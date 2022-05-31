Facilities Management Market Size to Grow by USD 660.29 billion | Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Facility Management Solutions to Drive Growth | Technavio

The report analyzes the facilities management market by the end-user (commercial, government, and residential) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The facilities management market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions. These solutions enable secure hosting of critical data along. It also offers other advantages such as improved security and scalability and quicker disaster recovery. Companies can recover critical server data from backups stored on a shared or private cloud host platform. They can also increase security and collaboration among their teams and subsidiaries present in multiple locations, thereby reducing the operating costs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Facilities Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The facilities management market is expected to grow by USD 660.29 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Facilities Management Market: Major Segmentation

By end-user, the commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth in the number of multinational conglomerates (MNCs) and small and medium businesses (SMBs) has increased the demand for commercial office spaces across the world, which is expected to drive the demand for facility management. The commercial segment is one of the major contributors to the global facilities management market. A major part of the demand arises from the business services, information technology (IT), industrial and manufacturing, real estate, and healthcare sectors.

Facilities Management Market: Major Trend

The adoption of green cleaning products is a trend in the facilities management market. Many vendors are offering green and sustainable cleaning agents owing to the increasing awareness about the benefits of green and eco-friendly products among commercial and industrial users. Green cleaning products are also safe to use, as they do not involve toxic chemicals or corrosive materials. They are derived from natural essential oils, such as basil, lavender, lemon, and other plant sources.

Facilities Management Market: Vendor Analysis

The facilities management market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, service, and brand name recognition to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Aramark Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Interserve Group Ltd., ISS AS, Johnson Controls International Plc, OCS Group Ltd., SAP SE, SIS Ltd., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group, among others.

Facilities Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 660.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.07 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aramark Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Interserve Group Ltd., ISS AS, Johnson Controls International Plc, OCS Group Ltd., SAP SE, SIS Ltd., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

