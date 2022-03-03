U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.50
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,870.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,223.25
    -16.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.50
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.49
    +3.89 (+3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.70
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +0.38 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1080
    -0.0042 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.67
    -2.65 (-7.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7120
    +0.1920 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,635.44
    -227.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.46
    -17.08 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.00
    -49.56 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Facial Recognition Market to Reach $16.74 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 16.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·4 min read

Increase in demand for face detection systems to enhance the essential safety & security in organizations and emergence of intelligent signage solutions drive the growth of the facial recognition market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Facial Recognition Market by Technology (2D, 3D, and Facial Analytics), Application (Access Control, Attendance Tracking & Monitoring, Emotion Recognition, Security & Surveillance, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Automobile & Transportation, Telecom & IT, Government, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global facial recognition industry was estimated at $3.83 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $16.74 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in demand for face detection systems to enhance the essential safety & security in organizations and emergence of intelligent signage solutions drive the growth of the global facial recognition market. On the other hand, lack of accuracy and high implementation cost of facial recognition technology restrains the growth to some extent. However, rise in applications of drones is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (250 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/794

Covid-19 scenario

  • Increase in adoption of facial recognition technology among the majority of law & enforcement agencies for detecting virus suspicious activities led to a steep surge in demand for facial recognition technology, thereby impacting the market positively.

  • This trend is most likely to continue post-pandemic as well.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the facial recognition market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/794

The 3D segment to dominate by 2030

By technology, the 3D segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global facial recognition market. This is owing to the fact that it overcomes the drawbacks of 2D technology such as varying angles and environmental conditions, by using high-definition and complex algorithms, resulting in more accurate recognition of facial images. The facial analytics segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, due to its increasing usage in the retail industry.

The access control segment to maintain the dominant share

By application, the access control segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global facial recognition market. Continuous adoption of access control-as-a-service (ACaaS) and implementation of mobile-based access control fuel the segment growth. Simultaneously, the security & surveillance segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is because governments and companies happen to invest more in security networks, and more surveillance cameras are expected to be installed across the world in 2021.

North America garnered the major share in 2020

By region, the market across North America had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global facial recognition market. High expenditure on security systems by government agencies in the region drives the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.9% by 2030. This is owing to increase in need for surveillance systems in civil and government agencies for enhancing safety and security.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/794

Key players in the industry

  • Animetrics Inc.

  • Cognitec Systems GmbH

  • Nuance Communications Inc.

  • 3M

  • Crossmatch

  • Daon Inc.

  • FaceFirst, Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • NEC Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Image Recognition Market Expected to Reach $86,001 Million by 2025

Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market to Reach $33.9 Billion by 2023

Gesture Recognition System Market- Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts 2018-2025

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facial-recognition-market-to-reach-16-74-bn-globally-by-2030-at-16-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301494915.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • What China thinks of the global economic war against Russia

    China has long expressed its displeasure with what it calls the US’s “financial hegemony” and its corresponding ability to slap sanctions on foreign countries. Now, as the US and Europe hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Chinese officials, academics, and experts are grappling with the implications of the unfolding full-scale global economic and financial war. Officially, Beijing has opposed the use of sanctions against Russia, deeming them illegal, and counterproductive.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • ‘Cathie’s a boom or bust investor’ — what Wood’s former boss says about the star fund manager

    Wood's former boss at AllianceBernstein says the Ark Invest fund manager "doesn't disinvest or risk manage"

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, payable on and after April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

  • Russian planes face being grounded as UK shuts Kremlin out of insurance market - live updates

    Russia's financial system teeters on the brink of collapse Kremlin holds 36 taxpayer-owned satellites hostage in OneWeb stand-off FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc Gas prices hit another record: Oil tops $118 a barrel Ben Marlow: Moscow's contempt for the West comes back to bite it as the first domino falls Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Is Still a Buy

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been one of the worst-performing stocks in the financial sector recently. Here's a rundown of why PayPal has struggled recently, and why it is now at the top of my watch list. PayPal beat analyst estimates on revenue in the fourth quarter, but beyond that, the earnings report was a disappointment for investors.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling After Its Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What the CEO Says.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit surges on higher crude prices

    Thin supply and a recovery in economic activity drove up oil and gas prices last year, and global benchmark Brent crude has continued the rally this year to rise above $100 a barrel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Canadian Natural Resources, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the country, said its average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the last three months of 2021.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, '22. My name is Paul Phillips, and I'm the vice president of investor relations. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Snowflake Plunges on Projection for Slowing Revenue Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, plunged 22% in early trading on Thursday after projecting that annual product sales growth would slow from its previous triple-digit-percentage pace.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their N

  • Best Buy beats on profit, raises dividend 26%

    Best Buy Co. Inc. shares rose 1.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the electronics retailer reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations. The company posted net income of $626 million, or $2.62 per share, down from $816 million, or $3.10 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.73 beat the FactSet consensus of $2.72. Revenue of $16.365 billion was down from $16.937 billion and below the FactSet consensus for $16.598 billion. Comparable sales fell 2.3%, wider than the FactSet consens

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.