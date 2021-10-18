U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,484.63
    +13.26 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,240.38
    -54.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,014.11
    +116.77 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.88
    +1.22 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.48
    +0.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.30
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2700
    +0.5930 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,356.80
    +618.90 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.26
    -21.38 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

FACTA Announces New Director

·2 min read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Animal Care Training and Auditing (FACTA) today has announced a new Director, Jacquelyn Babcock to lead the growing animal welfare and audit group.

Farm Animal Care Training and Auditing (FACTA) today has announced a new Director, Jacquelyn Babcock.

Jacquelyn Babcock was born and raised in southwest Michigan on a small family farm. Her family has a long history of animal rescue, especially horses, furthering her belief in proper animal husbandry and welfare.

Jacquelyn holds a B.S. in Animal Sciences and Minor in Agribusiness Management from Michigan State University (MSU) in East Lansing. During her time at MSU she worked in swine and equine nutrition, mink toxicology, and beef cattle air quality research. Jacquelyn recently began her M.S. in International Animal Welfare, Ethics, and Law through the University of Edinburgh, furthering her education in animal welfare and livestock.

Prior to joining FACTA, Jacquelyn worked as an internal animal welfare auditor with a laying hen company and has managed research projects in swine nutrition. She is a member of the Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization (PAACO) – Poultry, Meat Plant Welfare, and Swine; and a Certified Pork Quality Assurance Advisor. She has been with FACTA since 2018.

When she is not working, Jacquelyn enjoys spending time outdoors with her pets and family. She is an avid horseback rider who enjoys kayaking, snowmobiling, and working on the farm.

About FACTA
The FACTA (factallc.com) team provides animal welfare audits, on-farm training and premium bilingual online technical training and certification programs. FACTA provides large and small farms with the independent AW assurance and verification that today's consuming public has come to expect. FACTA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Frost, PLLC, a 45+ year old nationally recognized public accounting firm specializing in food and agribusiness.

About FACTA's Parent Company
Frost PLLC (frostpllc.com) is a full service accounting firm headquartered in Little Rock, AR. Frost provides tax, assurance, small business, advisory, animal welfare, business valuation, and litigation services. Currently, Frost employs a staff of approximately 145 individuals, including a professional staff of approximately 112, 21 of whom are members. Frost has offices in Little Rock, AR; Fayetteville, AR; Scottsdale, AZ; Raleigh, NC; Naples, FL; Yuma, AZ; Denver, CO; and LaBelle, FL.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facta-announces-new-director-301402575.html

SOURCE Frost, PLLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Climbing Today

    Those hopeful about the presence of hydrogen in the energy landscape continue to rally behind this fuel cell leader.

  • Elon Musk Has Disrupted the Auto and Space Industries. 1 More Thing He Can Add to His Resume.

    Elon Musk has built two industrial behemoths—Tesla and SpaceX—revolutionizing two industries. But that isn't all he has done to change industry.

  • Crude Oil Pares Gains After Hitting Multiyear Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of multiyear highs with U.S. industrial data showing signs of weakness while traders assess an ongoing natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New Y

  • Revealed: more than 120,000 US sites feared to handle harmful PFAS ‘forever’ chemicals

    List of facilities makes it clear that virtually no part of the US appears free from the potential risk of air and water contamination with the chemicals Water samples from Clover Flat landfill in Calistoga, California, have confirmed the presence of PFAS chemicals. Photograph: Courtesy of Brian Lilla The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has identified more than 120,000 locations around the US where people may be exposed to a class of toxic “forever chemicals” associated with various can

  • Louisiana gators thrive, so farmers' return quota may drop

    Once-endangered alligators are thriving in the wild, so Louisiana authorities are proposing a deep cut in the percentage that farmers must return to marshes where their eggs were laid. “Over the past 50 years, alligator nest surveys have increased from an estimate of less than 10,000 in the 1970s and 1980s to well over 60,000 nests in recent years," the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission said in a notice published Wednesday. "This increase in nesting has produced a population that can now be sustained with a much lower farm return rate.”

  • Untaming a river: The stakes behind America’s largest dam removal

    It’s America’s biggest dam removal project. But can farmers, Native Americans, and salmon all walk – or swim – away happy?

  • Electric car charging company to raise £120m in London listing

    An electric car charging company plans to raise £120m on the London Stock Exchange in a test of investor appetite for cashing in on the switch away from petrol vehicles.

  • Kinshasa cleanup: plastic means money and a mission

    A basin of plastic waste on her head, Jeanne Bopena places it on the scales. They show six kilos. Smiling, she comes out with 1,500 Congolese francs -- or 75 US cents.

  • Enpal closes out Series C with $174M from SoftBank for tech to make it easier for homeowners to make the switch to solar energy

    One of the gating factors for getting more homeowners to make the switch to solar energy has been that solar, as a business, is a hard one to get right, with many a company failing when they've been unable to strike the right balance between the technology working as it should, provisioning services in a cost-effective way, providing good customer service and handling their own overhead. Today, a startup that believes it has squared some of these problems away is announcing a big funding round as it gears up for growth. Enpal -- a solar startup out of Berlin, Germany that uses AI for provisioning and installing services, and then a subscription-style model for homeowners to pay for it (you might even call it a SaaS model: solar as a service) -- has raised €150 million ($174 million) from SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

  • Using the World’s First Green Steel to Make a Dump Truck

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s steelmakers need a makeover. Their industry is one of the dirtiest, and it’s blamed for about 7% of global carbon emissions. The biggest producers essentially rely on the same manufacturing processes they used a century ago, and now they face a reckoning. With the planet’s viability at stake because of global warming, producers know they must adapt to survive in a low-carbon future.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free Future

  • Green Investing Looks to Clean Up the Maritime Industry

    Wall Street is embracing a new kind of environmentally friendly debt aimed at lowering ocean pollution.

  • Colorado steel mill is now largely powered by solar, among the first in the world

    Something big is happening in southern Colorado — one of the state's largest solar fields is now almost fully powering the 150-year-old EVRAZ steel mill in Pueblo.

  • The Fight to Save the Salmon

    An unlikely coalition has come together to fight for the protection of wild salmon rapidly facing extinction.

  • Colorado steel mill being powered by solar, among the first in the world

    Something big is happening in southern Colorado — one of the state's largest solar fields is now almost fully powering the 150-year-old EVRAZ steel mill in Pueblo.

  • California records driest year in a century

    The average accumulation of rain and snowfall across the state totaled only 11.87 inches during the 2021 water year, which ran Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30.

  • Six things the UK could do to tackle climate change

    People from the Queen to Greta Thunberg are calling for action - so what should that action be?

  • U.S. Is Now the Biggest Bitcoin Miner in the World. Should We Be Happy?

    The United States is now home to over 35% of the world's Bitcoin mining, according to recent data from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. The research shows the U.S. has now overtaken countries like China and Kazakhstan to become the world leader in Bitcoin (BTC) mining. Bitcoin mining may offer economic benefits such as tax revenues and job creation, but states will also have to make some tradeoffs to accommodate the industry's high levels of energy consumption and electrical waste.

  • Xi Jinping still refuses to leave China, even for COP26

    The will-he-or-won’t-he guessing game around Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s attendance at a major climate summit in Scotland next week continues. UK prime minister Boris Johnson was advised that Xi likely will not be showing up at COP26 in Glasgow, the BBC reports. World leaders will be gathering at the conference from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 to discuss ways to minimize global warming and the effects of climate change.

  • America is hooked on seafood imports. We need to expand aquaculture in federal waters

    The single biggest reason the U.S. lags behind in seafood production is the lack of a clear regulatory path for new projects in federal waters.

  • Prince William presents Earthshot climate prizes

    The Earthshot Prize, created by Britain’s Prince William, was presented on Sunday, after the Royal family criticized global leaders for uninspired climate action.The honors were established to recognize solutions to the planet’s biggest environmental problems.Among the winners this year were Milan, Italy and Costa Rica, each receiving over $1 million dollars.Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado accepted the award for his country’s ecosystem restoration and reforestation programs.“What does the Earthshot mean for you guys? What does it feel you're going to do with it and how does it take you to the next level?""For us it represents a recognition of many generations of Costa Ricans who have supported this. This is not only an administration policy, it's a national stakepost."Milan won the “Build a Waste-Free World” award for its food waste hubs, which recovers food and provides it to those most in need.British royals have recently made a series of comments on climate issues.William took a swipe last week at billionaires caught in a space tourism race, saying the world’s greatest brains should instead focus on environmental problems facing the Earth.Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth said she was irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but don’t act, adding that it was still unclear who will turn up to the upcoming COP26 global climate summit in Scotland.