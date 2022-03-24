U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.50
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,263.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,468.50
    +21.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.20
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.72
    +0.79 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.80
    +11.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9690
    -0.1440 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,081.46
    +670.79 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.03
    +26.43 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,672.34
    -367.82 (-1.31%)
     

Facility Management Services Market Expanding at a 12.6% CAGR during 2022 - 2032 & To Reach US$ 86.01 Bn in 2027, Says FMI

·7 min read

Facility Management Services Market by Type (Outsourced, In-house), Service (Hard Service, Soft Service, Management Service), Application (Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Commercial, Education, Transportation, Healthcare) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The facility management services market is expected to increase at a CAGR of over 12.6% from 2022 to 2032, finds a study by Future Market Insights. Increased investments in the real estate and construction industries around the world are credited with the rising facility management services market share.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Attributes

Details

Facility Management Services Market CAGR (2022-2032)

12.6%

Facility Management Services Market (2027)

US$ 86.01 billion

Facility Management Services Market Attraction

Demand for cloud-based facilities management systems is surging to boost market potential.

The expansion of the facility management services market is fueled by factors such as increased industrialization and urbanization, increased residential and non-residential building, and increased awareness of asset protection. Furthermore, several facility management service providers, such as CBRE Group, Quess Corp Ltd, and others, are working to integrate sustainable development, technology, infrastructure, people, and real estate to achieve optimum efficiency.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis and Comprehensive Market Insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14409

As a result, the global facility management services market is predicted to rise as people become more conscious of the importance of protecting their assets or properties. However, the lack of trained personnel and resources in emerging nations, as well as a lack of managerial awareness and reliance on in-house facility management teams, are impeding the demand for facility management services.

The facility management system will benefit from growth in the infrastructure sector. Infrastructure investment is a priority for governments in a number of countries. They have begun to make significant investments in the construction of trains, ports, airports, and other infrastructure. There have been a number of cooperation with a variety of private companies, including service providers, to keep the infrastructure sustainable. Furthermore, governments are entering into agreements with a number of multinational players to finish and connect their infrastructure both inside and beyond borders.

As a result, the facility management services market is likely to be driven by the expansion of the infrastructure sector in various nations. Furthermore, service providers all around the world have a plethora of options for obtaining contracts from the private sector.

However, one of the issues limiting the facility management services market outlook is security worries about the integrity of devices and networks. Increasing security breaches and cybercrime group threats are causing distrust, which is harming industry growth.

Feel Free to Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14409

As per the global facility management services market study, growth is hampered by a lack of stable contracts, little use of technology, and a lack of resources and competencies. The infrastructure sector's rapid growth necessitates more workers, which has an impact on domestic facility management across the country. These are the main elements influencing the market's development. However, the workforce and cost control will be critical in resolving such difficulties.

Key Takeaways

  • By 2023, the outsourced facility management services market in the United States is expected to reach US$ 200 billion. Outsourcing income is increasing in the healthcare and education industries in the United States.

  • By 2027, the electrical segment is likely to contribute for 20% of the customer base in the United Kingdom.

  • The Asia Pacific facility management services adoption rate is expected to grow at a rate of over 15% until 2027. Increased government measures to help smart cities are a feature of the APAC sector. The number of large public facilities, such as airports, malls, universities, hospitals, and seaports, is growing in tandem with the development of smart cities, which has boosted demand for facility management services.

  • The rapidly expanding building sector in Asian countries like India and China would also help the business advance in Asia.

  • The security segment of the facility management services market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% until 2027. Organizations will need to recruit qualified security staff to safeguard themselves from potential hostile attacks or criminal operations on their premises, which will fuel industry growth.

Competitive Landscape

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, CB Richard Ellis (CBRE), GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc., Colliers International, Aramark, Compass Group, Cushman & Wakefield, EMCOR Group, Inc., G4S plc, IBM Corporation, Interserve PLC, ISS Facilities Services Inc., OCS Group, and Veolia Environment are some of the major players in the facility management services market.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing This Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14409

The global demand for facility management services is still extremely fragmented, with several leaders competing for market share. The rising hospitality industry of regional markets is attracting the attention of prominent corporations operating in the market. Government officials are assisting these companies in expanding their strong foothold in facility management process through strategic priorities. This aspect helps cater to the hospitality industry's changing regulatory needs, notably during the height of the ongoing pandemic's safety standards.

Important Industry Developments:

  • In June 2020, Sodexo teamed with Bureau Veritas to launch a hygiene verification label for Sodexo services, providing consumers with quality assurance. This collaboration includes on-site facility management and culinary services. The label was first introduced in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and Canada, and then progressively expanded to other nations across the world.

  • August 2019 - ISS has signed a five-year Vested collaboration agreement with a prominent Nordic professional services group. Furthermore, in the Nordics, this contract will take effect on October 1, 2019.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14409

Key Segments

By Type:

  • Outsourced

  • In-house

By Service:

  • Hard Service

  • Soft Service

  • Management Service

By Application:

  • Government & Public Sector

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

  • Education

  • Transportation

  • Healthcare

  • Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • How much is the Facility Management Services Market worth?

  • Which Segment leads in the Facility Management Services Market?

  • What is the Demand for Facility Management Services driven in Germany?

  • What is the Asia Pacific facility management services market worth?

Top Reports Related To Industrial Automation Market Insights

Facility Management Services Market: During the projected period, the facility management services market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, from US$ 42.2 billion in 2021 to US$ 76.3 billion in 2026.

Industrial Air Filtration Market: The industrial air filtration market size is projected to grow at a rate of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period to surpass a valuation of US$ 45.2 Bn by 2027, from US$ 33.5 Bn in 2022.

Industrial Temperature Controller Market: Industrial Temperature Controller Market is expected to reach US$ 2.08 Bn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 4.8% CAGR during the assessment period

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/facility-management-services-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facility-management-services-market-expanding-at-a-12-6-cagr-during-2022---2032--to-reach-us-86-01-bn-in-2027--says-fmi-301509114.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Nikola confirms start of production of commercial electric truck

    Nikola Corp. late Wednesday confirmed it started production of its electric commercial truck, the Tre, last week at its Coolidge, Ariz., factory. The EV maker had aimed for that when it reported fourth-quarter earnings last month. "We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue as the global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions," a spokesperson said. Nikola has scheduled an investor day on Thursday after the bell. Nikola has said it expec

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • 3 Unbeatable Stocks to Buy During a Biden Bear Market

    Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was decisively in bear market territory with a decline of 22% since its November peak. The combination of dovish monetary policy coupled with historically low lending rates was expected to produce a long-term bull market. Instead, the unpredictability of global conflict and the Fed's lax monetary policy has made a Biden bear market a reality.

  • Resource Stocks: Be Careful What You Wish For

    Large profits in the sector might not last

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Fed Chair Powell hinted at a mega–rate hike. The markets are banking on more than one

    Get ready for back-to-back rate hikes of 50 basis points, Goldman Sachs now forecasts.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Cannabis Mega-Merger: Cresco Is Buying Columbia Care

    Cresco Labs will pay about $2 billion to acquire follow Canadian cannabis company Columbia Care in a bid to expand its reach across strategic markets.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Retreats; 'Monster' Apple In Buy Area

    The major indexes fell solidly Wednesday, but that could be healthy. Apple stock rose in a buy area.

  • Propped Up By Putin, Russian Markets Creak Toward Full Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- When Moscow stock traders return to their desks on Thursday morning, they’ll resume work in a market facing intense selling pressure while the state attempts to prop it up. It’s anyone’s guess which way things will go.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Speci