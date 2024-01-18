Faces Eyewear leaves City Center Plaza for new Grand Chute location: The Buzz

Faces Eyewear will open its new, permanent location in Grand Chute on Feb. 1, according to an owner.

GRAND CHUTE — Faces Eyewear will move out of City Center Plaza in downtown Appleton and into a new Grand Chute location in the coming weeks.

The business already relocated from its original space inside City Center Plaza to a temporary store across the hall in November, "due to construction progressing in the building," according to Dan Sullivan, one of the owners and opticians at Faces Eyewear.

The last day for the temporary spot is Jan. 24, Sullivan said. Faces Eyewear will then close from Jan. 25 through Jan. 31, as it moves to its new, permanent location at 4155 N. Galaxy Drive, Suite 101, in Grand Chute, just north of Meijer and Interstate 41. It is set to open Feb. 1, he said.

Faces Eyewear has been located in City Center Plaza since it opened in 1996, Sullivan said. It joins a list of other local businesses that have relocated as developers move forward with plans for the Fox Commons project.

"Aside from housing for Lawrence University students and two health clinics, we didn't see a clear vision for what the new Fox Commons was to become," Sullivan told The Post-Crescent Monday. "We were hoping for a more retail-oriented concept."

Sullivan added, "With the increase in rent and challenges to build out a suitable space, we decided to look for a location that offered free, convenient parking and easier access."

Faces Eyewear's new store will be located in the same building as North End Apartments, which opened in September and has 77 residential units and 10,000 square feet of retail space. In late December, Jack Klister told The Post-Crescent that FORE Development was excited to welcome Faces Eyewear.

"We’re working with some other businesses for the retail/office space and hope to have some additional news to share very soon," Klister said.

Sullivan co-owns Faces Eyewear with fellow optician Wayne Kozlowski. The business has two full-time employees and an optometrist, Dr. Louise Marquardt, who will resume providing comprehensive eye exams at the new location, according to Sullivan.

