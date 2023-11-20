Factbox-Who is OpenAI interim CEO Emmett Shear?

FILE PHOTO: Twitch CEO Emmett Shear speaks in a still image taken from a video interview with Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Twitch CEO Emmett Shear speaks in a still image taken from a video interview with Reuters

(Reuters) - ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as its interim chief executive officer after the startup ousted former head Sam Altman in a move that rocked the tech industry.

Shear, who was part of the first batch of startup accelerator Y Combinator along with Altman, is known as an outspoken advocate of safety in the development of artificial intelligence.

Shear on Monday shared a plan for the next steps at OpenAI, saying he would look to reform the startup's management team and hire an independent investigator to dig into Altman's departure.

Some facts about Emmett Shear:

* Shear, 40, stepped down as CEO of Amazon.com-owned Twitch this March after more than 16 years at the live video streaming platform

* The platform was co-founded by Shear as Justin.tv in 2006, before its name was changed to Twitch in 2011. The platform quickly gained traction in the gaming community and was acquired by Amazon for just under $1 billion in 2014.

* Shear has been working as a partner at Y Combinator for the last seven months, advising startups on everything from fundraising strategy to technical approach

* Shear, who grew up in Seattle, has a bachelor's degree in computer science from Yale University

* In his LinkedIn recommendation, Twitch cofounder Justin Kan says, "Emmett is a great co-founder: works hard, doesn't complain, and the smartest guy I know."

(Sources: Forbes, Reuters reporting and LinkedIn)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)