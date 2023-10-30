Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.50
    +13.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,569.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,338.25
    +73.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,651.70
    +6.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    -1.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    2,012.10
    +13.60 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.37 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8450
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.27
    +0.59 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2120
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.5980
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,306.79
    +300.46 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    702.75
    +3.14 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.28
    -63.29 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,650.71
    -340.98 (-1.10%)
     

Factbox-Highlights of UAW deal with Ford

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Striking United Auto Worker union members picket outside the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers on Sunday laid out key parts of the union's tentative 4 1/2-year contract with Ford Motor, which will end a divisive strike if approved by members.

The following are issues highlighted by UAW leaders:

* Ford will invest $8.1 billion in renovating factories and adding new models.

* Raises of 33% or more for many workers over the life of the contract, including cost-of-living adjustments that push up wages in line with inflation. At the top end, workers will see an extra $70,000 in pay over the contract.

* Lowest-paid temporary workers could see wages rise 150%

* Pathway for battery and electric vehicle plants to come under the union agreement at commensurate pay rates.

* Increased contributions to 401(k) individual retirement plans of current workers and increased pension payments for current retirees

* Ford will have the right to offer buyouts to senior workers

* Temporary workers will become permanent workers faster, and it will take fewer years for workers on a job to get to the top pay rate.

* Benefits including parental leave, new Juneteenth paid holiday, tuition assistance raised to $8,000

* Right to strike over plant closings

* Higher profit-sharing that would have increased payouts by $1,200 last year

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Joseph White and Peter Henderson; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Advertisement