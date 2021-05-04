U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,178.25
    -7.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,998.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,732.50
    -57.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.30
    -7.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.62
    +1.13 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    -9.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    26.93
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2018
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -0.43 (-2.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    -0.0042 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2270
    +0.1660 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,048.63
    -2,742.91 (-4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,417.00
    +23.34 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.96
    +57.15 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Facebook's Portal Mini falls to an all-time low at Target

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

With the pandemic still not quite over yet, video chat is still a key way to work from home or visit family and friends remotely. Facebook's Portal is an easy way to do that, and you can now pick up the 8-inch Portal Mini for just $65 at Target as part of its Mother's Day sales. That's 50 percent off the list price, matching the best deal we've seen yet. 

Buy Portal Mini at Target - $65

With an 8-inch display, Facebook's Portal Mini is above all a video chat device, working with Facebook's own Messenger and WhatsApp, as well as videoconferencing apps like Zoom, GoToMeeting and WebEx. The smart camera can automatically pan and zoom to keep everyone in frame if you're talking with family members. It also works with Amazon's Alexa as well as Facebook's own voice assistant, letting you stream music or display Instagram and Facebook Photos. The main drawback is concerns around Facebook privacy, though the company notes you can block the camera and microphone with a single switch. 

If you need more features or screen size, Amazon is offering other Portal devices with discounts ranging from 18 to 28 percent. The standard Portal ($129) offers a larger 10-inch display that might be better for bigger groups, and the Portal+ ($229) ups the ante with a 15.6-inch HD display. Finally, the Portal TV ($119) connects to the biggest screen in your house, the TV, letting you see everyone in the family or a large group of co-workers. 

Buy Portal at Amazon - $129 Buy Portal+ at Amazon - $229 Buy Portal TV at Amazon - $119

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Ra-hee, the wife of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, boosted her fortune to more than $7 billion after receiving billions of dollars in stocks in the much-awaited transfer of her husband’s assets.Hong, 75, inherited about 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics Co., making her the largest individual shareholder in the tech giant with a 2.3% stake, according to a filing last week. Hong is the richest woman in South Korea with a net worth of $7.4 billion as of Monday’s stock-market close, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.It’s another consequence of the massive passing of wealth after Lee’s death, which saw his son Jay Y. cement control over the group after his holdings rose significantly in key affiliates. The late Lee’s only son is worth $12.6 billion, according to the index, while his sisters Boo-jin and Seo-hyun saw their wealth swell to $5 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.“It’s a win-win situation for the family members,” said Park Ju-gun, head of Seoul-based research firm Leaders Index. “It has ensured more stable control for Jay Y. Lee, while other family members get more of a voice with their increased stakes.”A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment on the family’s net worth.The drama over succession at South Korea’s largest company has roiled the country since the late Lee, the patriarch and longtime head of Samsung Electronics, suffered a heart attack in 2014. Jay Y. Lee has been accused in two different lawsuits of illegal behavior to ensure control over the conglomerate and is currently serving a jail sentence after a conviction for bribery in the first case.Hong received the biggest slice of the late Lee’s stake in Samsung Electronics as it was divided in a 3:2:2:2 ratio between her and her three children. Hong got about 33% of the shareholding, while her children each received about 22%, according to the legally prescribed ratio.Stock holdings in the conglomerate’s other key affiliates, its de facto holding company Samsung C&T Corp. and Samsung SDS Co., were transferred according to the same ratio.But Jay Y. was able to tighten his grip as he received half his father’s shares in Samsung Life Insurance Co., raising his stake to more than 10% from 0.06%. Samsung Life owns 8.5% of Samsung Electronics.Last week, the family announced its plan to pay one of the largest inheritance-tax bills at more than 12 trillion won ($10.7 billion), as well as its intention to donate 1 trillion won for medical facilities and about 23,000 works of art, including pieces by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet.Hong led Samsung’s Leeum museum, which houses works such as Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Untitled (Black Figure)” and Gerhard Richter’s “Two Candles.” She resigned as director in 2017, and hasn’t taken any management roles at Samsung companies.“It’s an extraordinary concentration of wealth,” Park said. “This single family’s fortune creates inequality even among conglomerates.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.