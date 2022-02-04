U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,529.68
    +52.24 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,262.57
    +151.41 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,195.13
    +316.31 (+2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,005.36
    +14.33 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.33
    +2.06 (+2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1453
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9280
    +0.1010 (+5.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0069 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2250
    +0.2640 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,772.50
    +4,231.34 (+11.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.00
    +77.04 (+8.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

FACIT Announces Winner of 2022 Falcons' Fortunes Pitch Competition on World Cancer Day

·3 min read

Annual event showcases emerging entrepreneurs and FACIT's commitment to advance Ontario's most promising oncology innovations

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - FACIT, a commercialization venture firm for Ontario cancer innovations, is pleased to announce the 2022 winner of its Falcons' Fortunes pitch competition, Toronto-based start-up Point Surgical Inc. The winning pitch, delivered by CEO Dr. Darren Kraemer, described an innovative system for rapid and precise detection and classification of cancerous tissue types and subtypes in under 10 seconds.

Now in its 9th year, FACIT hosts the annual pitch competition to celebrate Ontario's life sciences and entrepreneurial culture, as well as highlight emerging innovations. Hosting the event on World Cancer Day helps to bring a spotlight on Ontario as a world-leading jurisdiction for cancer research translation. The competition features six Ontario-based entrepreneurs working in the oncology sector as they pitch their innovations to a panel of industry-experienced investors for the $100,000 Ernsting Entrepreneurship Award. The Award is part of FACIT's Prospects Oncology Fund, which throughout the year also addresses the seed funding gap for early-stage, proof-of-concept projects with commercial potential.

The competition is supported through FACIT's strategic partner, the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), which receives funding support from the Government of Ontario. "The talent and creativity behind all six of today's pitches show just how strong Ontario's cancer research community is," said Dr. Laszlo Radvanyi, President and Scientific Director of OICR. "The future is bright. OICR will continue to strengthen the province's capacity for translational research and, together with FACIT, ensure today's innovations become tomorrow's life-saving cancer therapies."

"Cancer affects us all, and on World Cancer Day, I'm proud that our government supports vital cancer research and innovation and prioritizes the development of new discoveries for patients in Ontario and worldwide," said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. "The winner of this year's pitch competition exemplifies the incredible advancements being made in Ontario to help treat and fight cancer, and I commend FACIT for their critical role in commercializing homegrown innovations to support the economic growth of the province."

In addition to the Prospects Fund, FACIT's highly successful Compass Rose investment program, which relies on private sector investment returns, helps to keep Ontario-generated technologies, intellectual property, and discoveries in the province, contributing to the development of skills, talent, leadership, sustainable companies and jobs. "Congratulations to the six entrepreneurs who pitched today," said Dr. David O'Neill, President of FACIT. "FACIT remains committed to improving outcomes for cancer patients by getting new therapies, diagnostic tools and other cancer-fighting technologies to market where they can make a difference in people's lives."

About FACIT
FACIT is an award-winning commercialization venture firm that builds companies with entrepreneurs to accelerate oncology innovation, with a portfolio that has attracted more than $1 billion in investment to Ontario. Blending industry experience, capital and the unsurpassed clinician-scientist network of its strategic partner the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), FACIT capitalizes on the province's investment in research and healthcare to the benefit of the local economy and patients worldwide. FACIT's commercialization portfolio includes Turnstone Biologics, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Triphase Accelerator and other biotechnology organizations. Cancer Breakthroughs. Realized. facit.ca.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facit-announces-winner-of-2022-falcons-fortunes-pitch-competition-on-world-cancer-day-301475858.html

SOURCE FACIT Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Chemo care boxes offer comfort to cancer patients

    A woman who has gone through 35 rounds of chemo for colon cancer is helping other cancer patients by giving them care packages with products that can make their treatments more bearable. Mark Strassmann shares more.

  • 3 Amazing Stocks That Are 60% Off Their Highs

    The mini-crash of January has given investors the opportunity to buy some amazing healthcare companies at a discount. First we're going to take a look at Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a telehealth powerhouse that is almost 60% off its highs. Next up is Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), a cancer specialist that has dropped 70% from its high point last year.

  • Why Are Vanda Pharma Shares Plunging Today?

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) shares are plunging after the company announced Phase 3 trial data of tradipitant in treating the symptoms of gastroparesis. Gastroparesis is a condition that reduces the ability of the stomach to empty its contents. It does not involve a blockage (obstruction). The study did not meet its prespecified primary endpoint, the difference between drug and placebo on the severity of nausea from baseline at week 12 of treatment. Both treatment arms showed signif

  • Sorrento Therapeutics CEO details Covishield neutralizing antibody

    Sorrento Therapeutics Chairman and CEO Henry Ji joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Covishield antibody Sorrento is developing, the timeline for getting FDA approval, cancer treatment research, and the pharmaceutical biotech sectors.

  • Anti-aging company Unity Biotechnology to axe half its staff, focus on eye drugs

    The quest to ease the pain of aging baby boomers and future generations hasn't translated into much clinical success. But as pioneering aging disease companies switch gears, startups continue to jump in.

  • Alzheimer's drug company to cut workforce in half, pay off exiting execs

    Lump-sum cash severance payments to President, CEO and board chair Casey Lynch and Chief Scientific Officer Steve Dominy — two founders of the company — will total nearly $1 million.

  • COVID-19 variants: ‘Vaccines are our most important tool,’ doctor says

    Dr. Asha Shah, Director of Infectious Diseases at Stamford Health, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss&nbsp;the newest Omicron subvariant BA.2 and COVID-19 cases in general.

  • Is this Beaten-Down Biotech Making a Comeback?

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) didn't exactly put smiles on investors' faces in recent times. Vertex has climbed 15% since the start of the year -- even as the market, on the whole, slipped. Vertex's therapies have the ability to treat 90% of CF patients.

  • Omicron: 'Really great news' across country as hospitals less filled, doctor says

    Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest on the Olympics in Beijing COVID-19 lockdown protocol and how there is a significant decrease in cases and hospitalizations across the U.S.

  • Four drug makers raked in $14 billion in sales of COVID-19 treatments in 2021. How will they do this year?

    Four drug makers brought in more than $14 billion in sales of COVID-19 treatments in 2021, but the lucrative, new market will be tempered if the virus is kept under control this year. The tally includes full-year sales of Eli Lilly & Co.’s (LLY) monoclonal antibodies ($2.2 billion), Gilead Sciences Inc.’s (GILD) COVID-19 antiviral Veklury ($5.5 billion), Merck & Co. Inc.’s (MRK) molnupiravir (nearly $1 billion), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (REGN) monoclonals ($5.8 billion), according to year-end earnings from those companies.

  • ACHV: The Final Phase III Begins

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:ACHV READ THE FULL ACHV RESEARCH REPORT Since Our Last Update Since our last update , Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) announced several milestones. In January, Achieve’s pivotal, Phase III ORCA-2 1 trial had its last subject, last follow up, and the confirmatory Phase III ORCA-3 trial was initiated. In addition, Achieve hosted a key opinion leader panel

  • Biogen says U.S. FTC probing Alzheimer's disease drug

    Biogen in its annual report on Thursday said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had sent it a civil investigative demand, similar to a subpoena. It has also received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking information over Aduhelm, which received a controversial approval last year, Biogen said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June approved Biogen's Aduhelm despite a panel of its expert advisers voting against the drug, leading to some of the panel members resigning and U.S. lawmakers launching an investigation into the drug.

  • A Cancer Treatment Makes Leukemia Vanish but Creates More Mysteries

    Doug Olson was feeling kind of tired in 1996. When a doctor examined him, she frowned. “I don’t like the feel of those lymph nodes,” she said, poking his neck. She ordered a biopsy. The result was terrifying. He had chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a blood cancer that mostly strikes older people and accounts for about one-quarter of new cases of leukemia. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Oh, lordy,” Olson said. “I thought I was done for.” He was only 49 and, he said, had

  • Arcellx and Nuvectis Pharma Shares to Begin Trading

    Both biotechs Arcellx and Nuvectis priced shares at the bottom of their expected ranges. They're the first IPOs of February.

  • The enduring nightmare of being a COVID ‘long-hauler’ nearly 2 years — and 27 doctors — in

    One question continues to haunt me every day: Will I ever get better?

  • No Amount of Alcohol Is Good for Your Heart, New Report Says

    A new report says no amount of alcohol is good for your heart. Controversial new research from the World Health Federation details the benefits and downfalls.

  • Omicron BA.2 subvariant not detected in Michigan yet — but experts are concerned

    It's been called "stealth omicron" and though the BA.2 subvariant has not been detected in Michigan, there's growing concern about what it could mean.

  • Medtronic continuous glucose monitoring to be reimbursed for eligible Alberta youth living with diabetes

    Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, applauds the Alberta government's announcement of a comprehensive reimbursement program for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for eligible residents living with diabetes, under the age of 18. CGM devices provide critical information on glucose levels to help with the management of diabetes. Medtronic fully supports this investment in the health of young people living with diabetes, enabli

  • Illumina Collaborates With National Cancer Center Japan to Address a Leading Cause of Death in Asia

    TruSight™ Oncology 500 ctDNA panel to be used across a number of Asian countries to develop personalized cancer treatments for Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

  • Retirement expert: ‘Plan for who you are’ when saving for health expenses

    When it comes to planning for retirement, many people underestimate their future health care costs.