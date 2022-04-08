U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.75
    +11.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,613.00
    +123.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,563.00
    +27.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.10
    +6.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.91
    +0.88 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.40
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0864
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.36
    -0.74 (-3.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3027
    -0.0050 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.1700
    +0.2000 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,353.06
    -462.98 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.42
    +6.76 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,630.51
    +78.70 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Facedrive Announces Closing of Fully-Subscribed $17.5M Private Placement of Units

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FDVRF
  • FD

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Facedrive Inc. ("Facedrive" or the "Company") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") on a fully-subscribed basis. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 29,661,016 units (the "Units"), at a subscription price of $0.59 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $17.5 million. As previously announced, each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.73 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months. As announced on March 28, 2022, the Company decided to upsize the Private Placement from $15 million to $17.5 million as a result of strong investor interest and expected oversubscription, which ended up materializing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Units for general business development activities and general working capital purposes. Specifically, the Company expects the Private Placement to help fuel the next stages of its growth plan, including further expansion of Steer EV (its electric vehicle subscription platform) and general operations, as well as a sustained build-out of its technology core as a unified ESG platform based on on-demand and subscription-based offerings.

"We are very excited to announce the closing of this private placement, as we enter a new chapter of sustainable growth. We see continued investor interest, evidenced by the oversubscribed nature of this financing, as a strong validator of the market's confidence in our vision, mission and strategy. Having achieved many crucial operational milestones and our level of maturity, we are now – more than ever – laser-focused on accelerated year-over-year revenue and market share growth," said Suman Pushparajah, CEO of Facedrive.

The Private Placement includes a subscription from a certain insider of the Company and therefore, is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Full details of this transaction will be available on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) at: www.sedi.ca. The Private Placement is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the Private Placement, nor the consideration paid, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. No additional insiders or related parties of the Company participated in the Private Placement and no new insiders or control persons were created in connection with the closing of the Private Placement.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, a certain arm's-length finder received $47,495 as a cash finder's commission.

Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day, expiring on August 8, 2022. The Private Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem offering socially responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive's vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of services that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business. Facedrive's service offerings include: its (i) eco-friendly rideshare business, Facedrive Rideshare; (ii) food delivery service, Facedrive Foods; (iii) electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business, Steer; (iv) contact-tracing and connected health technology services, Facedrive Health; (v) e-commerce platform, Facedrive Marketplace; and (vi) e-social platform, Facedrive Social.

Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise typically created from sustainably sourced materials and linked to social causes. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers' doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world through its HiQ and other e-socialization platforms that invite users to interact based on common interests and by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing. Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.

For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com.

Facedrive Inc.
100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400, Scarborough, ON , Canada M1H 3E3
www.facedrive.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information, including with respect to Facedrive's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions (including, without limitation, in regards to future revenue and market share), and the use of proceeds from the Private Placement. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including as a result of a change in the trading price of the Shares and the TSXV not providing its final approval for the Private Placement. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in Facedrive's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (filed on SEDAR on April 30, 2021) and its interim MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on November 29, 2021) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Facedrive Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/08/c4568.html

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns

    The macro-economic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, BofA strategists warned in a weekly research note. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled it will likely start culling assets from its $9 trillion balance sheet at its meeting in early May and will do so at nearly twice the pace it did in its previous "quantitative tightening" exercise as it confronts inflation running at a four-decade high. In terms of notable weekly flows, BofA said emerging market equity funds enjoyed the biggest inflow in ten weeks at $5.3 billion in the week to Wednesday while emerging market debt vehicles attracted $2.2 billion, their best week since September.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    It can be a growth stock or a value stock. One is a pharmaceutical company making one of the world's most in-demand products today. Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) earnings took off, thanks to its coronavirus vaccine.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc...

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • What You Need To Know About GameStop Corp.'s (NYSE:GME) Investor Composition

    The big shareholder groups in GameStop Corp. ( NYSE:GME ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company...

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks may be boring compared to high-flying technology stocks, but boring can be good in a market that has been so wild and unpredictable lately. One of the best places to look for good dividend stocks is the financial sector, for a few reasons. Here are three cheap dividend stocks to provide some ballast to your portfolio.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Su

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • Russia Unexpectedly Slashes Rates as Focus Pivots to Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rate the most in nearly two decades, offering relief to the recession-bound economy in a sign of confidence it can start to reverse some of the steep monetary tightening delivered after the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackDHL Jet Skids Off Run

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Oppenheimer Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    As the second quarter of 2022 gets into full swing, investors have to navigate through several contradictory currents. Inflation remains stubbornly high, and with the Russo-Ukraine war and renewed Chinese lockdowns, it will get no help on the supply chain front. But March’s jobs numbers were encouraging, indicating that employment has almost returned to its pre-pandemic levels. And the Federal Reserve has begun its policy switch, from easy money to an anti-inflationary tightening stance. Writing

  • The most bullish story in the stock market right now: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 8, 2022.