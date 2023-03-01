Facial Injectable Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $23.55 Billion by 2027 at a 15.46% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facial Injectable Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The facial injectable market was evaluated at US$8.606 billion in the year 2020, growing at a CAGR of 15.46% reaching the market size of US$23.549 billion by the year 2027.



Products about facial injectables also referred to as dermal fillers, are intended to reconstruct and bioengineer facial features for facial rejuvenation to rectify wrinkles caused due to the loss of subcutaneous fat over the face that is experienced by individuals as they grow old. The products are necessary for treating early signs of ageing or complementing facial rejuvenation surgery.

Additionally, the growing consciousness about appearance, along with the increasing pool of the geriatric population, is the primary driver estimated to catapult the facial injectable market to new heights during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing shift towards minimally invasive procedures and continuous development in glacial rejuvenation is expected to augment the growth of the same market further.



Additionally, the rising awareness regarding the accessibility of various products and procedures, which has stemmed due to the increasing number of players entering the facial injectables space across the globe, will aid the market growth.



Further, the individualistic value-driven rationale has superseded the generic mob mentality of yesteryears which incentivizes today's consumers to look for products that are more oriented to themselves.



Moreover, this interest has also fueled investments in various research studies like that of DREAM (Dysport Real-world Evaluation and Measured satisfaction study) carried out by Galderma, after which, in May 2020, it announced that 95% of patients treated with Dysport achieved high levels of satisfaction with two treatments per year, and 97% of patients believed the result of the treatment looked natural.

In the same year, HUONS announced that the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety had given it the approval to conduct phase 2 clinical trials for Liztox, its independently developed botulinum toxin (BTX) product launched in June 2019, for treating square jaws. Moreover, from the perspective of increasing market reach, in 2020, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company pioneering innovations in neuromodulators for aesthetic and therapeutic indications, announced the signing of a U.S. distribution agreement with TEOXANE SA.

The Resilient Hyaluronic Acid technology from the Swiss company will be exclusively commercialized by Revance under the terms of this agreement. The RHA series of fillers from TEOXANE includes lidocaine-containing RHA 2, RHA 3, and RHA 4 formulations that have received FDA approval. The RHA line was designed using a patented crosslinking method that preserves the hyaluronic acid network to correct moderate-to-severe dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, optimizing strength, stretch, and tissue integration. It provides physicians with a broad range of uniquely designed gels for individualized treatment of the face.



Further, due to the upward trend, there has been a new development in the aesthetics armlet, particularly that of the Facial Injectable market. For instance, Galderma announced that "Restylane Kysse" - its lip filler lip augmentation product, received FDA. Again, Revance Therapeutics, Inc recently announced that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA Injection (DAXI), which is its next-generation neuro modular product aimed at treating moderate to severe frown lines, has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In 2019 The HydraFacialT Company announced that it had entered into a partnership with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, the largest dermatology practice in the United States.



Additionally, Juvederm VOLUMA XC, a hyaluronic acid gel dermal filler, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use with a TSK STERiGLIDETM cannula for cheek augmentation to treat age-related volume deficit in the mid-face in people over the age of 21. Thus, from those mentioned above, it is evident that the facial injectable market is expected to witness a significant rise during the forecast period. Nevertheless, certain adverse effects, viz. allergic reactions, nausea, skin rash, as well as neck and back pain, are expected to deter the growth. Further regularity issues about botulinum toxin type A are also expected to pose a hindrance to market growth during the forthcoming years.



Recent Developments and expansions

Sinclair Pharma offered Galderma SA distribution partnership rights for Sculptra a poly-I-Iatic acid injectable in February 2020, with a focus on Europe.

One of the major players, Allergan, started a TV advertising campaign for their brand, Botox Cosmetics, targeted at millennials in 2019. The American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery reports that among those aged 22 to 37, the target market for the company's new product, Botox injections has climbed by 22% over the previous five years.

FDA authorization for JUVEDERM VOLUMA XC for the enhancement of the chin region in people over the age of 21 was granted to Allergan Aesthetics in June 2020, a division of AbbVie Inc.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Botulinum Toxin

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid

Particle & Polymer Fillers (PPF)

Calcium Hydroxyapatite

Poly-l-Lactic Acid

Polymethylmethacrylate

By Application

Aesthetics

Therapeutics

By End-Users

Dermatology & Beauty Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Companies Mentioned

Allergan (AbbVie Inc)

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited

Galderma

Ispen Biopharmaceuticals Inc

Merz Pharma

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Sanofi

Sinclair Pharma

Suneva Medical

