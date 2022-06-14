U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,741.31
    -8.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,359.70
    -157.04 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,840.14
    +30.91 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.80
    -2.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.77
    +1.84 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -19.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.35 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4410
    +0.0750 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    -0.0141 (-1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9510
    +0.5450 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,679.38
    -623.84 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.65
    +14.40 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Facial Aesthetics Market: USD 1.45 billion Growth from 2020 to 2025 | High Competition in the Market due to the Presence of Region-specific Vendors| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The human skin begins to sag due to loss of volume in the soft tissue, fat, and bone with age. To plump up the tissues and restore the collagen lost due to aging, facial aesthetic products are injected under the skin or lips. Thus, facial aesthetics help in improving the aesthetic appeal of the face.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Facial Aesthetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Facial Aesthetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio estimates that the facial aesthetics market size will grow by USD 1.45 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Threat of Substitutes

The threat of substitutes is high. This is because customers prefer alternatives, such as facial creams, acupuncture, face patches, vitamins, and face exercises, due to their low cost. Hence, the threat of substitutes is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

The Report offers information on all the Porter's Five Forces. Buy Now to gain insights that will help you improve your business.

Vendor Landscape

The facial aesthetics market is becoming highly competitive. This is attributed to factors such as the presence of region-specific vendors operating in the market. In addition, the market is witnessing consolidation, as major players are acquiring smaller vendors. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include AbbVie Inc., Adoderm GmbH, Alma Lasers GmbH, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Contura Ltd.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now 

Market Segmentation

The facial aesthetics market has been segmented by product into botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, and others. Among these, botulinum toxin will account for the highest market growth. These advertisements have a stronger audio-visual effect, which gives viewers a positive product impression. It is an effective non-surgical anti-wrinkle procedure, which is increasing its demand. Botulinum toxin is used for treating chronic wrinkles on the forehead, eyelids, and lips.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries in the region. According to the centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the elderly population of the US will account for roughly 20% of the total population. Many people from this group opt for facial aesthetic products to remove wrinkles.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Trends

The increase in cosmetic treatment among consumers is driving the facial aesthetics market growth. The adoption of facial aesthetics products is high in countries such as Brazil, the US, and Venezuela owing to high awareness, a rise in the marketing of these procedures, and increased media coverage. The demand for these procedures is high due to their non-invasive nature and faster recovery period.

The growing demand for facial aesthetics from men is a key trend in the market. Men are also showing interest in certain cosmetic procedures such as botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, chemical peel, and microdermabrasion. The perception among men regarding the importance of these procedures is changing, which is supporting the market growth.

Apart from the growing demand for facial aesthetics from men, many other trends are also shaping the future of the market. View PDF Sample Report to learn about these trends

Similar Reports

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Facial Aesthetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.14

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, France, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Adoderm GmbH, Alma Lasers GmbH, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Contura Ltd., Galderma SA, Ipsen Pharma SA, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Teoxane SA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Botulinum toxin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Dermal fillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 Adoderm GmbH

  • 10.5 Alma Lasers GmbH

  • 10.6 Anika Therapeutics Inc.

  • 10.7 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • 10.8 Contura Ltd.

  • 10.9 Galderma SA

  • 10.10 Ipsen Pharma SA

  • 10.11 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • 10.12 Teoxane SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facial-aesthetics-market-usd-1-45-billion-growth-from-2020-to-2025--high-competition-in-the-market-due-to-the-presence-of-region-specific-vendors-technavio-301566662.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • This Lesser-Known Refiner Has More Upside in the Pipeline

    PBF Energy is an energy name that is new to me but was just raised to an "overweight" fundamental rating by a major sell-side firm. The New Jersey-based company is a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oils, lubricants, petrochemical feedstocks, and other petroleum products. PBF also has a refinery in my new home state of Delaware so it caught my attention.

  • Charting a Technical Course for Valero Energy

    Valero Energy is an oil and gas refining and marketing company that was just rated a new "market perform" with a $155 price target by a Canadian sell-side firm. You probably have passed one of the approximate 7,000 gas stations Valero supplies. In this daily bar chart of VLO, below, we can see that prices made a base from at least June to January before launching an uptrend.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupVolatility Grips Stocks as Traders Brace for Fed: Markets WrapBitcoin Turns Lower Again as Celsius Weighs

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Gas prices are so high they’re making governments suspicious

    In Germany and the UK, fuel companies are facing new government inquiries to determine if high fuel prices are the result of anti-competitive practices.

  • Raytheon's Collins Aerospace unveils latest piece of $45M expansion at Monroe campus

    Collins Aerospace has opened a new additive manufacturing center and expansion of its maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities at the company's Monroe campus. The company has completed $45 million worth of expansions there in recent years.

  • Aluminum Deals on Hold Show Growing Concerns Over Price Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Annual US aluminum sales contract talks are starting later than usual this year as buyers hold off in the hope that further price declines will enable to them to get better terms.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines deemed effective for kids under 5

    The FDA announced that COVID vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna were effective in children under the age of 5, signaling good news for approval.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Did Biden’s Cancellation of the Alaskan Oil & Gas Leases Increase Gas Prices?

    The Biden administration canceled three oil and gas lease sales scheduled in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska in early May as gas prices continued to skyrocket. See: National Gas Prices...

  • Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy

    Workers spend decades saving for retirement, building a nest egg they hope will sustain them when the time comes to retire. But saving your money is just one part of the puzzle that is retirement planning. A financial advisor can … Continue reading → The post Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • Successful startup founders engage with up-and-comers over dinner to ‘turn Orlando’s potential into reality’

    One report found companies are more likely to scale if they’re connected to more experienced entrepreneurs.

  • Amazon's Just Walk Out technology expands to Nashville International Airport

    Nashville International Airport's Hudson Nonstop concession shop is the latest location to add Amazon.com Inc. "Just Walk Out" technology, which allows customers to bypass checkout when purchasing items. Shoppers swipe a credit card or wave their palm above an Amazon One device when they enter, and leave with their items when they're done shopping. Amazon One links a shopper's palm to a payment method. Just Walk Out is also available in Houston's Minute Maid Park, at New York's LaGuardia Airport

  • Venezuelans Open Tech Hub in Icon of Country’s Industrial Past

    (Bloomberg) -- Back when Venezuela was a hub for multinationals, Procter & Gamble’s research and development facility helped develop brands like Pampers and Pantene. Now, two ambitious entrepreneurs think the building can jump start a new kind of innovation for the country: the tech industry. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi Bl

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back

    Crude oil markets have pulled back a bit during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to look for liquidity just below.

  • CVS subsidiary closing plant in Colonie and laying off 70 workers

    The plant is for the company Coram, a CVS Caremark subsidiary that provides home infusion and tube feeding therapy services. CVS Caremark is the prescription benefit management subsidiary of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS). The operation, at 12 Jupiter Lane, is closing on September 18 for economic reasons, according to a notice the company filed with the New York State Department of Labor.

  • Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts entry plan on hold -sources

    A key executive who was leading Tesla's lobbying effort in India has resigned, weeks after the U.S. carmaker put on hold plans to sell electric cars in the South Asian nation, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters. Manuj Khurana, policy and business development executive at Tesla in India, was hired in March 2021 and played a key role in forming a domestic market-entry plan for the U.S. carmaker in the country. He lobbied the Indian government for more than a year to slash the import tax on electric cars to 40% from as high as 100%, a move Tesla said would allow it to test the market with imports from its production hubs like China before investing in a factory.

  • CubicFarms Announces $3.8M HydroGreen Sale in West Texas

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, today announced a 10-machine Automated Vertical Pastures™ sale valued at CAD$3.8 million.

  • Bitcoin falls below $24,000 as experts see ‘Mordor’ ahead, the land of evil from Lord of the Rings. Here’s what they’re looking out for

    Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan says we’re seeing a “giant stress test” on the cryptocurrency market. “By and large, most things are passing the test, but not everything.”