U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,077.74
    +3.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,406.40
    -23.84 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,704.68
    +6.30 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.96
    -28.19 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.58
    +0.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    -0.0093 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8500
    +0.0840 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,756.46
    -2,527.04 (-4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.63
    -58.14 (-4.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.32
    +61.77 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Facebook's tardy disclosure of breach timing raises GDPR compliance questions

Natasha Lomas
·6 min read

The question of whether Facebook will face any regulatory sanction over the latest massive historical platform privacy fail to come to light remains unclear. But the timeline of the incident looks increasingly awkward for the tech giant.

While it initially sought to play down the data breach revelations published by Business Insider at the weekend by suggesting that information like people's birth dates and phone numbers was "old", in a blog post late yesterday the tech giant finally revealed that the data in question had in fact been scraped from its platform by malicious actors "in 2019" and "prior to September 2019".

That new detail about the timing of this incident raises the issue of compliance with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) -- which came into application in May 2018.

Under the EU regulation data controllers can face fines of up to 2% of their global annual turnover for failures to notify breaches, and up to 4% of annual turnover for more serious compliance violations.

The European framework looks important because Facebook indemnified itself against historical privacy issues in the US when it settled with the FTC for $5BN back in July 2019 -- although that does still mean there's a period of several months (June to September 2019) which could fall outside that settlement.

Yesterday, in its own statement responding to the breach revelations, Facebook's lead data supervisor in the EU said the provenance of the newly published dataset wasn't entirely clear, writing that it "seems to comprise the original 2018 (pre-GDPR) dataset" -- referring to an earlier breach incident Facebook disclosed in 2018 which related to a vulnerability in its phone lookup functionality that it had said occurred between June 2017 and April 2018 -- but also writing that the newly published dataset also looked to have been "combined with additional records, which may be from a later period".

Facebook followed up the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC)'s statement by confirming that suspicion -- admitting that the data had been extracted from its platform in 2019, up until September of that year.

Another new detail that emerged in Facebook's blog post yesterday was the fact users' data was scraped not via the aforementioned phone lookup vulnerability -- but via another method altogether: A contact importer tool vulnerability.

This route allowed an unknown number of "malicious actors" to use software to imitate Facebook's app and upload large sets of phone numbers to see which ones matched Facebook users.

In this way a spammer (for example), could upload a database of potential phone numbers and link them to not only names but other data like birth date, email address, location -- all the better to phish you with.

In its PR response to the breach, Facebook quickly claimed it had fixed this vulnerability in August 2019. But, again, that timing places the incident squarely in the period of GDPR being active.

As a reminder, Europe's data protection framework bakes in a data breach notification regime that requires data controllers to notify a relevant supervisory authority if they believe a loss of personal data is likely to constitute a risk to users' rights and freedoms -- and to do so without undue delay (ideally within 72 hours of becoming aware of it).

Yet Facebook made no disclosure at all of this incident to the DPC. Indeed, the regulator made it clear yesterday that it had to proactively seek information from Facebook in the wake of BI's report. That's the opposite of how EU lawmakers intended the regulation to function.

Data breaches, meanwhile, are broadly defined under the GDPR. It could mean personal data being lost or stolen and/or accessed by unauthorized third parties. It can also relate to deliberate or accidental action or inaction by a data controller which exposes personal data.

Legal risk attached to the breach likely explains why Facebook has studiously avoided describing this latest data protection failure, in which the personal information of more than half a billion users was posted for free download on an online forum, as a 'breach'.

And, indeed, why it's sought to downplay the significance of the leaked information -- dubbing people's personal information "old data". (Even as few people regularly change their mobile numbers, email address, full names and biographical information and so on, and no one (legally) gets a new birth date... )

Its blog post instead refers to data being scraped; and to scraping being "a common tactic that often relies on automated software to lift public information from the internet that can end up being distributed in online forums" -- tacitly implying that the personal information leaked via its contact importer tool was somehow public.

The self-serving suggestion being peddled here by Facebook is that hundreds of millions of users had both published sensitive stuff like their mobile phone numbers on their Facebook profiles and left default settings on their accounts -- thereby making this personal information 'publicly available for scraping/no longer private/uncovered by data protection legislation'.

This is an argument as obviously absurd as it is viciously hostile to people's rights and privacy. It's also an argument that EU data protection regulators must quickly and definitively reject or be complicit in allowing Facebook (ab)use its market power to torch the very fundamental rights that regulators' sole purpose is to defend and uphold.

Even if some Facebook users affected by this breach had their information exposed via the contact importer tool because they had not changed Facebook's privacy-hostile defaults that still raises key questions of GPDR compliance -- because the regulation also requires data controllers to adequately secure personal data and apply privacy by design and default.

Facebook allowing hundreds of millions of accounts to have their info freely pillaged by spammers (or whoever) doesn't sound like good security or default privacy.

In short, it's the Cambridge Analytica scandal all over again.

Facebook is trying to get away with continuing to be terrible at privacy and data protection because it's been so terrible at it in the past -- and likely feels confident in keeping on with this tactic because it's faced relatively little regulatory sanction for an endless parade of data scandals. (A one-time $5BN FTC fine for a company than turns over $85BN+ in annual revenue is just another business expense.)

We asked Facebook why it failed to notify the DPC about this 2019 breach back in 2019, when it realized people's information was once again being maliciously extracted from its platform -- or, indeed, why it hasn't bothered to tell affected Facebook users themselves -- but the company declined to comment beyond what it said yesterday.

Then it told us it would not be commenting on its communications with regulators.

Under the GDPR, if a breach poses a high risk to users' rights and freedoms a data controller is required to notify affected individuals -- with the rational being that prompt notification of a threat can help people take steps to protect themselves from the risks of their data being breached, such as fraud and ID theft.

Yesterday Facebook also said it does not have plans to notify users either.

Perhaps the company's trademark 'thumbs up' symbol would be more aptly expressed as a middle finger raised at everyone else.

Answers being sought from Facebook over latest data breach

Facebook’s secret settlement on Cambridge Analytica gags UK data watchdog

 

Recommended Stories

  • Why Your Brain Is Literally Going to Get Bigger This Summer

    But here’s when it will shrink back to normal.

  • Canadian banks further delay employees' return to offices as COVID cases surge

    Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) said on Wednesday they are extending work-from-home arrangements for employees to until at least mid-2021 as Canada battles a surge in new coronavirus cases driven by new variants. BMO, the country's fourth-largest lender, won't ask workers to return to offices until at least the end of the school year, Chief Executive Darryl White said in an interview. CIBC, the No. 5 bank, expects the majority of employees currently working remotely to continue doing so until at least September, according to an internal blog posting by Sandy Sharman, group head of people, seen by Reuters.

  • Dear Sophie: Help! My H-1B wasn’t chosen!

    Here's another edition of “Dear Sophie,” the advice column that answers immigration-related questions about working at technology companies. “Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. My startup registered two H-1B candidates in this year’s lottery.

  • Arkansas Is Now The Most Dangerous State For Trans Youth

    STREET, TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA – 2019/06/21: Placard saying, Protect the Trans kids, during the Trans march. Spectators displayed their support towards the transgender and non-binary people while demonstrating on the streets of Toronto in a Trans March during the Pride Month. (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) On Tuesday, Arkansas became the first state in the U.S. to ban gender-affirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth. The enactment comes after lawmakers in the state’s Republican-controlled house and senate overrode the governor’s objections to the anti-trans bill which he called “vast government overreach.” As a result, Arkansas is likely the most dangerous state for trans kids to exist in the country. The Arkansas Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act makes it illegal for doctors to provide gender-affirming hormone treatment, surgery, or puberty blockers to anyone under 18-years-old. It also prevents them from referring patients to other providers for treatment. The law also forbids “cross-hormone therapy” — a gender-affirming treatment that allows trans people to change their physical appearance to be more consistent with their gender identity. The process of receiving these treatments, experts say, can vastly improve young people’s mental health and in some cases can even be life-saving. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed the bill on Monday in response to pleas from parents of trans youth, pediatricians, and social workers who said this legislation would harm a community already at higher risk for depression and suicide. The SAFE Act has already been opposed by several medical and child welfare groups. Hutchinson called the legislation “a product of the cultural war in America.” He argued that it creates “new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people.” The new law also represents a considerable step backward for trans people fighting for equality. LGBTQ+ advocates have already spoken out against the Act, vowing to sue to block the ban before it takes effect this summer, reports The Guardian. “This legislation perpetuates the very things we know are harmful to trans youth,” Dr. Robert Garofalo, division head of adolescent and young adult medicine at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, said in a press conference held by the Human Rights Campaign. “They’re not just anti-trans. They’re anti-science. They’re anti-public health.” Both the ACLU and the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth, have released statements warning of the damage legislation like this will cause. The ACLU said it “will drive families, doctors, and businesses out of the state and send a terrible and heartbreaking message to the transgender young people who are watching in fear.” Meanwhile, the Trevor Project forewarned that trans youth “would be put at significantly increased risk of self-harm because of legislation” as it pushes them “farther to the margins of society.” The American Psychiatric Association, among other medical groups, has come out against the law saying that “patients and their physicians, not policymakers, should be the ones to make decisions together about what care is best for them.” As of now, more than a dozen states have considered similar bills to the Arkansas SAFE Act this year alone, according to the American Civil Liberties Union’s anti-trans bill tracker. Including bills pushing for restrictions on trans people’s participation in school athletic programs, there are over 60 anti-transgender bills currently being considered in 28 states across the country. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why I Work At A Trans Mental Health HotlineWhat To Know About The Rise In Anti-Trans LawsHere's Why TERFs Are Already Mad At Biden

  • Beyond the Pandemic: London's financial hub seeks a rebirth

    On the surface, London’s financial district appears to be a shell of its former self. Developers of the tower, called 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. When the coronavirus struck, nearly 540,000 workers vanished almost overnight from the business hub, known as the City of London, or simply “the City.”

  • Fitness Brand Peloton Interactive Stock Earns 84 RS Rating; Shows Market Leadership

    Peloton Interactive Cl A shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 80 to 84.

  • Yes, You Can Make Your Own Everything Bagel Seasoning at Home—Here's How

    This seed and spice blend is so easy to put together, and there are so many ways to use it.

  • Applied Materials Analyst Meeting Leaves Wall Street Upbeat on Chip Manufacturing

    As a supplier of semiconductor-production gear, Applied Materials is a popular play on the chip shortage. Despite a selloff after the company's first analysts day in years, Wall Street says the future is bright.

  • Mexican unicorn Kavak raises a $485M Series D at a $4B valuation.

    Kavak, the Mexican startup that’s disrupted the used car market in Mexico and Argentina, today announced its Series D of $485 million, which now values the company at $4 billion. Kavak is now one of the top five highest-valued startups in Latin America. The round was led by D1 Capital Partners, Founders Fund, Ribbit, and BOND, and brings Kavak’s total capital raised to date to more than $900 million.

  • YouTube Kids 'a vapid wasteland', say US lawmakers

    The comments were made in a letter sent to YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki.

  • Yellen Says Tax Plan Recoups $2 Trillion in Overseas Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the Biden administration’s proposed new corporate-tax code, a plan that she said would be fairer to all Americans, remove incentives for companies to shift investments and profit abroad and raise more money for critical needs at home.Expanding on the tax proposals released last week in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion economic package, the Treasury said the changes, over a decade, would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.All told, the extra tax take of about $2.5 trillion over 15 years would pay for Biden’s eight-year spending initiative, which is aimed at infrastructure, green investments and social programs that would support a larger labor force, according to the Treasury. Few major corporations would be untouched, with tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. likely to pay more.“Our tax revenues are already at their lowest levels in generations, and as they continue to drop lower we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D,” Yellen told reporters during a phone briefing, referring to research and development. “By choosing to compete on taxes, we’ve neglected to compete on the skill of our workers and the strength of our infrastructure. It’s a self-defeating competition.”Key ElementsThe Treasury released a 17-page report Wednesday that will likely serve as a road map for administration officials and lawmakers seeking to navigate the combined package of spending and tax proposals through Congress in coming months.The key elements of the corporate tax plan include raising the U.S. corporate rate to 28% from 21%, and imposing minimum taxes on both foreign earnings as well as the domestic profits that corporations report to shareholders, changes that would significantly increase the taxes companies owe.Read more: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Party Unity After Procedural WinThe tax proposals already face sharp opposition from Republican lawmakers and pushback from some moderate Democrats. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has said he opposes a corporate tax rate above 25%. With the Senate split 50-50, Biden cannot afford to lose the support of a single Democratic senator if he wishes to push through any portion of the package.While most business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have come out in opposition to the tax increases, some have acknowledged that there could be benefits from higher corporate taxes to fund infrastructure spending. Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that he would support a tax-rate increase, but didn’t specify a number.The proposal for a global minimum tax comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is managing talks with about 140 countries, including the U.S., on establishing a worldwide levy on corporate profits. A global rate has yet to be decided, though prior proposals had suggested rates at roughly 12.5%. Biden’s plan for 21% would be significantly higher and could complicate negotiations.Read more: Global Minimum Tax Momentum Gains With G-20 Seeing Mid-Year DealThe Treasury report featured a raft of data to support the administration’s case. U.S.-based companies that operate globally collectively paid a 7.8% effective rate in 2018, the first year that former President Donald Trump’s tax cut went into effect, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The year before, corporations paid 16%.Across member countries of the OECD corporate tax revenues are equivalent to an average 3.1% of GDP. In the U.S., it’s 1%, the Treasury said.Worker BurdenThat places an unfair burden on workers, made worse by Trump’s 2017 changes that cut corporate levies, according to the Treasury report. The report points to research showing corporations put more of their savings from the Trump tax cuts into share buybacks and dividend distributions than into new investments.Profitable companies would no longer be able to use tax breaks to completely eliminate their federal tax bills and would have to pay at least 15% on the profits reported on their financial statements, known as book income.That levy would apply to corporations earning at least $2 billion, an increase from a $100 million threshold included in Biden’s campaign tax plan. About 180 companies have reported income at those levels in recent years and about 45 of those firms would have paid the minimum tax if Biden’s plan were in effect, the report said.The average company facing the tax would have an increased minimum tax liability of about $300 million a year, the Treasury said.Tech GiantsApple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Intel Corp. all had tens of billions in pre-tax income over the trailing 12 months with effective tax rates in the mid-teens, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. also were big earners in that period, with effective tax rates of about 22% to 23%, according to Bloomberg data.Biden’s plan also calls to repeal central elements of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax overhaul, including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or “BEAT.” The measure, which is meant to punish companies that move profits offshore, has been criticized for taxing some non-abusive transfers while missing tax-avoidance strategies.The Treasury said it plans to replace the BEAT with the “SHIELD,” an acronym for stopping harmful inversions and ending low-tax developments. That would block companies from deducting payments made to their affiliates in countries with tax rates lower than the 21% rate on offshore profits. The plan would also include additional penalties for companies that try to move their headquarters to another country to escape the U.S. tax net.Biden’s plan also calls for eliminating all subsidies specifically for oil and gas embedded in the tax code, including deductions for drilling costs. The Treasury Department estimates that would raise about $35 billion in the coming decade.(Updates with affected companies starting in third paragraph. An earlier version corrected the level of corporate-tax revenue in OECD countries.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins: with or without China

    A joint China-World Health Organization (WHO) study into COVID-19 has provided no credible answers about how the pandemic began, and more rigorous investigations are required - with or without Beijing's involvement, a group of international scientists and researchers said on Wednesday. The joint study, released last week, said the likeliest transmission route for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, involved bats and other wildlife in China and southeast Asia. "Their starting point was, let's have as much compromise as is required to get some minimal cooperation from China," said Jamie Metzl, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, who drafted the letter.

  • Serena Williams Gave a Rare Glimpse Into Married Life With Husband Alexis Ohanian

    “Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it.”

  • Higher mortgage rates have borrowing in a slump, but analysts are hopeful

    Mortgage applications keep falling, but a turnaround may be coming.

  • CEO Mary Barra bets GM can grow beyond cars and trucks

    Pam Fletcher wants to change the way General Motors Co makes money. The veteran GM engineer's Global Innovation team is looking for new enterprises to expand the automaker's sources of revenue well beyond vehicle sales and is incubating ventures from commercial delivery services to vehicle insurance, to address future markets worth an estimated $1.3 trillion. On a recent video chat, Fletcher counted silently before answering how many ventures her team is shepherding.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – New Supply Worries May Be Capping Gains Ahead of EIA Report

    The big concern for traders is whether the improving global economy will generate enough demand to offset the possibility of additional supply.

  • Exxon explores sale of elastic polymer business: sources

    Exxon Mobil Corp is exploring a sale of its Advanced Elastomer Systems (AES) division, potentially valuing the elastic polymer maker at around $800 million including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. Its shares are up around 37% year-to-date on investor expectations that the company will benefit from a recovery in energy prices. Exxon has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to solicit interest in AES from potential buyers, including private equity firms, the sources said.

  • A debt-laden Indian realtor with a Trump connection is all set for an IPO

    Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, will launch its IPO on BSE and the National Stock Exchange on April 7.

  • China’s Epic Battle With Capital Flows Is More Intense Than Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- In 2020, China’s efforts to lure foreign funds into its borders finally paid off. Investors from New York to London clamored for its stocks and bonds, cementing the nation’s position on the global stage.Against the wreckage of the global economy and with unprecedented stimulus unleashed by central banks, China’s resilience to the coronavirus and its higher-yielding assets looked attractive. The result was a 62% increase in overseas holdings of local stocks from a year earlier to 3.4 trillion yuan ($520 billion), a 47% fillip for the bond market to 3.3 trillion yuan, and the Chinese currency’s best quarter in more than a decade. Foreign investors bought another net $53.5 billion worth of Chinese debt in January and February this year, according to Gavekal Dragonomics.But that influx -- and influence -- is now creating a headache for the Communist Party. China has long been paranoid about the risks posed by capital flows, especially after a messy currency devaluation in 2015, which is why authorities maintain strict controls on money entering and leaving the country. The scale of the inflows places the country at risk of asset bubbles, which would burst were that money to start pouring out.“The moment this demand becomes too big to manage and starts to pressure financial stability -- or create a threat or risk to financial stability -- it will be curbed,” said Paola Subacchi, professor of International Economics at the University of London’s Queen Mary Global Policy Institute and author of ‘The People’s Money: How China Is Building a Global Currency.’Foreign presence in modern China’s capital markets has never been so great: Beijing has in recent years carved out channels to let funds in, opening stock and bond trading links via Hong Kong and pushing for the inclusion of yuan-denominated assets in major global benchmarks. The overarching goal was to help make markets more efficient and powerful. Institutions such as pension funds would provide stability to a stock market reliant on speculators, while boosting liquidity in a moribund sovereign bond market.Global pandemic stimulus has in some ways made China a victim of its own success. This was illustrated by a November report compiled by the Asian Consultative Council of the Bank for International Settlements, which looked at the impact of capital flows. The People’s Bank of China, one of 12 central banks in the working group, noted that “sharp exchange rate fluctuations and large capital flows would threaten financial stability and have negative real economic consequences.”After last year’s vast inflows, those concerns are now starting to resonate in China’s onshore markets. Expectations of strong growth in the U.S. economy have begun driving Treasury yields higher, narrowing the premium offered by Chinese debt by about 1 percentage point since a record in November. They’re also buoying the dollar and punishing the yuan, which in March weakened about 1.3%. The CSI 300 Index of stocks has fallen more than 10% from this year’s high. The risk of a comeuppance is building.“Outflows are always an important worry,” said David Qu, an economist at Bloomberg Economics. “Authorities may also be worried that inflows, particularly hot money, may become outflows once market conditions change.”Official comments have only grown louder in recent months. In a March 20 speech, top securities regulator Yi Huiman said large flows of “hot money” into China must be strictly controlled. In unusually blunt comments in early March, banking regulator Guo Shuqing said he was “very worried” that asset bubbles in overseas markets would burst soon, posing a risk to the global economy. Li Daokui, a former central bank adviser, blamed the potential for instability on U.S. pandemic relief.To manage and counterbalance the inflows, China has steadily granted an additional quota for onshore funds to invest in securities overseas, in March boosting it to $135 billion -- the highest ever. Other measures include encouraging mutual funds to invest in Hong Kong stocks, which led to record flows into the city in January, and asking financial institutions to limit the amount of offshore financing. Hong Kong in December said it was discussing plans to allow mainland investors to trade bonds in the city, which would also encourage outflows.But those steps are incremental, showing policy makers are wary of going too far the other way. China may struggle to open its financial borders without in some way being at the mercy of Federal Reserve actions, like other emerging economies. The U.S.’s easy monetary policy in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis fueled bubbles in countries from Indonesia to Thailand, which burst when the Fed prepared to raise interest rates.The Fed responded to the pandemic with similar policies to those of 2008 but far faster -- and further. Its balance sheet is now near $7.7 trillion, compared to $4 trillion early last year and the previous peak of $4.5 trillion in 2015. That’s equivalent to about 36% of the country’s gross domestic output, a record.There are few economies that can absorb that kind of money. China’s $10.9 trillion equity market and $18 trillion bond market make the country an obvious target.“China is going to be a very attractive place for capital,” said Wen-Wen Lindroth, lead cross-asset strategist for Fidelity International. “The long term growth rate – the gap they have with income – versus developed markets means they have lot more scope to develop,” she said.The question now is how China deals with this issue, which will become even more pressing as the weighting of yuan assets in global benchmarks increases, drawing in billions of extra dollars. Allowing more outflows will reduce the risk of bubbles, but increases the potential for money to flood out too quickly -- as the country witnessed in the wake of the 2015 currency devaluation.“China has long been very careful about opening its capital account, and that cautious approach is still the most probable one,” Wei He, China Economist at Gavekal, wrote in a March 31 report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran’s Comeback To Oil Markets Unlikely To Cause Price Crash

    Iran’s possible return to a nuclear deal is unlikely to unleash a tidal wave of crude onto the markets as the country has been flouting U.S. sanctions and managed to keep its main customer well-supplied