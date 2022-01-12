U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    +1.54 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.70
    +7.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.37 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    +0.0073 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    +0.0073 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6600
    -0.6500 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,896.32
    +1,221.69 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.27
    +34.94 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

Fact checkers write open letter urging YouTube to get serious about Covid misinformation

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

A group of more than 80 prominent fact checking organizations around the world is pressing YouTube to take action against Covid misinformation, which still prevails on the platform now two years into the pandemic.

"As an international network of fact-checking organizations, we monitor how lies spread online — and every day, we see that YouTube is one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide," the coalition of fact checkers wrote in an open letter published on Poynter. "This is a significant concern among our global fact-checking community."

The collection of fact checking organizations that signed the letter spans the globe, including U.S.-based groups like Politifact, the Washington Post Fact-checker and Poynter's MediaWise alongside Africa's Dubawa and Africa Check, India's Fact Crescendo and Factly and many more organizations from countries including Indonesia, Israel and Turkey.

The group notes that health-related misinformation has long found fertile ground on the video-sharing site, including content encouraging cancer patients to fight their conditions with unscientific treatments.

"In the last year, we have seen conspiracy groups thriving and collaborating across borders, including an international movement that started in Germany, jumped to Spain and spread through Latin America, all on YouTube," the letter states. "Meanwhile, millions of other users were watching videos in Greek and Arabic that encouraged them to boycott vaccinations or treat their COVID-19 infections with bogus cures."

The letter also highlights the particular dangers of misinformation spreading in non-English language videos. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen called attention to parallel concerns on that platform, which also does not invest evenly in content moderation outside of English-speaking countries. The fact checking group encourages YouTube to "provide country- and language-specific data, as well as transcription services that work in any language" to push back against the flow of misinformation in languages beyond English, which the company focuses its moderation methods on.

The next tech hearing targets social media algorithms — and YouTube, for once

The fact checkers don't just present problems — they posed solutions as well, pointing out that the company should create far more transparency around its misinformation and disinformation policies and support independent researchers who specialize in those issues. The group also urges YouTube to step up its efforts to debunk misinformation and provide immediate context on-platform, two tactics that could be accomplished by deepening its work with fact checking organizations.

While Facebook and Twitter have long faced intense public scrutiny for the spread of misinformation on their platforms, YouTube often manages to fly under the radar. Its recommendation algorithm has played an active role in promoting dangerous claims in recent years, but because like TikTok the platform is video and not text-based it's generally more difficult for researchers to study and lawmakers holding tech accountability hearings to wrap their heads around.

"YouTube is allowing its platform to be weaponized by unscrupulous actors to manipulate and exploit others, and to organize and fundraise themselves," the group wrote. "Current measures are proving insufficient."

Google and YouTube say they won’t allow ads or monetized content pushing climate denial

YouTube will now ban content with vaccine misinformation

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria lifts ban on Twitter, says the social media giant has met some conditions

    The Nigerian government has lifted the suspension of Twitter operations more than six months after it first declared a crackdown on the social media giant in the country. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the director-general of Nigeria’s tech agency, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), made this announcement via a statement. In the statement, the chairman said that the approval was given following a memo written by the country’s minister of communications and digital economy to the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

  • Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather sued over alleged crypto scam

    A class action lawsuit has named Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather and basketball star Paul Pierce as defendants for promoting a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax.

  • Fast Grocery Delivery Can’t Make Fast Money

    Investors are pouring money into “instant” delivery of staples, but making money on them may not be so basic.

  • Rent the Runway takes on fast fashion waste in new campaign

    Rent the Runway is taking on fast fashion, calling on consumers to not only change their wasteful clothes-buying habits but to turn in used clothing to be recycled into building insulation. The “Fast Fashion Free” campaign includes posters with the slogans “Fast Fashion is Garbage” and “Tell Fast Fashion It’s Over,” and encourages shoppers to buy — and ultimately throw away — less clothing. The campaign also will feature videos from Intersectional Environmentalist cofounder Leah Thomas, “Seamoss Girlies” podcast host Kate Glavan, Goingzerowaste.com founder Kathryn Kellogg, The Naked Diaries founder Taylor Giavasis, per Women’s Wear Daily.

  • Daily Crunch: Take-Two Interactive will buy FarmVille creator Zynga for $12.7B

    Y Combinator boosts investment terms: Gone are the days when seed-stage startups raise $37 and fuel themselves with ramen. With Big Tech salaries scaling into the stratosphere, the startup game is a different sort of wager than it once was, given that there are more pathways to tech wealth than there were in decades past. Y Combinator is following the times, boosting its traditional check to startups in its accelerator by tacking on $375,000 in the form of a SAFE.

  • Commercial Appeal unveils new home delivery schedule, more digital services

    The CA will cease home delivery and single-copy sales on Saturdays, but will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day.

  • Fact-checkers urge YouTube to fight disinformation

    More than 80 fact-checking organisations Wednesday urged online video platform YouTube to better combat disinformation, offering to help debunk false statements.

  • NFTs require a utility-oriented community to scale

    Although it is no longer news that NFTs (or non-fungible tokens) are overhyped, it would be delusional to dismiss the notion that the emerging industry is beneficial to the decentralised economy as a whole.

  • Saturday home delivery will end March 12. Subscribers will have access to Saturday e-Edition along with expanded digital offerings

    The Sheboygan Press will provide a full digital replica of the newspaper Saturdays, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles.

  • Xi'an woman begging for period products in viral video called 'dramatic' on Chinese social media

    A video of a resident from the city of Xi’an, which has been on lockdown since Dec. 22, went viral as the city continues to suffer health issues and supply shortages. A now viral four-minute video features a woman who breaks down crying after reportedly asking a health worker for menstrual products, according to Sup China. The health worker tells her he is not permitted to leave the area and declines to help her.

  • Radicalization pipelines: How targeted advertising on social media drives people to extremes

    Many people are led to conspiracy theories and extremist views from less extreme positions. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty ImagesHave you had the experience of looking at some product online and then seeing ads for it all over your social media feed? Far from coincidence, these instances of eerily accurate advertising provide glimpses into the behind-the-scenes mechanisms that feed an item you search for on Google, “like” on social media or come across while browsing into custom advertising on social

  • GM to Launch CarBravo, Its Own Used Car Sales Website

    The auto giant will unify its dealers' used-car sales on a website intended to fight CarMax, Carvana, and other online platforms at a time when used-car prices are skyrocketing.

  • ‘It fooled me’: Twitter reacts to realising Wordle uses American spelling

    One British Wordle player said they were ‘not impressed’

  • Francis Bourgeois: Joe Jonas delights fans as he goes trainspotting with TikTok star

    Unlikely pair shared pictures to Instagram from a UK train track

  • Reese Witherspoon called out for ‘advertising’ crypto in bizarre Twitter post

    ‘Blink twice if you need help, Reese,’ one fan quipped

  • Metaverse fans betting big on virtual land

    Digital real estate has become the go-to industry for investing with more and more people recognising the potential of the metaverse.

  • The 16 best places to buy patio and outdoor furniture online

    Looking to upgrade your patio? Online retailers like Wayfair, Crate and Barrel, Target and West Elm are the best places to buy outdoor furniture online.

  • Latina Therapists Weigh In on Selena Gomez's Decision to Take Social Media Breaks

    In recent years, Selena Gomez has become really transparent about her mental health struggles. In 2018, she opened up about suffering from depression and anxiety and how going to rehab to seek treatment left her feeling empowered.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Japan’s Household Inflation Expectations Jump to Most Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation expectations for Japanese households jumped to the highest in 13 years, showing how costlier energy is influencing sentiment even as overall price gains remain far below the Bank of Japan’s target. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries