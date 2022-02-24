Facial Erythema Treatment Market Size to grow by USD 106.32 million | Increasing Healthcare Spending Emerges as Key Trend | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market analysis report " Facial Erythema Treatment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 .", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.50% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (topical and oral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Facial Erythema Treatment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The facial erythema treatment market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the launch of new products, product approvals, joint ventures, acquisitions, partnerships, expansion projects, collaborations, and investments to compete in the market. For instance, Bausch Health Companies Inc. offers facial erythema treatment that provides effective treatment for pulsed dye, pulsed KTP, and pulsed Nd YAG lasers, and IPL sources, using large spot sizes to avoid reticulation.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Galderma SA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

LEO Pharma AS

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of erythema treatment market in 2021. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the facial erythema treatment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The regional growth can be attributed for the high prevalence of rosacea will facilitate the facial erythema treatment market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for facial erythema treatment market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The tropical segment held the largest facial erythema treatment market segment in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period mainly due to the increased preference for using topical drugs for the treatment of facial erythema. Various factors leading to facial erythema include sun exposure, extreme temperatures, alcohol consumption, hot drinks, and spicy food, among others. There are several types of facial erythema, with different patterns and color variations like red, purple, or brown. They can be treated with various drugs, which can be administered topically.

Key Market Driver & Challenge:

The strategic initiatives of market players is one of the key drivers supporting the facial erythema treatment market growth. Market players are increasingly engaging in focusing on strategic developments, such as product enhancements and innovations, to extend their product portfolios. For instance, in July 2021, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a dermatology company that develops generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, announced that the FDA had approved its first proprietary drug product, TWYNEO. In addition, the increased healthcare spending worldwide is another factor supporting the facial erythema treatment market growth.

However, the side effects associated with facial erythema treatment drugs is one of the factors hindering the facial erythema treatment market growth. Many side effects of oxymetazoline have been reported. These include application site dermatitis, pain, paresthesia, and pruritus. It can also lead to the worsening of facial inflammatory lesions of rosacea. These factors will limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

Facial Erythema Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 106.32 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, LEO Pharma AS, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

