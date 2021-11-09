U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,693.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,292.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,340.75
    +13.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,439.20
    -2.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.43
    +0.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.30
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.39
    +0.91 (+5.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8400
    -0.4090 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,964.79
    +1,837.51 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,671.79
    +63.56 (+3.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,309.56
    +9.16 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

Facebook's metaverse plans labelled as 'dystopian' and 'a bad idea'

Jane Wakefield - Technology reporter
·3 min read
Roger McNamee
Roger McNamee

One of Facebook's earliest investors has labelled the social media giant's plans for a metaverse as "dystopian".

Meta, as Facebook is now known, is investing billions in the project.

But Roger McNamee told the BBC: "It's a bad idea and the fact we are all sitting and looking at this like it's normal should be alarming everyone."

Meta's chief product officer Chris Cox told attendees at the Web Summit in Lisbon that the idea would make "the internet less flat".

He said it would be considerably better than video conferencing as a space for meetings.

However, speaking at the same event, Mr McNamee was highly sceptical.

"Facebook should not be allowed to create a dystopian metaverse," he said.

The term metaverse was coined in the 1990s in a science fiction novel Snow Crash, where it served as a virtual reality successor to the internet.

Mr McNamee became a critic of Facebook as he began to see more misinformation on the platform. He said he was not convinced the metaverse would be safe in chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's hands.

"There's no way that a regulator or policymaker should be allowing Facebook to operate there [in the metaverse] or get into cryptocurrencies," he said.

"Facebook should have lost the right to make its own choices. A regulator should be there giving pre-approval for everything they do. The amount of harm they've done is incalculable."

Real life

Mr Cox, speaking for Meta, put forward a different view - that the metaverse idea is the next step for the internet as a whole, not just for his company.

"Technology often starts in lower resolutions versions of what it becomes," he said.

Feedback from Meta's Oculus virtual reality headset users was that the technology, which was improving all the time, could be "incredibly fun".

Mr Cox told Nicholas Carlson, editor-in-chief of news publication Insider, that his own dabbling in the metaverse included hosting meetings and entertainment for staff.

He said he and his wife had watched a comedy show with Facebook employees in which everyone appeared as avatars: "Twenty of us in the room, co-workers, all laughing together."

That same technology was a good alternative to video calls, he argued.

"Everyone is exhausted by video conferencing. You don't know who is looking at who, everyone is constantly interrupting each other."

Meetings in the metaverse would be far better, he said, with Meta working on how to improve "spatial audio and body language" in virtual reality.

When asked why anyone would want to meet in virtual reality, he said: "It will not replace real life - nothing should - and I don't want to design something that does."

Getting Meta

He acknowledged that no one company, such as Meta, would own the metaverse, pointing to Roblox as an example.

Roblox, a user-generated gaming platform valued at $30bn (£22bn) and with 43 million users around the globe, has its own plans for the metaverse.

Chief executive David Baszucki has for several years been outlining his vision of it as a digital place where people play, work or learn with millions of 3D experiences.

At Web Summit, Roblox's head of music Jon Vlassopulos told the BBC: "I think our view of the metaverse is that we've been at it for about 15 years.

"So we're ushering in the metaverse, and we feel it needs to be a place that everyone can access, a place where people can express themselves and connect together.

"We've been building around this vision for a long time. We're excited that more people are coming it to validate that notion."

Mr Cox was asked whether the metaverse - which Mr Carlson described as a "cartoon world" - was something that the tech giant should control.

He said that there would need to be "a set of standards and a set of protocols" along with "public discourse" about how to keep the space safe.

He added that Mr Zuckerberg was committed to safety, something he said the "company had been working on for over a decade".

Recommended Stories

  • Smart Inu Aims To Boost Crypto Investing on BSC Network With Its Innovative Smart Contract Investment Solution

    London, United Kingdom, 8th November, 2021, Chainwire Smart Inu, the only verified and audited smart contract investment platform on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, has introduced its innovative investment solution make it easier for users to start investing in...

  • Two Wauwatosa police officers were shot inside a Radisson Hotel late Saturday

    Both officers received non-life-threatening injuries, and a male suspect was taken into custody for the shooting at 2303 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa.

  • Scammer sends death threats to San Jose teen, steals $10K

    "He sent me videos of people getting shot and getting chopped up." Scammers have stooped to a new low to extort thousands of dollars from a San Jose teen.

  • Squid Game, Money Heist and how Netflix discovered the secret formula for an international blockbuster

    BOX SEAT: Netflix’s smash hit foreign-language series have audiences ensnared like a laboratory-developed pheromone. Ed Cumming gets to the bottom of the streaming service’s winning recipe – and asks whether others can replicate it...

  • Exclusive-HSBC exceeds China wealth hiring targets, explores India private banking re-entry

    HSBC Holdings Plc is ahead of its hiring targets for its Chinese retail wealth management business and is exploring re-entering India's private banking business, senior executives said, as part of its plan to make Asia and wealth key pillars of growth. Under a strategy spearheaded by Group CEO Noel Quinn, HSBC is ploughing $3.5 billion into its wealth and personal banking business, in line with its ambition to become Asia's top wealth manager by 2025. "We are the leading international bank in China, so we want to squeeze that opportunity," said CEO of Wealth and Personal Banking Nuno Matos, one of four top executives moving to Hong Kong from London this year as part of the bank's regional pivot.

  • Podcast: How Filipino Americans are the Latinos of Asia

    Anthony Ocampo's book makes a bold analysis: Filipino Americans are the Latinos of Asia. He explains why.

  • White House’s Klain goes on the air to fight storm of negativity

    Ron Klain's appearance on "Meet the Press" on Sunday underscored the messaging problem confronting the White House despite a week with good jobs numbers and a historic infrastructure agreement.Why it matters: The election results from Tuesday show voters still see a lot of negativity: relentless inflation, Democratic infighting, an uncertain price tag for the party's big-spending social plans and political disconnect from parents still reeling with school issues.Stay on top of the latest market

  • Billy Joel Makes His Return to Madison Square Garden Around 50 Lbs. Lighter

    The "Piano Man," who performed at the venue for the first time since before the pandemic, said that his weight loss was a side effect of back surgery

  • Chipmaker AMD just scored a big deal with Meta

    AMD lands a high-profile deal with the company formerly known as Facebook.

  • What If Bill Gates Hadn’t Sold His Microsoft Shares?

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates might have ended up richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos combined by hanging onto Microsoft Corp. rather than selling. Gates had the equivalent of 2.06 billion shares in September 1998, when the software maker first became the world’s most-valuable company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Microsoft took back the top ranking from Apple Inc. on Oct. 29. Gates’s 1998 holding would have been valued Friday at about $693 billion, topping Musk’s net worth of $340.4 bi

  • Why Are GlobalFoundries Shares Trading Lower Today?

    The Pentagon plans to place up to $2 billion in rush orders by early March for customized semiconductors used in weapons like the B-2 bomber before the shut down of production line, Bloomberg reports. Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) sold the factory in Fishkill, New York, that produced the specialized chips used in GPS-dependent systems to ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON). The new owner will not make any more of them. The Defense Department is confronting its looming supply crunch amid a glo

  • Why 310 of Robinhood's 7 Million Cyber-Attack Victims Should Be Really Quite Worried

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. announced on Monday an embarrassing security breach that exposed the personal information of millions of its users, which will be of particular concern to the 300 or so customers who suffered the worst privacy compromise.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacifi

  • AMD lands Meta as customer and takes on Nvidia, sending shares up 11%

    (Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Monday said it has won Meta Platforms Inc as a data center chip customer, sending AMD shares up more than 11% as it cemented some of its gains against Intel Corp. It also announced a range of new chips aimed at taking on larger rivals such as Nvidia Corp in supercomputing markets, as well as smaller competitors, including Ampere Computing in the cloud computing market. After years of trailing the much larger Intel in the market for x86 processor chips, AMD has steadily gained market share since 2017, when a comeback plan spearheaded by Chief Executive Lisa Su put the company on a course to its present position of having faster chips than Intel's.

  • Elon Musk Insults Tesla Shareholders’ Intelligence

    The CEO has good reason to dump some shares and every right to do so without resorting to theatrics.

  • Nvidia seeks to lead gold rush into the metaverse with new AI tools

    Nvidia Corp. firmly planted its flag in the metaverse Tuesday by rolling out several products meant to not only give developers the software to chart new virtual worlds but the equipment needed to provide the foundation for those worlds.

  • Nextdoor goes public, shares surge 30%

    Nextdoor (KIND) shares surged 33% on Monday after the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – November 9th, 2021

    Following Monday’s bullish start to the week, the Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a first visit to $70,000…

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The S&P 500 has surged 126% over the last five years, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 18%. That's incredible. But over the same period, stocks in the information technology sector have skyrocketed 278%.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?