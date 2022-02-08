U.S. markets closed

Facial Recognition Market Rising at a CAGR of 14.8% to Reach USD 12.92 Billion by 2027

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies in Facial Recognition Market are NEC Corporation, FaceFirst, Inc., IntelliVision, Polaris Sensor Technologies, Inc., Aware, Inc., Ayonix Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Herta Security, Thales Group, Animetrics, Daon, ID3 Technologies, Idemia

Pune, India, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Facial Recognition Market size is expected to hit USD 12.92 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a promising CAGR of 14.8% between 2020 and 2027. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing demand for advanced video surveillance systems and increasing adoption of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning by manufacturers. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Facial Recognition Market Size, Share, Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market was worth USD 4.35 billion in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum during the forecast period.

Driving Factors:

Increasing Demand for Advanced Video Surveillance Systems to Foster Growth

Advanced video surveillance systems consist of thermal security cameras, CCTV, 360 security cameras, and outdoor PTZ cameras, among others. These systems are designed efficiently to provide enhanced safety and security by using this technology when adopted by several companies. In addition to this, they are widely used by the investigation bureaus to prevent fraud and criminal activities. Besides this, they are adopted in several industrial processes such as traffic management, monitoring, and maintaining security. Increasing adoption of the advanced video surveillance system at airports, commercial offices, and warehouses is expected to bolster the global facial recognition market growth during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/facial-recognition-market-101061

Top key players in Facial Recognition Market:

  • NEC Corporation (Japan)

  • FaceFirst, Inc. (U.S.)

  • IntelliVision (U.S.)

  • Polaris Sensor Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Aware, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Ayonix Corporation (Japan)

  • Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany)

  • Herta Security (Spain)

  • Thales Group (Gemalto NV) (Netherlands)

  • Animetrics (U.S.)

  • Daon (Ireland)

  • ID3 Technologies (France)

  • Idemia (France)

Regional Insights:

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Facial Recognition Solutions in North America to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, the market in North America is expected to witness exponential growth and register the highest global market revenue during the projected horizon. The market was worth USD 1.73 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow owing to the high demand for infrastructural growth and increasing adoption of this technology. On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific is likely to gain momentum in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to factors such as increasing mobile transactions that are propelling the need for effective biometric solutions technology. Additionally, countries such as China in the region are witnessing tremendous growth in the rate of mobile transactions that will favor market growth.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/facial-recognition-market-101061

Competitive Landscape:

NEC Corporation Launches New Facial Biometric System

In May 2020, NEC Corporation, a Japan-based information technology solutions provider, announced the launch of a dual face biometric and fever detection system, NeoFace Thermal Express. According to the company, the ongoing global pandemic has propelled them to provide safety and security for its employees and the system is designed in a way that it provides contactless access control to several applications, while rendering a touch-less experience. Adoption of strategies such as the introduction of novel products, merger and acquisition, and collaboration by the companies to gain a major share of the global facial recognition market is anticipated to bode well for growth during the forecast period.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments as well as several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreaks across industries to help you prepare for the future.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. The report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain the market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.

Quick Buy – Facial Recognition Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101061

Facial recognition is a type of method used to identify the credentials of an individual through their facial features. This method can efficiently verify people by viewing photos and videos in real-time. In addition to this, these systems adopt biometrics to accurately map the facial features by analyzing a video or photograph of the person. It then compares the information with the stored database to find a match for the facial features. Facial recognition is a vital system adopted by several government and commercial offices to verify the personal identification of the person. For instance, in several US airports, the method is adopted by Customs and Border Protection to screen the passengers traveling on international flights.

COVID-19 to Propel the Demand for Contactless Biometrics Technology

The widespread effect of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 has resulted in a complete standstill of the global economy across the globe. The ongoing lockdown across several regions has forced people to remain at the confines of their home space. The government agencies are advising the people to maintain social distancing and avoid direct contact with the people to curb the limit of the deadly pandemic. Taking this into consideration, the companies are supporting contactless biometric technology, while maintaining ample security and privacy. This development is effected to boost the demand for these systems amid the ensuing chaos across the globe in the forthcoming years.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/facial-recognition-market-101061

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

    • Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Component (Value)

      • Solution

      • Services

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Technology (Value)

      • 2D Facial Recognition

      • 3D Facial Recognition

      • Thermal Face Recognition

      • Skin Texture Analysis

      • Others (Holistic Matching, etc.)

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Application (Value)

      • Face Identification

      • Access Control

      • Security & Surveillance

      • Others (Image Database Investigations, Identifying Genetic Disorders, etc.)

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Industry (Value)

      • BFSI

      • Healthcare

      • Government & Defense

      • IT and Telecom

      • Retail and Ecommerce

      • Automobile & Transportation

      • Others (Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, etc.)

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Region (Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/facial-recognition-market-101061

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Chatbot Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Software Development Kit and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), By Application (Website, Contact Centers, Social Media and Mobile Application), By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and ecommerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Others and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Industrial Gas Turbine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Capacity (1-2MW, 2-5MW, 5-7.5MW, 7.5-10MW, 10-15MW, 15-20MW, 20-30MW, 30-40MW, 40-100MW, 100-150MW, 150-300MW, 300+MW), By Technology (Heavy Duty, Light Industrial, Aeroderivative), By Cycle (Simple Cycle, Combined Cycle), By Sector (Electric Power Utility, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Emergency Services, Tracking Services, Navigation Services, Others), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Smart Water Meter Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Auto Meter Reading and Advanced Metering Infrastructure), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Circuit Breaker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), By Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), by Rated Voltage (Upto 500V, 500V – 1kV, 1kV – 15kV, 15kV – 50kV, 50kV – 70kV, 70kV – 150kV, 150kV – 300kV, 300kV – 600kV, 600kV – 800kV, and Above 800kV) and by End-user (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US:+1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/facial-recognition-market-10072


