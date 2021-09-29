U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.40
    +9.77 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,418.74
    +118.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.54
    -21.14 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.31
    -5.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.20
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    -12.20 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.98 (-4.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0081 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5250
    -0.0090 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3426
    -0.0115 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9400
    +0.4600 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,468.16
    +230.41 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.36
    -19.28 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Facebook’s Instagram for kids is all about creating a ‘de facto lock-in effect’

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Instagram for kids is meant to lock them in as users for the long haul

Facebook (FB) is adamant about rolling out a version of Instagram designed for kids under 13. While the social network said Monday it’s putting the project on hold, it also made clear that the product, meant for kids between 10 and 12, will eventually hit the market.

The social media giant has been slammed for even broaching the idea of a version of the photo-sharing app for a younger crowd. Members of Congress and at least 44 attorneys general have opposed the move. And a Wall Street Journal investigation found that Facebook knows Instagram can harm girls’ mental health. The Senate Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Consumer Protection is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter on Thursday.

Despite that scrutiny, however, Facebook has no plans to abandon the service.

Facebook says it’s forging ahead because kids under 13 already lie about their ages and join Instagram. So why not build out a safe service their parents can monitor?

But there’s more to the equation than Facebook simply protecting kids. The world’s largest social network is also keen on ensuring Instagram, which is more popular among younger users than Facebook, becomes a permanent part of those kids’ lives. Those kids, in turn, will generate advertising revenue for Facebook for years to come when they graduate to the full version of Instagram.

“By attracting kids early on, Instagram gets a chance to get them hooked and the platform emerges as their preferred choice,” Chapman University associate professor Niklas Myhr told Yahoo Finance. “While alternatives are only a click away, kids could increasingly see it as a hassle to go anywhere else than what they are used to. Instagram could become part of their social identity thereby creating a de facto lock-in effect.”

Facebook is for the olds

According to The Wall Street Journal, internal Facebook documents show the social network has seen its number of teen users drop over the last 10 years. Instagram, however, has been doing especially well with teens, with the Journal reporting that more than 40% of Instagram’s users are 22 and younger.

But Facebook is concerned that competing services like TikTok and Snapchat will usurp Instagram as the go-to platform for teens — and that already seems to be playing out.

According to eMarketer, Snapchat (SNAP) will have 42 million active monthly users between the ages of 9 and 15 this year. TikTok, meanwhile, will see 37.3 million active monthly users from that cohort. Instagram, however, will see 33.3 million users in that age group access their accounts in the same time period.

Notably, Snapchat and Instagram limit use to people 13 and older. TikTok, however, allows kids under 13 to use a setting on the app called TikTok for Younger Users that has additional safety and privacy protections. YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) also offers YouTube Kids, which has its own set of limitations that differentiate it from the full version of the app.

UKRAINE - 2020/11/29: In this photo illustration a YouTube Kids logo displayed on a smartphone next to kids&#39; toys. (Photo Illustration by Valera Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
YouTube also has a version of its service designed for kids. (Photo Illustration by Valera Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Facebook’s only service for kids under 13 is Messenger Kids, which only lets kids interact with contacts approved by their parents. Without a proper version of Instagram, where kids can share or browse content, kids may choose to join another platform — and stay there into adulthood.

“Once you start putting things onto one platform, and you maximize that amount of content on that platform, now moving to a different platform creates extremely high switching costs,” University of Chicago Booth School of Business Professor Pradeep Chintagunta told Yahoo Finance. “All the birthdays that I keep track of are already on the platform. If I have to move to a different platform, then it's going to be quite costly for me to recreate that entire experience.”

A version of Instagram for kids would allow younger users to build out their profiles and become lifelong Facebook users. However, the Wall Street Journal’s reporting about the toll Instagram can take on teens’ mental health has raised alarms about a version of the platform for even younger users.

“We know from outside studies that links between social media and unhappiness are larger for younger teens than older teens, so it doesn't sound like a good idea for even younger kids to be on Instagram,” San Diego State University psychology professor Jean Twenge told Yahoo Finance.

Facebook’s reasoning and the potential for it to backfire

The way Facebook tells it, Instagram for kids is the perfect way to address the fact that children already join Instagram by masquerading as teenagers or adults. But there’s no guarantee they’ll quit the full version of Instagram just because there’s a kids’ version.

Patrons relax at the Myspace Lounge during South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, on Friday night, March 16, 2012. (Jack Dempsey/AP Images for Myspace)
Patrons relax at the Myspace Lounge during South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, on Friday night, March 16, 2012. (Jack Dempsey/AP Images for Myspace)

More troublesome for Facebook, though, is the fact that kids’ tastes change as they age. And while they may like Instagram when they’re younger, they could tire of it as they grow into their teens, eventually leaving the platform for something new.

“If they view this as something that they used as a kid, maybe as they grow older they want to grow out of it, rather than continue being on the platform,” Chintagunta said. “So I think there are trade-offs, but obviously in [Facebook’s] mind, being part of the lives of these younger people, presumably, gives them a path to them later on in life.”

Facebook has seen that play out before. It directly benefited from younger users losing interest in the likes of MySpace, which is a shell of its former self, and Friendster, which no longer exists. Facebook doesn't want to become a relic of people's online pasts like those two platforms.

But the social media giant may want to reconsider its plans to recruit an army of tween users. Otherwise, it will have to keep contending with the scrutiny and condemnation of America's lawmakers, advocacy groups, and concerned parents.

Daniel Howley is tech editor at Yahoo Finance.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube bans vaccine misinformation

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down the breaking news surrounding Youtube’s ban of accounts spreading COVID misinformation.

  • Why Biden's strategy to prepare U.S. for future pandemics is 'underwhelming'

    Why Biden's strategy to prepare U.S. for future pandemics is 'underwhelming'

  • Philip Morris Stock Is Generating Improved Relative Strength

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Philip Morris International shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Is Disappointed He Will Probably Lose His Job

    Jason Kilar, currently CEO of WarnerMedia, admitted that he feels disappointed that he will likely be out of the job within a year. AT&T is in the midst of spinning off WarnerMedia to combine it with Discovery, a deal expected to close in mid-2022 pending regulatory approvals. Kilar has told staffers that he expects to […]

  • What GE's Latest Deal Means for Investors

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) announcement last week that it would buy advanced surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash would almost have been an afterthought for GE a decade ago. The deal marks the largest acquisition by CEO Larry Culp, a leader noted for his ability to acquire businesses, and it should give investors confidence in the company's future. BK Medical produces imaging and surgical navigation technology used in surgeries and ultrasound urology.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares?

    Every investor in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELMS ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder...

  • My Top Tech IPO to Buy Now

    If you've been on any social media site, then you're likely familiar with Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP), a platform provider for businesses and creators to develop an online presence. It advertises the heck out of its business and sponsors some of the biggest influencers on social media. Squarespace came to the public markets in May via a direct listing, a method that allows companies to sidestep the traditional financial institutions that run IPOs and lets insiders, shareholding employees, and early investors sell their stock directly to the public.

  • Central banks parse inflation risk as turn from pandemic policy begins

    Central banks that launched massive emergency support to fight the pandemic last year are now planning a global turn in the other direction, with gaps already emerging in their perceived risk of inflation, the need to respond to it, and the pace of the likely return to normal monetary policy. They are confronted with common supply shocks and common risks around a pandemic that continues to shape commerce. "Globally we are still in for a long process," of reopening and adapting to the post-pandemic economy, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said this week in a Reuters interview.

  • Dow Jones Drops 530 Points, Tech Dives On Rising Yields; Energy Stocks Show Strength

    The Dow Jones traded sharply lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq composite also fell. Tech stocks led on the downside.

  • LA County extends limited eviction protections as CA moratorium ends

    Since the start of the pandemic, many renters who couldn't afford to pay their rent have been allowed to stay in their homes or apartments thanks to an eviction moratorium.

  • Chinese automaker GAC enters N. American market, but under Dodge marque

    Chinese automaker GAC is exporting China-made sport-utility vehicles to Mexico, in its first massive sales in the North America after years of planning to enter the key market. The "Dodge Journey" SUVs are built based on GAC's vehicle design and made at its own Hangzhou factory. GAC has a joint venture with Stellantis, which is struggling to sell Jeep-branded vehicles in China, the world's biggest auto market, and has recently decided to close one of its two factories.

  • Tesla Stock Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels, Says Analyst

    Uncertainty is all around us these days, from the economic outlook to the effects of climate change to covid-related issues, but one thing almost everyone agrees on; Electric vehicles (EVs) are the future of the auto industry. After conducting a quarterly review of global EV sales, Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter notes recent months have seen EVs making further inroads, with sales on the up, particularly in Europe and China. Market-wide vehicle sales show that for the past 3 months (throu

  • CD&R Weighs IPO of Gas Station Operator Motor Fuel Group

    (Bloomberg) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice is considering an initial public offering of Motor Fuel Group Ltd., one of the U.K.’s largest independent gas station operators, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the

  • Facebook Had Plans to Attract Preteens, According to a Report. What to Know.

    The tech giant has been studying ways to attract children to its platform and lure them away from competitors, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 29th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors, a Bitcoin move back through to $42,000 levels would be needed to support the pack.

  • Factbox-Half of S&P 500 is in correction territory, or worse

    * With investors increasingly worried about inflation and after the U.S. Federal Reserve last week revealed its latest clues on tapering its asset purchases and hiking interest rates, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed as high as 1.567%, reaching a level last seen in mid-June. * As of Tuesday afternoon, half of S&P 500 stocks were down 10% or more, the definition of a correction, from their 52-week highs.

  • Why Twitter Shares Are Falling

    Shares of large technology companies, including Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform

  • Kanye West's Yeezy X Gap hoodie revealed, stock jumps

    Gap climbs after revealing 'The Perfect Hoodie' from Gap X Yeezy, the collection's second item.

  • Marathon Asset Is Buying Evergrande Debt, CEO Richards Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Asset Management is buying debt issued by troubled developer China Evergrande Group, according to the investment firm’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Richards.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe distr

  • Homeowners Are Sitting on Record Equity: How You Can Capitalize For Retirement

    If you own a home, chances are your net worth has shot up in the last year. Skyrocketing home prices caused by a pandemic-fueled real estate frenzy have led to a scenario where homeowners in the U.S. are sitting on … Continue reading → The post Homeowners Are Sitting on Record Equity: How You Can Capitalize For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.