U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,036.00
    +34.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,823.00
    +235.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,841.75
    +109.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.70
    +19.90 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.69
    +0.49 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.40
    -7.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.24
    -1.36 (-6.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8190
    +0.9440 (+0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,557.60
    +1,547.22 (+5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.12
    +380.44 (+156.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.29
    +46.04 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Factbox-Five facts about returning UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti

Reuters
·1 min read
UBS Group AG news conference in Zurich

LONDON (Reuters) - Sergio Ermotti has been rehired as the CEO of Swiss banking giant UBS to steer its massive takeover of rival Credit Suisse.

Here are five facts about the 62-year-old banker.

* Swiss national Ermotti began his career as an apprentice at Corner Bank, before getting his first big break in 1987 with a role at Merril Lynch, where he opened their Swiss capital markets operation from scratch.

* Described as suave, charismatic and impeccably dressed, Ermotti, who hails from Switzerland's Italian-speaking canton of Ticino, had thought about becoming a skier or a footballer but decided to stay in banking.

* He joined UBS in 2011 after being passed over for the top job at Italian lender UniCredit. Within six months of joining he was appointed interim CEO in the wake of a $2.3 billion trading scandal, before he was picked to run UBS on a permanent basis until 2020.

* Ermotti, with long experience in investment banking and wealth management, is credited with executing UBS's turnaround and scaling down its investment banking operations after a series of scandals and losses nearly caused the bank's implosion.

* A self-described "lazy reader", he has said he prefers skiing down the Swiss slopes of St. Moritz and that he can watch the same film over and over again, citing "The Sting" as his favourite.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • UBS brings back Ermotti as CEO with Credit Suisse deal ahead

    UBS said Wednesday that it's bringing back former CEO Sergio Ermotti to lead the Swiss bank as it moves forward with a government-orchestrated plan to take over struggling rival Credit Suisse. Ermotti, who was the bank's top executive for nine years and led a turnaround following the 2008 global financial crisis, will take over next Wednesday from CEO Ralph Hamers. UBS credited Ermotti, who is now chairman of insurer Swiss Re, for having “cut its footprint” and changing the culture of the bank — and it pointed to his experience in bringing big financial institutions together.

  • Instant view: Sergio Ermotti makes surprise comeback to lead UBS into new era

    Veteran investment banker Sergio Ermotti is returning to take the top job at UBS as the Swiss lender prepares for the mammoth task of integrating failed cross-town rival Credit Suisse. In addition, UBS is already facing significant political pressure due to its large size and importance for the country.

  • Paris trash strike ends, smaller pension protest turnout

    Sanitation workers in Paris are set to return to work Wednesday amid heaps of trash that piled up over their weekslong strike as protests against French President Emmanuel Marcon's controversial pension bill appeared to be winding down. CGT, the union representing sanitation workers, said it's three-week-long strike was over Wednesday. The dwindling number of protesters is seen by some as the beginning of the end of demonstrations against the pension bill.

  • Ermotti returns to UBS to steer Credit Suisse takeover

    ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS Group AG has rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of neighbour Credit Suisse - a surprise move that seeks to take advantage of his experience in rebuilding the bank after the global financial crisis. The trader turned corporate problem fixer faces the tough challenge of laying off thousands of staff, cutting back Credit Suisse's investment bank and reassuring the world's wealthy that UBS remains a safe harbour for their cash. He takes charge weeks after UBS bought rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to stem turmoil after Credit Suisse ran aground.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Micron, Lululemon, Lucid, UBS, Alibaba, and More

    Micron stock rises as the chip maker says high customer inventories have been showing signs of improvement, while Lululemon surges after issuing better-than-expected guidance for the current fiscal year.

  • Options Traders Make Record Bets on $3 Billion Regional-Bank ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- A $3 billion exchange-traded fund tracking regional banks has become the battleground for traders placing their wagers on the outlook for the industry following the recent financial turmoil.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysOptions

  • Bond Funds Aren’t as Safe as You Think. What to Know.

    Bond fund investors risk dilution as the U.S. approaches peak interest rates. The case for laddering.

  • Payday wants to power the future of work for Africa with $3M seed led by Moniepoint Inc

    Payday, a neobank issuing global (USD, EUR & GBP) accounts to Africans, has raised $3 million, money the platform intends to use to fuel its “future of work” initiative through borderless payment alternatives in major currencies. The oversubscribed seed investment was led by Moniepoint Inc. (formerly TeamApt Inc), the U.S. entity that houses Moniepoint Microfinance Bank and TeamApt Nigeria. Other investors participated, including Techstars, HoaQ, DFS Lab’s Stellar Africa Fund, Ingressive Capital Fund II and angel investors such as MFS Africa chief Dare Okoudjou and Norebase CEO Tola Onayemi.

  • Micron Sales Plunge 53%. It Is Cutting More Staff. Better Days Lie Ahead.

    Micron is seeing pressure on its business from high customer inventory and weak PC demand. But things improve from here.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Cathie Wood Calls Out the Nasdaq

    Cathie Wood is all about disruption, which is why she laments what is happening to the Nasdaq. The Ark Invest financial guru has repeatedly called out the Nasdaq for no longer being the disruptive force it was envisioned to be, and Wood believes that the reason the major indices have become more risk averse is the tech and telecom bubble from the late 90s.

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTube tech reviewer called out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • For Alibaba, Six Is Bigger Than One—And a Smaller Target

    There are good reasons to think that a split-up Alibaba would be more valuable. In this case, politics and profits are pointing in the same direction.

  • Kuwait Wealth Fund Sells €1.4 Billion of Mercedes Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kuwait Investment Authority sold shares worth about €1.4 billion in Mercedes-Benz Group AG — roughly a quarter of its stake — after the carmaker’s stock almost quadrupled over the last three years.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Crac