Facebook’s New Clubhouse Clone

    Facebook's audio initiative officially gets underway with the launch of Live Audio Rooms, the social media giant's version of Clubhouse.

  • Mom tries spooky math trick to see if she’s married to her soulmate: ‘This actually freaked me out’

    This spooky trick has been viewed over 12 million times, and the results are freaking people out!

  • Lorde Announces New Album, Won't Release Physical CD To 'Honor The Natural World'

    Lorde’s comeback runs on “Solar Power,” so it’s only natural that the singer would take eco-conscious steps for the rollout of her new era. Days after the New Zealand pop star dropped her sun-soaked summer anthem, which she apparently wrote after a quick dip in Larry David’s pool, she has announced the arrival of her third album of the same name, which will be released Aug. 20. As for exactly how you can get your hands on “Solar Power,” Lorde is proceeding with the disc-less release of the 12-track album.

  • Married to Medicine's Toya Bush-Harris Says She Never Knows Where She Stands with Quad Webb

    Toya feels that her friends aren't as supportive as they could be when it comes to her marriage: "I want us to uplift each other"

  • James Michael Tyler, Gunther on 'Friends,' reveals he has stage 4 prostate cancer and can no longer walk

    The 59-year-old appeared on Monday's "Today" show to speak about his cancer journey.

  • The hosts who replaced Rush Limbaugh just aired their first segment and it’s embarrassing

    Listeners who managed to make it through to the end of Clay Travis and Buck Sexton’s new show heard testimony the teaching of critical race theory from Quisha King, whom Sexton only described as a ‘Black mother’ but who has public connections to the Republican Party