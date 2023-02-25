Facial Recognition Market size to grow at a CAGR of 18.11% by 2027, Increasing adoption of a multimodal biometric system to be a key trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global facial recognition market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,634.09 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.11% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Facial Recognition Market 2023-2027

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological advances like the integration of facial recognition with video surveillance will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of multimodal biometric systems is set to witness strong demand. A multimodal biometric system is an integration of several biometric technologies like facial, fingerprint, and voice recognition

The facial recognition tool that uses photos on social networking sites like Facebook is also a major trend in the global facial recognition market.

Facial Recognition Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Application (Identification and Verification), Technology (3D, 2D, and Facial analytics), End-user (Media and entertainment, BFSI, Automobile and transportation, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The identification segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as its high adoption in the government and transportation sectors. One of the major factors supporting the growth of the verification segment is the high adoption of facial recognition in mobile devices. It is widely implemented in laptops and smartphones for user authentication.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global facial recognition market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global facial recognition market.

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the growth in the region is the high adoption of advanced technologies at the initial stages of homeland security and defense. The market in Europe is estimated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing need for border security. The facial recognition market in the APAC region will grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The market will grow in MEA during the forecast period because of the growing awareness of facial recognition technology among end-users. The facial recognition market in South America will grow because of the need for improved safety and security during the forecast period.

Facial Recognition Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing number of identity and data theft cases is a key driver for the global facial recognition market.

The growing popularity of online gaming and social network websites is one of the major reasons for the rising number of identity theft cases.

The rising popularity of facial recognition is a key driving force for the growth of the global facial recognition market.

For instance, ASSA ABLOY AB invested in Paravision in May 2021. Paravision is a leading provider of advanced facial recognition solutions recognized for their world-class leadership in accuracy.

The increased adoption of 3D facial recognition technology in online banking services, ATMs, and mobile payments is also driving demand for the global market.

Factors like these likely drive the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high cost of deployment is one of the major challenges restricting the use of facial recognition systems in government departments and airports. Additional to the actual cost of the facial recognition solution, there are other hidden costs like maintenance costs, middleware costs, and other associated costs.

The lack of accuracy of biometric devices poses a challenge to the vendors. It occurs when the system fails to identify people because of factors such as plastic surgery, aging, and the non-permanent makeup of the persons whose images are previously stored in the database.

Some agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), mandate compliance with certain standards for biometrics solutions, which may lead to a challenge for vendors.

The testing and approval process requires substantial time, effort, and financial resources. Failure to comply with applicable regulatory requirements can lead to the revocation of licenses or registrations, administrative enforcement actions, loss of approved status, civil and criminal liabilities, regulatory and governmental investigations, and constraints on the ability to continue to operate.

Factors like these lead to challenges for vendors in the global facial recognition market.

What are the key data covered in this Facial Recognition Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Facial Recognition Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Facial Recognition Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Facial Recognition Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Facial Recognition Market vendors

Related Reports:

The iris recognition market size is expected to increase by USD 1.33 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41%. The increased adoption of iris recognition in the government sector is a major factor driving the global iris recognition market share growth.

The gesture recognition solution market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.13% between 2022 and 2027. The rising implementation of HMI technologies in the automotive industry is notably driving the market growth.

Facial Recognition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 193 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7634.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., Ayonix Corp., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Daon Inc., Facebanx, FaceFirst Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IDEMIA, Ipsidy Inc., Luxand Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Precise Biometrics AB, Safran SA, Suprema Inc., Synaptics Inc., Thales Group, and Veridium IP Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

