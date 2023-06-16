Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Facilities by ADF:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£5.4m ÷ (UK£57m - UK£10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Facilities by ADF has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Transportation industry average of 8.9% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Facilities by ADF's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Facilities by ADF.

What Can We Tell From Facilities by ADF's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Facilities by ADF doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 20% three years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Facilities by ADF is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 6.3% gain to shareholders who've held over the last year. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Facilities by ADF (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

