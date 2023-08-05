Facing pressure from the West, Russian universities partner with Chinese peers

Russian universities are looking to work with their counterparts in China as the war in Ukraine freezes academic ties with the US and Europe.

In one of the latest collaborations, Moscow's Synergy University announced a partnership with Shantou University in southern China's Guangdong province to train students with expertise in international trade as well as the Chinese and Russian languages.

According to Russian state news agency Sputnik, 35 Russian students are expected to enrol in the new dual-degree programme in September. After two years in Moscow, they will move to Shantou, where they will study political economy, creative entrepreneurship and international trade in Russian, Chinese and English.

Artem Vasiliev, the university's rector, told Sputnik that the programme was launched to meet demand created by booming bilateral trade.

"We are now witnessing rapid growth in Russian-Chinese trade, and therefore specialists in this field are needed," Vasiliev was quoted as saying by Sputnik's Chinese website.

"Our new programme is aimed at training such people - specialists with a business education background and bilingualism in Russian and Chinese."

With the West seeking to isolate Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war, Russian universities are turning to partners in China, where education has become a top priority as the country seeks greater self-reliance in science and technology amid heightened geopolitical competition with the US.

When Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in March, the two sides agreed to "promote cooperation between universities and colleges and support the establishment of an alliance of similar universities and secondary schools in Russia and China", according to a joint statement signed by the two leaders.

The two countries also agreed to step up cooperation in vocational training and language education.

Guo Qiang, a professor at Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications who has studied China-Russia educational ties, said the deeper cooperation in higher education was a reflection of stronger bilateral relations overall, largely driven by shared pressure from the West.

China has refused to join the West in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Xi accused Western countries of "containment, encirclement and suppression of China" during a meeting with private sector representatives in Beijing in March.

"Both China and Russia are facing ideological pressure and strategic competition from the West," Guo said.

"Under these circumstances, deepening mutual trust between China and Russia cannot be achieved without people-to-people cooperation, the most important of which is educational cooperation."

China's Shantou University and Moscow's Synergy University are partnering to train students in international trade as well as the Chinese and Russian languages. Photo: Shantou University. alt=China's Shantou University and Moscow's Synergy University are partnering to train students in international trade as well as the Chinese and Russian languages. Photo: Shantou University.>

Soon after Putin launched the war in early 2022, many European and US universities suspended cooperation with Russian institutions.

Some European countries, including Germany, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Norway and Lithuania, asked their universities to cut ties with Russia altogether.

Guo said that rather than deter Chinese universities, the war in Ukraine was likely to encourage them to seek cooperation with Russia - home to one of the largest scientific and technical workforces in the world.

"Openness and a cooperative spirit are essential for the development of domestic education," he said.

"So to some extent, the Ukraine war may instead increase Russia's incentives to engage with China when its cooperation with the West has been disrupted."

Weeks after Xi's visit to Moscow, the Chinese Ministry of Education approved the establishment of an institute between Guangdong Ocean University and St Petersburg State Marine Technical University - Russia's top marine engineering university.

The institution will "train bilingual specialists in marine and offshore engineering as well as related international laws", according to the Guangdong Ocean University website.

Construction is expected to begin next month on the Chinese campus of the National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute in the southern island province of Hainan.

According to a tally by the Post based on public information from China's Education Ministry, the country has 21 joint institutions established by Chinese and Russian universities, with a total of 93 educational programmes in areas ranging from computer science and aerospace to art performance.

Among the most prominent is Shenzhen MSU-BIT University, which was established in 2016 as a joint venture between Lomonosov Moscow State University, the Beijing Institute of Technology and the Shenzhen government.

In 2018, Hangzhou Dianzi University, which focuses on engineering and economics, announced a joint institute with ITMO University, a national research university in Russia focused on information and photonic technologies.

Guo said these were examples that China was "trying to import some competitive disciplines" from Russia.

Russian universities are also stepping up their efforts to court Chinese students, who traditionally prefer to study in English-speaking countries.

In October, Moscow State University, the country's most prestigious, launched an account on Weibo, one of China's top social media networks.

In December, Peter the Great St Petersburg Polytechnic University signed a deal to publish English-language courses on XuetangX, an online education platform in China. Its first three courses, which include tech leadership and entrepreneurship, launched in June.

Kevin Huang, 19, enrolled in a four-year joint programme of Beijing Union University and the Russian University of Transport in the Chinese capital, where he spent much of his first year studying Russian.

"We had six Russian lessons a week, while other students in the university only had two English lessons, because we started from scratch and need to equip ourselves with better language skills so we can eventually apply to study in Russia," said Huang, who is majoring in electrical engineering.

"I think it's a promising prospect because bilateral relations between the two countries are quite good, and if I can go to Russia, I can learn from both China and Russia and combine the technologies of both sides."

