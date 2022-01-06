Facial Serum Market to grow by USD 261.38 mn from 2020 to 2025 | Portfolio Extension to Include Products with Different Properties to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facial Serum Market by Product (Eye serum, Blemish and acne treatment serums, Face sunscreen serums, Face moisturizing serums, and Facial self-tanning serums), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Facial Serum Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. US, China, Japan, Germany, and India are the key markets for the facial serum market in APAC. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Rising sales of premium products and growing middle-class aspirational spending have been identified as one of the chief factors that will drive the facial serum market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The potential growth difference for the facial serum market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 261.38 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The portfolio extension to include products with different properties and rising sales of premium products and growing middle-class aspirational spending are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increasing number of domestic and niche brands will challenge market growth.

The facial serum market report is segmented by Product (Eye serum, Blemish, and acne treatment serums, Face sunscreen serums, Face moisturizing serums, and Facial self-tanning serums), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Story continues

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The facial serum market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The facial serum market forecast report provides insights on complete key vendor profiles and their business strategies to reimage themselves. The leading companies included in the report are as follows:

Facial Serum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 261.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

