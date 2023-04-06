Facial implants market size to grow by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by increasing demand for cosmetic treatments - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global facial implants market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for cosmetic treatments. People are becoming more focused on their personal appearance. The spending on aesthetic products, such as facial implants, is increasing, as they are perceived to enhance a person's physical appearance. This trend is evident in countries such as the US, Venezuela, and Brazil and is also expanding across other countries, with increased awareness via social media platforms, marketing of surgical procedures using facial implants, and increased media coverage. All these factors are driving the growth of the global facial implants market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report
Global Facial Implants Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (hospitals and clinics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
The market growth in the hospital segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing need for essential medical support among the general population has encouraged hospitals to expand their services related to aesthetic care. This is increasing the procurement of aesthetic care products such as facial implants. In addition, the availability of reimbursement options and the increasing tie-ups and collaborations between hospitals and vendors are driving the growth of the segment.
Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global facial implants market.
North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rising incidences of road accidents have increased the number of surgeries requiring facial implants. In addition, the rise in disposable income among consumers has made people more beauty conscious. These factors are driving the growth of the facial implants market in North America.
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2022 to 2026 - Download a Sample Report
Global Facial Implants Market – Vendor Analysis
The global facial implants market is fragmented, with the presence of many vendors. The market comprises several regional and foreign players with small shares. International vendors are expanding their presence in fast-developing APAC countries such as India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia due to growing consumer spending capacity and improving economic conditions. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
Acumed LLC - The company offers facial implants that include craniomaxillofacial, icon facial plating system, CFX craniomaxillofacial fixation system, and orthognathic systems.
EPPLEY PLASTIC SURGERY
Groupe SEBBIN SAS - The company offers facial implants that include high-quality silicone implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries such as gluteal implants, skin expanders, and facial implants.
Hanson Medical Inc – The company offers facial implants that include chin implants, malar implants, and nasal implants.
Implantech Associates Inc. – The company offers facial implants that include silicone facial implants such as silicone chin, mandibular, midfacial, and nasal implants.
Johnson and Johnson
KLS Martin Group
Materialise NV
Matrix Surgical USA
Medartis Holding AG
Poriferous
Silimed
Stryker Corp.
Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products.
Tampa Surgical Arts.
Xiloc Medical B.V.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.
Global Facial Implants Market – Market Dynamics
Key Trends –
The growth in cosmetic surgery tourism is identified as the key trend in the market. Governments worldwide are encouraging cosmetic surgery tourism through various initiatives. This has allowed people to look for treatment options such as facelifts and rhinoplasty all over the world, based on quality, cost, and downtime of the procedure. In countries such as India, rhinoplasty costs less than USD 2500, which is nearly three times cheaper than the cost in the US. The availability of such low-cost options has led to the growth of cosmetic surgery tourism in countries such as Costa Rica, Mexico, Singapore, India, Taiwan, Israel, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges –
Disregarding pre-operative considerations will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. Most patients are misinformed about the facial implant procedure. They tend to access incorrect information regarding the success rates and the end results of the procedure. Besides, cosmetic surgeries are not considered for rebates from medical insurance policies. This creates a heavy burden on patients' wallets. Moreover, if the patient is a smoker, he/she must give up the habit of smoking, as it puts them at risk of various complications. Smoking reduces the ability to recover fully and increases the chances of infection in open wounds. Thus, it is imperative for patients to consider pre-operative care and conditions to avoid any side effects and cost burden. Such challenges will restrict the growth of the market.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this facial implants market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the facial implants market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the facial implants market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the facial implants market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of facial implants market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The facial care products market is projected to increase by USD 32.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by product (creams and moisturizers, cleansers, sunscreen and sun protection products, facial wipes, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The facial serum market size is expected to increase by USD 261.38 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96%. The market is segmented by product (eye serum, blemish and acne treatment serums, face sunscreen serums, face moisturizing serums, and facial self-tanning serums), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Facial Implants Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.43 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
6.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Acumed LLC, EPPLEY PLASTIC SURGERY, Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Hanson Medical Inc, Implantech Associates Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KLS Martin Group, Materialise NV, Matrix Surgical USA, Medartis Holding AG, Poriferous, Silimed, Stryker Corp., Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products., Tampa Surgical Arts., Xiloc Medical B.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Acumed LLC
10.4 Groupe SEBBIN SAS
10.5 Hanson Medical Inc
10.6 Implantech Associates Inc.
10.7 Johnson and Johnson
10.8 KLS Martin Group
10.9 Medartis Holding AG
10.10 Stryker Corp.
10.11 Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products.
10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facial-implants-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-43-billion-from-2021-to-2026-growth-driven-by-increasing-demand-for-cosmetic-treatments---technavio-301789676.html
SOURCE Technavio