Facial Injectable Market Size Worth USD 86084.94 Million by 2030 at 26.26% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Facial Injectable Market Information by Type, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Facial Injectable Market to achieve a valuation of USD 86084.94 Million by 2030 and garner a growth rate of 26.26% between 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

Facial injectables assist in the rejuvenation of the facial skin by raising scar depressions, enhancing the lips, and reducing wrinkles. There are a variety of products available in the worldwide market, some of which are collagen fillers, hyaluronic acid fillers, as well as synthetic fillers, including calcium hydroxylapatite. Injectable products, like hyaluronic acid, enhances skin hydration, elevate the health of the skin, and protect it from UV damage with relatively low side effects.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 86084.94 Million CAGR 26.26% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rise in adoption of Non-invasive aesthetic procedure drives the market Environmental pollution and various lifestyle choices cause skin damage

Facial Injectable Market Competitive Landscape:

Eisai Co. Ltd

Antares Pharma

AstraZeneca

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Mylan N. V.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc



Facial Injectable Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

Consumers increasingly focusing on their physical appearance has been a key reason for the robust demand for facial injectables over the years. Heightened awareness with regard to minimally invasive procedures owing to numerous beauty campaigns that are organized by renowned brands will also benefit the market. The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact has been brutal, but in turn, it has raised the time period being spent on audio and video calls. Called the ‘Zoom Boom’, many adults are now more inclined towards their appearance. This has ultimately fostered the need for cosmetic surgeries, with the highest demand noted by Botox in the market.

People are progressively opting for cosmetic surgeries due to the provision of faster recovery without visiting the hospital. Also, the huge number of affluent players such as Sinclair Pharma, Allergan, and Galderma offers a comprehensive range of facial injectables that treat a wide range of skin conditions such as pigmentation, and wrinkles, scars, plumping of lips, which will enhance the market demand as well.

Other favorable factors can be the rising social media influence, high effectiveness of facial injectables, and the surging approvals by regulatory authorities.

Market Restraints:

Low awareness levels regarding different cosmetic treatments and the poor economic standards of a few developing countries could challenge the worldwide market in the long run. Also, poor healthcare infrastructure in a few underdeveloped countries can have a detrimental effect on the global market.

Facial Injectable Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s significant impact has led to numerous severe repercussions on people’s health status across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other conditions. These factors will most likely be unfavorable for the facial injectable market in the years to come.

Facial Injectable Market Segmentation



By Type

Botulinum Toxin, Polymers and Particles, Collagen, and Hyaluronic Acid are the key types of facial injectables considered in the report.

The botulinum toxin segment heads the worldwide market and will be the top revenue generator even in the years to come. Middle-aged women are making a huge demand for fillers as well as injectables such as Botox, for reversing the signs of aging. The Hyaluronic Acid (HA) segment, on the other hand, will experience the fastest growth in the ensuing years. HA is popular for its ability to retain the skin’s moisture, which enhances the health of the skin. It has a moisture-binding property that elevates and maintains the moisture of the skin, which is responsible for its plumpness.

By Application

Face Lift, Lip Treatments, and Facial Line Correction treatments are the major applications of facial injectables.

The demand for facial injectables has surged notably for carrying out facelifts, especially among the female population with a particular interest in grooming.

By End-User

Hospitals, Spa & Beauty clinics and Specialty Clinics are the top end-users in the worldwide industry.

The soaring number of specialty clinics, especially in developing countries, equipped with some of the most innovative technologies and products will mean considerable growth of the segment in the years to come.

Facial Injectable Market Regional Insights

North America is at the top of its game and should perform even better in the approaching years, thanks to the mounting awareness with regard to different healthcare issues and the need to bring down total expenditure. The North American market accounts for a total of 41% and will touch a whopping USD 17,401.8 million while recording a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The remarkable expansion rate of the biotechnology sector, surge in diabetes and cancer cases, and the well-established health sector will ensure that the region remains at the top in the worldwide market. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reveals that the use of cosmetic surgery products from 2000 to 2020 has more than doubled while the adoption of Botox injections rose by a whopping 845%. In view of these factors, North America will remain a major revenue generator in the facial injectables market in the next several years.

Europe is touted to be the second biggest facial injectables market owing to the constant focus on extensive research and development in the healthcare industry and the surging funding for the same.

