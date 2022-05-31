U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.50
    +8.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,179.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,750.50
    +72.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.00
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.69
    +3.62 (+3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.54
    -0.96 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2612
    -0.0041 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9600
    +0.3400 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,688.25
    +1,397.88 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    694.96
    +65.46 (+10.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,320.98
    -48.45 (-0.18%)
     

Facilities Management Market Size to Grow by USD 660.29 billion | Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Facility Management Solutions to Drive Growth | Technavio

·9 min read

The report analyzes the facilities management market by the end-user (commercial, government, and residential) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The facilities management market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions. These solutions enable secure hosting of critical data along. It also offers other advantages such as improved security and scalability and quicker disaster recovery. Companies can recover critical server data from backups stored on a shared or private cloud host platform. They can also increase security and collaboration among their teams and subsidiaries present in multiple locations, thereby reducing the operating costs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Facilities Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Facilities Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The facilities management market is expected to grow by USD 660.29 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report to learn about additional factors impacting the growth of the market

Facilities Management Market: Major Segmentation

By end-user, the commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth in the number of multinational conglomerates (MNCs) and small and medium businesses (SMBs) has increased the demand for commercial office spaces across the world, which is expected to drive the demand for facility management. The commercial segment is one of the major contributors to the global facilities management market. A major part of the demand arises from the business services, information technology (IT), industrial and manufacturing, real estate, and healthcare sectors.

Facilities Management Market: Major Trend

The adoption of green cleaning products is a trend in the facilities management market. Many vendors are offering green and sustainable cleaning agents owing to the increasing awareness about the benefits of green and eco-friendly products among commercial and industrial users. Green cleaning products are also safe to use, as they do not involve toxic chemicals or corrosive materials. They are derived from natural essential oils, such as basil, lavender, lemon, and other plant sources.

Gain more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the facilities management market. Request a Sample Report Now!

Facilities Management Market: Vendor Analysis

The facilities management market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, service, and brand name recognition to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Aramark Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Interserve Group Ltd., ISS AS, Johnson Controls International Plc, OCS Group Ltd., SAP SE, SIS Ltd., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group, among others.

Reasons to Buy Facilities Management Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist facilities management market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the facilities management market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the facilities management market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of facilities management market vendors

This report can be personalized according to your business needs. Speak to our Analyst

Related Reports

Food Waste Management Market by Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Waste Management Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Facilities Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 660.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.07

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aramark Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Interserve Group Ltd., ISS AS, Johnson Controls International Plc, OCS Group Ltd., SAP SE, SIS Ltd., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aramark Corp.

  • 10.4 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.5 Interserve Group Ltd.

  • 10.6 ISS AS

  • 10.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 10.8 OCS Group Ltd.

  • 10.9 SAP SE

  • 10.10 SIS Ltd.

  • 10.11 Serco Group Plc

  • 10.12 Sodexo Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facilities-management-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-660-29-billion--increasing-demand-for-cloud-based-facility-management-solutions-to-drive-growth--technavio-301556653.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Telecom Italia Seeks $21.5 Billion for Landline Network, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA is seeking a valuation of around 20 billion euros ($21.5 billion) for the landline network it plans to sell to a state lender and international funds, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearB

  • China Factory Activity Gradually Improves in May

    China's factories continued to contract but at a slower pace in May. The official&nbsp;manufacturing purchasing managers index&nbsp;rose to 49.6 from 47.4 in April. The&nbsp;non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, increased to 47.8 from April's 41.9. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while anything below indicates a contraction. Iris Pang, chief Greater China economist at ING Wholesale Banking, discusses what the latest figures say about the state of the economy and its outlook. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Smart Ring That Acts as Wallet and Key Gets Backing From Big Japanese Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Itochu Corp., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and other companies are investing in Evering, a chip-embedded smart ring that can act as a wallet and a key, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Abo

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Yields Jump, Stocks Waver as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fluctuated and Treasuries sold off across the curve as oil jumped, adding to worries about how aggressive central banks will need to be to rein in inflation without derailing growth.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Market Rally Extends Gains, Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Why the Dow finally bounced — and investors doubt the market bottom is in

    The stock market pulled back from the brink of a bear market as rate-hike expectations eased, at least for now. Here's what it will take to signal a bottom.

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • Stocks dip, bonds drop as German surprise renews inflation fears

    Stocks wobbled and bonds fell in Asia, while the dollar rose on Tuesday after a hot inflation reading in Germany heightened nerves about the pace and scale of looming interest rate hikes. Brent crude futures touched a two-month top of $122.43 a barrel after the European Union vowed to slash imports of Russian oil by year's end. German bund yields rose 8.1 bps overnight after German consumer prices increased at their fastest pace in half a century, strengthening the case for an outsized European Central Bank interest rate hike in July.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers...

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    A look at the shareholders of The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.