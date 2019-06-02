What is facial recognition technology, and why is it so controversial?

Facial recognition technology is becoming more prevalent in our daily lives, but there are serious concerns about how it's used and where. (Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Facial recognition technology is becoming an increasingly regular part of our everyday lives. Systems that can quickly match your photos to your identity are quickly spreading out across the world, potentially affecting how you use your smartphone, check in at airports, or even shop.

But as the technology becomes more ubiquitous, civil rights groups and officials from local, state, and federal governments are raising serious questions about how and when it should be used, and who owns the photos taken of you.

More recently, some Amazon (AMZN) investors called on the company to halt the sale of its own facial recognition tech to law enforcement organizations and governments. Amazon’s shareholders rejected the proposal. And last month, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in the House Committee on Oversight and Reform expressed concerns about the technology and whether its use violates citizens’ rights.

But facial recognition can seem opaque to many people. And while systems are being used in stores, airports, and by police, activists and lawmakers worry that the technology could lead to wrongful arrests and other civil rights issues.

What is facial recognition?

Facial recognition technology, a form of computer vision, allows a piece of software to scan an image or live video for a person’s face and then match it with a similar, previously taken image or video of that same person.

With facial recognition technology, algorithms are fed thousands of images of individuals to “teach” them how faces normally look. To find a single person using such systems, an operator uploads a photo of whoever they are trying to identify, the computer then looks at the person’s facial landmarks, such as the distance between their eyes, and other features, and compares that against the other images in its stockpile.

In some instances, when it finds a similar individual, the software will provide a percentage indicating how close of a match the provided image is to the images in its stockpile.

Where is it used?

Facial recognition technology has a multitude of applications. Businesses can use it to scan employees, as a more secure alternative to keycards, which can be passed from person to person.

Retailers might use it to scan customers against collections of known shoplifters to prevent theft. Meanwhile, U.S. airports currently use facial recognition technology to scan departing travellers so authorities know who’s leaving the country or even check you into your flight. And social media sites use it to suggest tags for people in photos you upload.

Not all forms of facial recognition technology are the same, though. Smartphone makers are increasingly including the tech as a feature in their devices, but only to identify you, the user.

Apple’s (AAPL) Face ID feature on its latest iPhones is designed specifically to recognize your own face. It registers your identity by capturing a depth map of your face using 30,000 infrared dots and a secondary 2D infrared photo. All of that information is then turned into a mathematical representation of your face and saved on your device protected by a secure enclave.

The iPhone's Face ID is far different from the technology used by law enforcement, but still falls under the category of facial recognition. (Image: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More

No pictures of your face are ever used when identifying you to unlock your phone, and none of that information is ever sent out to Apple. The idea is to have a highly secure means to unlock your phone rather than using a fingerprint, which has a greater chance of being spoofed than your face. Apple says Face ID has a 1 in 1 million chance of being tricked, thanks to the depth mapping used in the enrollment process.

Amazon’s own facial recognition technology, called Rekognition, is designed to be able to look at an image of a person, and determine if they are the same person in a separate image or video.