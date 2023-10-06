Fact Check: Bud Light Appointed Colin Kaepernick as Its New Ambassador to Boost Sales?

Kevin Winter/WireImage

Claim:

Bud Light appointed former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as its new brand ambassador.

Rating:

Rating: Labeled Satire

On Oct. 5, 2023, the SpaceX Fanclub Facebook page published a link to an article that claimed Bud Light had appointed former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to be its new brand ambassador. The post received over 12,000 likes in just over 24 hours.

The article was published on the SpaceXMania.com website on Sept. 11. The story began as follows:

TRUE: Bud Light Appoints Colin Kaepernick as New Ambassador to Boost Sales In a move that has left many beer enthusiasts and social media gurus scratching their heads, Bud Light, still reeling from the Dylan Mulvaney controversy, has announced its latest brand ambassador: none other than the football legend and activist, Colin Kaepernick. Because when you’re trying to recover from one PR hiccup, why not dive headfirst into another? At a press conference held at the Bud Light Castle (because every beer needs a castle), Sir Drink-a-lot, the self-proclaimed King of Beers, made the grand announcement. “After our recent… let’s call it a ‘misstep’ with Dylan Mulvaney, we realized we needed someone who embodies the spirit of Bud Light – refreshing, bold, and unapologetically authentic. Enter Colin Kaepernick.” The room, filled with reporters, influencers, and a few jesters (because, again, Bud Light Castle), was abuzz. Was this the same Kaepernick known for his iconic kneel? The man who had become a symbol of both athletic prowess and social activism?

However, this story was not true. SpaceXMania.com describes its output as being satirical in nature, both on its "About Us" page and as a label above articles.

The article referenced the fact that, months earlier, Bud Light had established a paid partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a partnership that led to the beer company facing both significant backlash and a dip in sales.

Story continues

The story also mentioned Kaepernick's "iconic kneel." This referred to the controversy regarding the times Kaepernick had taken a knee on the sideline before football games during the singing of the U.S. national anthem.

As we previously reported, the idea to kneel rather than sit on the bench was inspired by a U.S. Army veteran named Nate Boyer, who had met with Kaepernick to discuss the matter.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

Sources:

Brooks, Khristopher J. Bud Light Is No Longer America’s Best-Selling Beer. Here’s Why. June 15, 2023, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bud-light-no-longer-best-selling-beer-boycott-sales/.

Garcia, Arturo. “Did a U.S. Veteran Influence Kaepernick’s ‘Take a Knee’ Protest of Police Brutality?” Snopes, Sept. 28, 2017, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/veteran-kaepernick-take-a-knee-anthem/.