U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,674.75
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,548.00
    -23.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,342.75
    -39.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,326.50
    -5.70 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.90
    -0.85 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1237
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.17
    +1.26 (+7.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1030
    +0.2630 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,709.80
    -681.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,409.65
    -1.39 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.46
    +31.89 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,774.11
    +28.24 (+0.09%)
     

Facebook's lead EU privacy supervisor hit with corruption complaint

Natasha Lomas
·10 min read

Facebook's problems with European privacy law could be about to get a whole lot worse. But ahead of what may soon be a major (and long overdue) regulatory showdown over the legality of its surveillance-based business model, Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) is facing a Facebook-shaped problem of its own: It's now the subject of a criminal complaint alleging corruption and even bribery in the service of covering its own backside (we paraphrase) and shrinking the public understand of the regulatory problems facing Facebook's business.

European privacy campaign group noyb has filed the criminal complaint against the Irish DPC, which is Facebook's lead regulator in the EU for data protection.

noyb is making the complaint under Austrian law -- reporting the Irish regulator to the Austrian Office for the Prosecution of Corruption (aka WKStA) after the DPC sought to use what noyb terms "procedural blackmail" to try to gag it and prevent it from publishing documents related to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) complaints against Facebook.

The not-for-profit alleges that the Irish regulator sought to pressure it to sign an "illegal" non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in relation to a public procedure -- its complaint argues there is no legal basis for such a requirement -- accusing the DPC of seeking to coerce it into silence, as Facebook would surely wish, by threatening not to comply with its regulatory duty to hear the complainant unless noyb signed the NDA. Which is quite the (alleged) quid-pro-quo.

"The DPC acknowledges that it has a legal duty to hear us but it now engaged in a form of 'procedural coercion'," said noyb chair, Max Schrems, in a statement. "The right to be heard was made conditional on us signing an agreement, to the benefit of the DPC and Facebook. It is nothing but an authority demanding to give up the freedom of speech in exchange for procedural rights."

The regulator has also demanded noyb remove documents it has previously made public -- related to the DPC's draft decision of a GDPR complaint against Facebook -- again without clarifying what legal basis it has to make such a demand.

Ireland’s draft GDPR decision against Facebook branded a joke

As noyb points out, it is based in Austria, not Ireland -- so is subject to Austrian law, not Irish law. But, regardless, even under Irish law it argues there's no legal duty for parties to keep documents confidential -- pointing out that Section 26 of the Irish Data Protection Act, which was cited by the DPC in this matter, only applies to DPC staff ("relevant person"), not to parties.

"Generally we have very good and professional relationships with authorities. We have not taken this step lightly, but the conduct of the DPC has finally crossed all red lines. The basically deny us all our rights to a fair procedure unless we agree to shut up," added Schrems.

He went on to warn that "Austrian corruption laws are far reaching" -- and to further emphasize: "When an official requests the slightest benefit to conduct a legal duty, the corruption provisions may be triggered. Legally there is no difference between demanding an unlawful agreement or a bottle of wine."

All of which looks exceptionally awkward for the Irish regulator. Which already, let's not forget -- at the literal start of this year -- agreed to "swiftly" finalize another fractious complaint made by Schrems, this one relating to Facebook's EU-US data transfers, and which dates all the way back to 2013, following noyb bringing a legal procedure.

(But of course there's still no sign of a DPC resolution of that Facebook complaint either... So, uhhh, 'Siri: Show me regulatory capture'... )

Last month noyb published a draft decision by the DPC in relation to another (slightly less vintage) complaint against Facebook -- which suggested the tech giant's lead EU data regulator intended not to challenge Facebook's attempt to use an opaque legal switch to bypass EU rules (by claiming that users are actually in a contract with it receive targeted ads, ergo GDPR consent requirements do not apply).

The DPC had furthermore suggested a wrist-slap penalty of $36M -- for Facebook failing transparency requirements over the aforementioned 'ad contract'.

That decision remains to be finalized because -- under the GDPR's one-stop-shop mechanism, for deciding cross-border complaints -- other EU DPAs have a right to object to a lead supervisor's preliminary decision and can ratchet out a different outcome. Which is what noyb is suggesting may be about to happen vis-a-vis this particular Facebook complaint saga.

Winding back slightly, despite the EU's GDPR being well over three years old (in technical application terms), the DPC has yet to make a single final finding against Facebook proper.

So far it's only managed one decision against Facebook-owned WhatsApp -- which resulted in an inflated financial penalty for transparency failures by the messaging platform after other EU DPAs intervened to object to a (similarly) low-ball draft sanction Ireland had initially suggested. In the end WhatsApp was hit with a fine of $267M -- also for breaching GDPR transparency obligations. A notable increase on the DPC's offer of a fine of up to $56M.

The tech giant is appealing that penalty -- but has also said it will be tweaking its privacy policy in Europe in the meanwhile. So it's a (hard won) win for European privacy advocates -- for now.

The WhatsApp GDPR complaint is just the tip, of course. The DPC has been sitting, hen-like, on a raft of data protection complaints against Facebook and other Facebook-owned platforms -- including several filed by noyb on the very the day the regulation came into technical application all the way back in May 2018.

These 'forced consent' complaints by noyb strike at the heart of the headlock Facebook applies to users by not offering them an opt-out from tracking based advertising. Instead the 'deal' Facebook (now known as Meta) offers is a take-it or leave-it 'choice' -- either accept ads or delete your account -- despite the GDPR setting a robust standard for what can legally constitute consent that states it must be specific, informed and freely given.

Arm twisting is not allowed. Yet Facebook has been twisting European's arms before and since the GDPR, all the same.

So the 'forced consent' complaints -- if they do ever actually get enforced -- have the potential to purge the tech giant's surveillance-based business model once and for all. As, perhaps, does the vintage EU-US data transfers issue. (Certainly it would crank up Facebook's operational costs if it had to federate its service so that Europeans' data was stored and processed within the EU to fix the risk of US government mass surveillance.)

Facebook, Google face first GDPR complaints over ‘forced consent’

However, per the draft DPC decision on the forced consent issue, published (by noyb) last month, the Irish regulator appeared to be preparing to (at best) sidestep the crux question of the the legality of Facebook's data mining, writing in a summary: “There is no obligation on Facebook to seek to rely solely on consent for the purposes of legitimising personal data processing where it is offering a contract to a user which some users might assess as one that primarily concerns the processing of personal data. Nor has Facebook purported to rely on consent under the GDPR.”

noyb has previously accused the DPC of holding secret meetings with Facebook around the time it came up with the claimed consent bypass and just as the GDPR was about come into application -- implying the regulator was seeking to support Facebook in finding a workaround for EU law.

The not-for-profit also warned last month that if Facebook's relabelling "trick" (i.e. switching a claim of 'consent' to a claim of 'contract') were to be accepted by EU regulators it would undermine the whole of the GDPR -- making the much lauded data protection regime trivially easy for data-mining giants to bypass.

Likewise, noyb argues, had it signed the DPC's demanded NDA it would have "greatly benefited Facebook".

It would also have helped the DPC by keeping a lid on the awkward detail of lengthy and labyrinthine proceedings -- at a time when the regulator is facing rising heat over its inaction against big tech, including from lawmakers on home soil. (Some of which are now pushing for reform of the Commission -- including the suggestion that more commissioners should be recruited to remove sole decision-making power from the current incumbent, Helen Dixon.)

"The DPC is continuously under fire by other DPAs, in public inquiries and the media. If an NDA would hinder noyb's freedom of speech, the DPC's reputational damage could be limited," noyb suggests in a press release, before going on to note that had it been granted a benefit by signing an NDA ("in direct exchange for the DPC to conduct its legal duties") its own staff could have potentially committed a crime under the Austrian Criminal Act.

The not-for-profit instead opted to dial up publicity -- and threaten a little disinfecting sunlight -- by filing a criminal complaint with the Austrian Office for the Prosecution of Corruption.

It's essentially telling the DPC to put up a legal defence of its procedural gagging attempts -- or, well, shut up.

Here's Schrems again: "We very much hope that Facebook or the DPC will file legal proceedings against us, to finally clarify that freedom of speech prevails over the scare tactics of a multinational and its taxpayer-funded minion. Unfortunately we must expect that they know themselves that they have no legal basis to take any action, which is why they reverted to procedural blackmail in the first place."

Nor is noyb alone in receiving correspondence from the DPC that's seeking to apply swingeing confidentiality clauses to complainants. TechCrunch has reviewed correspondence sent to the regulator earlier this fall by another complainant who writes to query its legal basis for a request to gag disclosure of correspondence and draft reports.

Despite repeated requests for clarification, the DPC appears to have entirely failed -- over the course of more than a month -- to reply to the request for its legal basis for making such a request.

This suggests noyb's experience of scare tactics without legal substance is not unique and backs up its claim that the DPC has questions to answer about how it conducts its office.

We'll be reaching out to the DPC for comment on the allegations it's facing.

But what about Facebook? noyb's press release goes on to predict a "tremendous commercial problem" looming for the data-mining giant -- as it says DPC correspondence "shows that other European DPAs have submitted 'relevant and reasoned objections' and oppose the DPC's view" [i.e. in the consent bypass complaint against Facebook].

"If the other DPAs have a majority and ultimately overturn the DPC's draft decision, Facebook could face a legal disaster, as most commercial use of personal data in the EU since 2018 would be retroactively declared illegal," noyb suggests, adding: "Given that the other DPAs passed Guidelines in 2019 that are very unfavourable to Facebook's position, such a scenario is highly likely."

The not-for-profit has more awkward revelations for the DPC and Facebook in the pipe, too.

It says it's preparing fresh document releases in the coming weeks -- related to correspondence from the DPC and/or Facebook -- as a "protest" against attempts to gag it and to silence democratic debate about public procedures.

"On each Sunday in advent, noyb will publish another document, together with a video explaining the documents and an analysis why the use of these documents is fully compliant with all applicable laws," it notes, adding that what it's billing as the "advent reading" will be published on noyb.eu -- "so tune in!".

So looks like the next batch of 'Facebook Papers' that Meta would really rather you didn't see will be dropping soon...

via GIPHY

Ireland’s data watchdog slammed for letting adtech carry on ‘biggest breach of all time’

Lack of big tech GDPR decisions looms large in EU watchdog’s annual report

 

Recommended Stories

  • Princes to paupers: India's salesmen face ruin as tycoon Ambani targets mom-and-pop stores

    For eight straight days, household goods salesman Vipresh Shah has failed to sell a single pack of Dettol soap to the storekeepers who have been buying from him ever since he took over his family business as a teenager, 14 years ago. Shah is an official distributor for Britain's Reckitt Benckiser in Vita, near Sangli city, around 200 miles south of Mumbai. "As Reckitt's distributor, I used to be like a prince in the market," said Shah.

  • Apple told workers they can discuss wages and working conditions as one more #AppleToo leader left the company

    Following charges that it is preventing employees from discussing their pay and working conditions, Apple issued an memo stating that they have that right. But it comes as Cher Scarlett, one of the leaders of the movement to hold the company to account, has left the tech giant.

  • U.S. wants more oil, but OPEC+ can't turn on the tap much harder

    U.S. pressure on OPEC+ to pump more oil and cool red-hot crude prices has shone a spotlight on a relatively new problem for the producer group: it doesn't have much extra capacity to hike output faster, even if it wanted to. Yet OPEC+ can't even hit those goals. Production by OPEC+ was 700,000 bpd less than planned in both September and October, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), raising the prospect of a tight market and high oil prices for longer.

  • Social Security Isn’t Going Broke. But Prepare for Potential Benefits Cuts.

    Given some worrisome recent news about the program, clients are asking more questions. Here’s what advisors are saying.

  • ‘Indentured servitude’: low pay and grueling conditions fueling US truck driver shortage

    Long hours and poor working conditions have aggravated a ‘driver retention problem’ worsening the supply chain crisis Truckers take a break at the Love’s travel stop in Springville, Utah. Photograph: George Frey/Getty Images At Joe’s Travel Plaza, a neon-lit rest stop on California’s main interstate highway, truckers can get a brief respite from life on the road. There’s a TV lounge, a laundry room and a free shower if you buy at least 75 gallons of fuel. There’s even a pair of massage chairs in

  • Samsung to Name U.S. Plant Location This Week, Yonhap Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will announce the location of its new chip plant in the U.S. this week, following Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee’s trip to the country and Canada, Yonhap News reported.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to Shake Up Japanese FinanceTayl

  • How Companies Raise Prices Without Raising Prices

    Companies hope that by making price increases hard to see, they can escape notice and avoid a customer backlash.

  • Top Tech Stocks for December 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • A $391 Million Fine Has China’s Board Members Quitting En Masse

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s independent directors are quitting once coveted seats on the boards of listed companies, spooked by fines levied on five directors of Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co. that totaled hundreds of millions of dollars.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to S

  • Deere’s Strike Is Over, but Order Backlog, Higher Costs Remain

    The farm and construction equipment manufacturer is scheduled to report earnings this week and provide a profit forecast for next year.

  • U.S. set to unveil emergency oil release in bid to fight high prices

    The United States is expected to announce a loan of crude oil from its emergency stockpile on Tuesday as part of a plan it hashed out with major Asian energy consumers to lower energy prices, a Biden administration source familiar with the situation said. The move is designed to tame soaring energy prices after the OPEC producer group and its allies rebuffed repeated requests from Washington and other consumer nations to pump more quickly to match rising demand. U.S. President Joe Biden is facing low approval ratings due to high prices for gasoline and other consumer items in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, posing a threat to him and his Democratic party ahead of next year's congressional elections.

  • J&J’s Push for Settlement Talks Rebuffed by Talc Cancer Victims

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson will likely have to wait until next year before it can restart negotiations to resolve 38,000 lawsuits filed by people who claim one of its oldest products, baby powder, causes cancer and other diseases.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflat

  • Avalanche Crypto Tops Shiba Inu Value After Deloitte Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to Shake Up Japanese FinanceThe Avalanche cryptocurrency has surged in the past several days, taking it briefly into the top 10 by market value and surpassing Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, after a deal related to improvement

  • U.S. imposes further sanctions in connection with Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

    The State Department submitted a report to the U.S. Congress listing two vessels and an entity, Transadria Ltd., involved in the pipeline, Blinken said, but did not give details on the second vessel. Washington opposes the $11 billion pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to bypass Ukraine and carry gas from Russia's Arctic region to Germany.

  • Former employee drops discrimination case against Red Hat

    More than two years after filing a sexual discrimination lawsuit against Red Hat, a Durham woman’s case appears to be over.

  • Are You Too Old to Open a Roth IRA?

    A Roth IRA might make good financial sense even if you are approaching retirement age. Here are some key considerations.

  • Analyst Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation

    The leading warehouse club, Costco has 815 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2021), with most sales derived in the United States (72%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but roughly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for 40% of fiscal 2021 sales, with non-food merchandise 29%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) nearly 17%, and fresh food 14%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

  • 75% of Americans think the government should help them save for retirement

    State-sponsored retirement plans are successful and popular -- and more people want access, research says

  • Want to Bet on Bitcoin Without Owning Any? Try These Mining Stocks.

    Miners like Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital offer potential profit growth and are a cheaper way to play the digital currency.

  • ‘House of Cards’ Producer Wins $31 Million in Arbitration Against Kevin Spacey

    An arbitrator has ordered Kevin Spacey and his companies to pay nearly $31 million to MRC, the production company behind “House of Cards,” after finding that Spacey breached his contract by violating the company’s sexual harassment policy. MRC severed its relationship with Spacey and scrapped a season of the show in 2017, after multiple people […]