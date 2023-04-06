Facial implants market size to grow by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by increasing demand for cosmetic treatments - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global facial implants market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for cosmetic treatments. People are becoming more focused on their personal appearance. The spending on aesthetic products, such as facial implants, is increasing, as they are perceived to enhance a person's physical appearance. This trend is evident in countries such as the US, Venezuela, and Brazil and is also expanding across other countries, with increased awareness via social media platforms, marketing of surgical procedures using facial implants, and increased media coverage. All these factors are driving the growth of the global facial implants market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Facial Implants Market 2022-2026

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Global Facial Implants Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (hospitals and clinics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market growth in the hospital segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing need for essential medical support among the general population has encouraged hospitals to expand their services related to aesthetic care. This is increasing the procurement of aesthetic care products such as facial implants. In addition, the availability of reimbursement options and the increasing tie-ups and collaborations between hospitals and vendors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global facial implants market.

Story continues

North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rising incidences of road accidents have increased the number of surgeries requiring facial implants. In addition, the rise in disposable income among consumers has made people more beauty conscious. These factors are driving the growth of the facial implants market in North America.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2022 to 2026 - Download a Sample Report

Global Facial Implants Market – Vendor Analysis

The global facial implants market is fragmented, with the presence of many vendors. The market comprises several regional and foreign players with small shares. International vendors are expanding their presence in fast-developing APAC countries such as India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia due to growing consumer spending capacity and improving economic conditions. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Acumed LLC - The company offers facial implants that include craniomaxillofacial, icon facial plating system, CFX craniomaxillofacial fixation system, and orthognathic systems.

EPPLEY PLASTIC SURGERY

Groupe SEBBIN SAS - The company offers facial implants that include high-quality silicone implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries such as gluteal implants, skin expanders, and facial implants.

Hanson Medical Inc – The company offers facial implants that include chin implants, malar implants, and nasal implants.

Implantech Associates Inc. – The company offers facial implants that include silicone facial implants such as silicone chin, mandibular, midfacial, and nasal implants.

Johnson and Johnson

KLS Martin Group

Materialise NV

Matrix Surgical USA

Medartis Holding AG

Poriferous

Silimed

Stryker Corp.

Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products.

Tampa Surgical Arts.

Xiloc Medical B.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

Global Facial Implants Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The growth in cosmetic surgery tourism is identified as the key trend in the market. Governments worldwide are encouraging cosmetic surgery tourism through various initiatives. This has allowed people to look for treatment options such as facelifts and rhinoplasty all over the world, based on quality, cost, and downtime of the procedure. In countries such as India, rhinoplasty costs less than USD 2500, which is nearly three times cheaper than the cost in the US. The availability of such low-cost options has led to the growth of cosmetic surgery tourism in countries such as Costa Rica, Mexico, Singapore, India, Taiwan, Israel, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

Disregarding pre-operative considerations will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. Most patients are misinformed about the facial implant procedure. They tend to access incorrect information regarding the success rates and the end results of the procedure. Besides, cosmetic surgeries are not considered for rebates from medical insurance policies. This creates a heavy burden on patients' wallets. Moreover, if the patient is a smoker, he/she must give up the habit of smoking, as it puts them at risk of various complications. Smoking reduces the ability to recover fully and increases the chances of infection in open wounds. Thus, it is imperative for patients to consider pre-operative care and conditions to avoid any side effects and cost burden. Such challenges will restrict the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this facial implants market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the facial implants market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the facial implants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the facial implants market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of facial implants market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The facial care products market is projected to increase by USD 32.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by product (creams and moisturizers, cleansers, sunscreen and sun protection products, facial wipes, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The facial serum market size is expected to increase by USD 261.38 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96%. The market is segmented by product (eye serum, blemish and acne treatment serums, face sunscreen serums, face moisturizing serums, and facial self-tanning serums), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Facial Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acumed LLC, EPPLEY PLASTIC SURGERY, Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Hanson Medical Inc, Implantech Associates Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KLS Martin Group, Materialise NV, Matrix Surgical USA, Medartis Holding AG, Poriferous, Silimed, Stryker Corp., Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products., Tampa Surgical Arts., Xiloc Medical B.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acumed LLC

10.4 Groupe SEBBIN SAS

10.5 Hanson Medical Inc

10.6 Implantech Associates Inc.

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

10.8 KLS Martin Group

10.9 Medartis Holding AG

10.10 Stryker Corp.

10.11 Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products.

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Facial Implants Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facial-implants-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-43-billion-from-2021-to-2026-growth-driven-by-increasing-demand-for-cosmetic-treatments---technavio-301789676.html

SOURCE Technavio