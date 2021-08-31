Facial Wipes Market in Personal Products Industry | $ 3.72 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The facial wipes market is poised to grow by USD 3.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The facial wipes market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies premiumization through good quality products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The facial wipes market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the expansion of distribution channels as one of the prime reasons driving the facial wipes market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The facial wipes market covers the following areas:
Facial Wipes Market Sizing
Facial Wipes Market Forecast
Facial Wipes Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Beiersdorf AG
Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
Johnson and Johnson Inc.
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
Rockline Industries
The Clorox Co.
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
The Procter and Gamble Co.
Unilever Group
Global Baby Wipes Market - Global baby wipes market is segmented by technology (spunlace technology, airlaid technology, coform technology, needle punch technology, and other technologies), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market - Global wet tissue and wipe market is segmented by technology (spunlace, airlaid, wetlaid, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), application (personal care, household, and industrial, commercial, and institutional), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global facial wipes market
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Wet facial wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Dry facial wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
